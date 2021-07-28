Mike Rozman of BoeFly: “Be Focused”

Be Focused — When we started, we set out to solve problems for too many different types of clients. We found success when we zeroed in on a distinct target group — the franchise industry.

Mike Rozman is the CEO and co-founder of, BoeFly, the premier marketplace for franchise growth solutions. Since 2009 BoeFly has connected businesses with the resources they need to succeed, utilizing data-driven systems and a robust online marketplace. BoeFly’s extensive suite of services and innovative technology is able to bridge borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies while pioneering products, such as bVerify, has shown to accelerate franchise growth. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

The story of BoeFly actually started under another iteration of the brand. An early partner and I had teamed up to create Edgeware Analytics, which focused on helping lenders make better credit decisions. The company was based on an algorithm to help with the approval process for businesses based on their loan application data. I’ll get into our pivot towards BoeFly in the next question but, we ultimately landed on creating a platform in which lenders can easily connect with business borrowers. Today, our business model has evolved to focus on accelerating franchise growth both for franchisor and franchisee.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

At one point in our business under Edgeware, we noticed a pattern — when one bank rejected a loan application, we had all the data elements, and a network of lenders, to match the borrower with the right lender. To our knowledge, a matching platform like this had not yet existed in the business loan marketplace. Thus, we created BoeFly and aimed to make a streamlined and entirely digital experience for both the borrower and lender. We wanted to make financing simple and easy on both ends.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Our initial focus was on developing a credit scoring model. Therefore, we needed to collect data on historical loan applications and their ultimate performance to help banks make better decisions. We cold called lenders and asked them if we could leverage their data. Lenders are conservative by nature and we were declined call after call. But we eventually received our one yes and it ultimately opened every opportunity for us. A national SBA lender finally gave us a chance to move our business forward and we were able to build our first scoring model, but also the foundation of what grew into BoeFly.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Over a decade later, BoeFly has facilitated billions of finance activity for small businesses, and served franchisees from over 600 unique franchise brands, such as Smoothie King, Meineke, Checkers & Rally’s, and more. Furthermore, we helped thousands of franchisees access hundreds of millions in PPP loans when they needed assistance and guidance most. What has propelled our success over the year is BoeFly’s core ability to listen in on what the customer truly needs.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our goal at BoeFly has always been to put the client first. Over the years, we’ve built trust with our clients that is unmatched in the industry. By listening to their needs, we’ve developed new tools for our platform. For example, the franchise sales and development team at Jamba had shared a struggle they faced in their franchise sales process. The company was getting bogged down by administrative tasks to verify candidates, which ultimately held up their sales process. As a result, we developed our bVerify, which is designed to make the verification process as simple as possible for onboarding potential franchise candidates and allows brands to safely store franchisee information through the remainder of their verification process and business start-up.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Way back when we first started out, I was visiting a potential client to give a presentation. With my mind clearly elsewhere, I locked my keys in my car along with my laptop. With the help of the local fire department I got my laptop — with a little time to spare before my meeting. Needless to say, I was embarrassed to have a hook and ladder truck join me a on a sales call! What did I learn? Always come extra prepared. Maybe even bring a second set of car keys!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

As a start-up, many advised us to raise outside capital either from angels or venture capitalists. We did successfully raise a round of an angel capital from a long established angel network. Although their capital enabled us to build the foundation of our business, I would advise other start-ups to be very deliberate in raising outside capital. In hindsight, I would have preferred to delay a capital raise, perhaps until we became self-sufficient. For most businesses, the time to raise capital is when you are scaling, rather than when you are still cracking the puzzle.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience — It is important to not be stopped by challenges. For example again, when my partner and I kept getting rejected by lenders when seeking data to build our initial scoring models, we never gave up. All it took was one yes to get our business up and running. Interest in team development — A leader needs to be willing to help his team grow and go beyond their comfort zones. Especially at a small company and start-up, employees may wear many hats. The right leader will help team members envision what they can accomplish outside of their roles. Client-first mentality — The customer is first! At the end of the day, clients are the ones who are keeping you in business. A leader needs to keep in mind the true needs of their clients and how their company can best serve them. For example, how we pivoted our original business from helping make better credit decisions to helping lenders source new business borrowers.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I highly recommend a dogs in the office policy. I bring my dog, Olive, to work every day and others on the team will do the same. Dogs truly help to alleviate stress and brighten anyone’s day!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Founders tend to take on too much at once and don’t delegate. A leader needs to build a strong team and surround themselves with team members they trust to keep them in check. So, the biggest mistake may be not developing their people. I’d recommend just always keeping an eye out and an open mind for any candidate from any background.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

When starting a business, people often overlook product development. While your service may be succeeding, it’s always important to think ahead and predict the next need of your customer base. By anticipating client needs, you can then build out your product suite. For example, by 2016 BoeFly began to provide bQual, our online qualification tool, and by 2019 offering bVerify, which reduces workload by outsourcing the cumbersome steps in doing diligence on candidates.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Be Focused — When we started, we set out to solve problems for too many different types of clients. We found success when we zeroed in on a distinct target group — the franchise industry.

2. Clients want a path to engage with people — Our initial goal was to deliver a tech solution that allowed our clients to serve themselves without having to connect with another person. We quickly learned that customers actually wanted an option to connect with people. After that finding, we adjusted our services accordingly and now have a heavy emphasis on person-to-person client relations if desired.

3. Focus on clients, not competitors — In our early days, we spent a lot of time thinking about competitors. What we came to understand was that by spending more time focusing on clients, and understanding their needs, we had all the direction we needed. When we think about new product development — it almost always comes from a client sharing a pain they are trying to address.

4. Rely on proven partners — When starting off, it is easy to think you have to do everything yourself. Although it is often necessary to be hands-on when bootstrapping a business, we learned that proven partners allowed us to move the business further (and faster!) than we could have ever done on our own.

5. Don’t be afraid to say ‘No’ — We initially did everything we could to say ‘yes’ to clients. Once we had our core services built, we learned that we’d be doing our client — and our team — a disservice if we said yes to those requests that weren’t core to who we were as a company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am most interested in helping people develop their own businesses — it’s what we’re dedicated to at BoeFly. Business ownership has a huge impact on both the society being served and the individual owning the shop. It can really change someone’s life, like it has to my own, and I love to be involved in that process for anyone interested in starting their ownership journey.

