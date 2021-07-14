Mike Teater of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers: “Learn yourself, then teach”

Learn yourself, then teach — Telehealth is new for most patients! It’s important to explain the process and set their expectations about how the sessions will proceed. I talk my patients through how they’re going to be “my hands” so we can make the virtual session as informative for me to properly evaluate as possible.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingMike Teater, PT, DPT, OCS, CMPT.

Mike has long been intrigued by the body’s ability to heal itself and how to facilitate healing. So much so that his interest brought him to the physical therapy profession! After opening a practice with his wife Kristin, Mike wanted to focus more on vestibular rehab and balance therapy so in 2018 they joined FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. When the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world, Mike joined a group of his peers at FYZICAL and focused on how they could incorporate telehealth into their system in an effort to minimize the impact to their business and their patients. Mike is now Regional Director for FYZICAL in the Pacific Northwest and plans to grow FYZICAL’s footprint in his region. — -

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I became intrigued by healing and sports injury recovery while playing sports growing up. Anytime I would get injured, I was very interested in learning what I could do to help myself heal faster, and in 2006 I became a physical therapist. I started my career by pursuing advanced training in orthopedics and manual therapy, working in outpatient physical therapy. In 2013, my wife and I decided to open a PT practice. In 2018, we aligned with FYZICAL and converted our clinic to a FYZICAL franchise location in an effort to add vestibular therapy to our practice. We had just expanded our practice into a new, larger space and added a balance center when COVID hit in 2020. To continue to serve our patients and keep our business afloat, we went all-in on telehealth. As business started to open back up, we rebuilt our business to pre-pandemic levels offering both in-clinic visits and telehealth.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Running a small business has by far been the most interesting experience in my career. There are so many hats to wear, so much to learn, so many opportunities to innovate and every year in business presents more challenges and more opportunities. Since this is a piece on telehealth, I’ll focus on that chapter. The 3rd week in March 2020, we were seeing our patients cancel in droves. Fear of the coronavirus, paired with the stay-at-home order from the Governor in WA, led us to temporarily close our business. In an effort to adapt and remain accessible to our patients, we rapidly adopted telehealth and made the decision to continue to see our patients virtually, regardless of reimbursement. About 10% of our patients were interested or willing to convert to telehealth. I tested several telehealth platforms and over those next six weeks treated exclusively through telehealth. Fortunately, our risk paid off and this pandemic led to insurance companies adding physical therapy as a covered service through telehealth, so we were eventually compensated for our efforts. The pandemic forced us to innovate, adapt and get creative. When we opened back up, we were doing a combination of virtual therapy and in-clinic therapy. We made many improvements to our business during this shutdown and slow down timeframe and we are coming out stronger than we went in.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Benjamin Franklin “The truth is that things don’t matter equally, and success is found in doing what matters most.”

― Gary Keller, The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results “Productivity isn’t about being a workhorse, keeping busy or burning the midnight oil…. It’s more about priorities, planning, and fiercely protecting your time.” — Margarita Tartakovsky

I love these quotes because they ring true to me and my passion for physical therapy: living a purposeful life and the importance of enjoying the journey. They are all good reminders to me as things I believe are true and also areas where I am still a work in progress.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Great question and absolutely TRUE. Success is a team effort. Whereas I am grateful for the support of many, I really wouldn’t be where I am today without the encouragement and support of my wife, Kristin. She supported us financially while I was in PT school. Then, when we started a family, she dove into running the house and has been a rock with raising our kids. We teamed up to start a business and she does so much to help me stay focused on what’s important. She puts so much effort into helping us be our best and I appreciate her so much.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

The best part of having a patient in front of me is that it allows me to connect on a more personal level. I can make direct eye contact, tune into their verbal and nonverbal cues. Having a patient in the clinic also gives me more treatment and testing options to help them. Physical therapists are hands on. When testing a patient, if I’m able to feel their joint motions, palpate different tissue, press on potential pain points and utilize assessment in-clinic assessment tools, it is extremely helpful as I strive to design the best treatment plan for them.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

There are a number of challenges when I don’t have my patient in the clinic. In a Telehealth session, I’m essentially asking them to be my hands. In doing this, they’re attempting to replicate what I would do in the clinic, to help me better understand how to help them.

During some Telehealth sessions, I’ve noticed that the technology we use can be a big issue depending on how tech savvy a patient may or may not be. Their internet speed, connection, and even camera placement can be difficult to navigate.

Most importantly, I want to ensure that my patients are staying safe. In the clinic, I use a safety overhead support system to support them when doing certain exercises for vestibular and balance rehab. During telehealth sessions, I ask my patients to find the right space. Many times, this is in the corner of a room with a stable chair or walker in front of them. In this space, there isn’t much room for them to fall and the walls are there to help keep them upright if they do happen to lose their balance. Other times I have my patients use their living room couches for exercises; it’s soft, supportive, and generally a good spot for them to lay down that isn’t on the floor. Our office is always available for them to call with questions or concerns.

I do see some great advantages to telehealth sessions as well; I get to see my patient in their environment and can bring any safety concerns I see to their attention. If my patient is at risk for falling, I will survey their environment for things like low lighting, clutter, or loose rugs. Together we can come up with a plan to mitigate the issues.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Learn yourself, then teach — Telehealth is new for most patients! It’s important to explain the process and set their expectations about how the sessions will proceed. I talk my patients through how they’re going to be “my hands” so we can make the virtual session as informative for me to properly evaluate as possible. Give yourself a new title, IT Manager — First, find the platform you like using best that gives you the tools you need but also allows the patient to get the most out of their session. Then, make sure you really know that platform! You’ll need to be tech savvy enough to help your patients work through the technology issues that will arise during Telehealth sessions. Sometimes there are connectivity issues, problems with the different devices you’re using or they’re using. Always be prepared — Always have a backup. I’ve found that sometimes there are issues with my normal platform, so having multiple platforms to choose from can make it easier to connect with your patient and promote a successful Telehealth session. I have three options I rotate through, one being very robust but harder to navigate, a “middle of the road” option and finally a super easy to use option but not so robust. Finding the platform that enables your patient to easily connect with you is key. Put on your creative cap — when a patient isn’t in your environment, and you’re virtually in theirs, you have less control of the environment and the type of equipment available. I like to take a quick inventory of different spaces in my patient’s home and what equipment they have so I can tailor their exercises to what’s already on hand. We can solve some problems together like the best place for their session or best set up. I’ll often have them use the couch or corner walls to ensure they’re comfortable and supported. Use multiple screens! This just makes my life easier during the telehealth session. I can watch the patient fully on one, and simultaneously take notes on the other. This way I can keep my eyes on the patient and provide feedback in real time throughout the session while documenting at point of care.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth provides some great opportunities and benefits, both for my patient and myself! We’re able to survey their environment together and I can make an ergonomic assessment. For example, most workstations and computer set ups at home are not ideal; we can adjust monitor height, chair position and posture, and make additional recommendations on how the patient can interact with their environment to alleviate some symptoms they may have. If my patient is at risk of falling, I’m also able to do a fall risk assessment of their home via Telehealth. Getting rid of loose rugs, suggesting the addition of a bar to hold onto in their shower, and even a railing to accompany the steps in their garage are something I wouldn’t be able to physically see myself if they came to the clinic.

There are several benefits for patients as well when it comes to Telehealth. Sometimes the commute to the clinic is a big-time commitment so offering a virtual session to better fit their schedule is a great bonus. During the pandemic, offering Telehealth allowed my patients to stay on track with their treatment plan! I was still able to answer questions and see their progress. Telehealth is a great option if your patient gets sick or can’t make it into the office for whatever reason.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

At the start of the pandemic, my company joined a COVID task force, and I was thrilled to be a part of this group. We had some great minds working together to test and evaluate several different telehealth platforms. I am a big fan of telehealth platforms that integrate my patient’s home exercise program and even play video. It’s a bonus when there’s an app that my patient can download and watch “how-to” videos to help ensure they are doing the exercises correctly.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I would take the great tools from every Telehealth system I’ve tried and tie it all in one. Something that’s easy for my patients to use, great connection quality and speed. Something with helpful features like home exercise videos I can play on-screen during the appointment but also integrates with my EMR system. It would also be great to have a feature that alerts me before my scheduled telehealth appointments and again when my patient is in the virtual waiting room.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

For best results and the best use of the Telehealth appointment time, it’s so important that the patient logs in to their device before their scheduled appointment time. It gives them a few minutes to get connected and if they do run into any problems, there’s time to call the office and sort them out without taking time away from their appointment. I’d also encourage patients to be in an area where they can move and have flexibility about where they can place their camera.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

We started using VR with our vestibular therapy and I’m looking forward to seeing how this evolves. The technology has progressed so much already, from the ease of use to the clarity and integration with additional apps and videos. However, I do wish it were easier to operate externally so I could place the goggles on the patient, then navigate to the desired app or video without my needing to wear the goggles. Currently, I set up my patient’s VR session with the googles over my eyes and have to quickly transfer it over to them to start using. Having a remote to program the session while already set up on my patient’s eyes would be great. I’m also looking forward to seeing a lower price point so patients interested could purchase one for their home as there is so much education that can be done with VR like vestibular (visual conflict) and eye exercises, proper posture and lifting techniques. With vestibular therapy things like practicing their gaze tracking at home in between their PT sessions would be helpful for the patient.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

People want to take better care of their bodies, and it is easier to start that with the help of a professional. It’s hard to replace a “real person” that keeps you motived and focused, while helping problem solve until the changes you want to make become part of who you are. As PTs, we help modify behavior like making lifestyle adjustments and incorporating exercise and proper posture into everyday life. The Physical Therapy profession is so hands-on, and it would be hard to replace that piece of the puzzle virtually.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a medical professional, it is my job to treat all my patients the same, regardless of their insurance or payment to me. I would like to see health insurance companies start to treat patients equally and level the playing field for reimbursements, out-of-pocket expenses, number of visits available to the patient and more. It’s difficult to see the extreme discrepancy that insurance companies have across the board with patient care. Ideally, I’d love to see physical therapy as more than a specialty service so that the deductible is waived. Make physical therapy more accessible to more patients, regardless of their economic status. This would be a big win for all parties. Compared to other interventions (long-term use of medications and surgery) physical therapy is a low cost and effective option that targets the root cause of a patient’s problem. Making physical therapy more accessible for people would help reduce our country’s dependence on medications and surgery, which I believe will lead to healthier people, fewer dollars spent on more expensive, less effective options and fewer dollars spent on healthcare overall.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit our website, fyzical.com/. I’m located in Camas, WA, but FYZICAL has over 425 locations across 45 states. On our site, you can quickly find the most convenient FYZICAL location to you using the location finder. To follow along our FYZICAL Camas journey, follow us on Facebook.

Thank you for these great insights and for the time you spent with this interview. We wish you only continued success!