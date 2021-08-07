Mike Pasley of Famous In Real Life: “Always Be Observing Consumer Trends and Preferences”

Always Be Observing Consumer Trends and Preferences. Provide Social Proof. Don’t Just Ask for Feedback, Actually Listen to it. Make Positive Customer Experience Ingrained in your Company Culture. Focus on Customer Loyalty.

As part of my series about the “How To Create A Fantastic Retail Experience That Keeps Bringing Customers Back For More”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Pasley.

Mike Pasley is an e-commerce entrepreneur and the founder of Famous In Real Life. With marketing and graphic design skills, a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from St. John Fisher College and a Master of Science degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida, he has used his background to build Famous in Real Life into a successful online t-shirt business. His t-shirts, hoodies and other apparel include humorous designs, many of which draw from memorable pop culture references. Mike is involved in all parts of the business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have been involved with e-commerce to some degree since early in high school. Initially I was buying and selling random stuff on eBay for myself. Later I found some small businesses that allowed me to start and run their eBay stores as a summer job and I continued to do this throughout my undergraduate studies.

While in college and after graduating, my career was much more focused in graphic design and digital marketing. At first, I actually thought I wanted to be an art director. This quickly changed once I saw how to combine both my creative and analytical abilities together. I got my start with print-on-demand apparel much later after finishing grad school with a degree in entrepreneurship at the University of South Florida. I worked for an online marketplace for t-shirts. It was my job to attract users to the site to sell their designs. This is when I started designing and selling my own t-shirts so that I could better understand the process. I used my t-shirts as examples to write blog articles and case studies in order to teach other people how to use this platform. Eventually I got really good at it and discovered an opportunity to start my first apparel brand.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Before landing my position at the t-shirt marketplace, I was doing marketing and design for this local brewery. It was a pretty brutal work environment and I had to lie to them about being out of town so that I could go to my interviews. I happened to run into a co-worker’s spouse at a friend’s apartment complex pool. I got fired immediately via email by the owner of the brewery when my co-worker ratted me out. He had the audacity to sign this termination email with “Cheers.” I made sure to take a screenshot if I ever needed a reminder of how far I’ve come.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I see myself as a product of Tampa’s startup ecosystem. My master’s degree in entrepreneurship from USF introduced me to a lot of success stories and provided opportunities for things like business plan competitions and school projects where we worked directly with local companies. I also owe a lot of credit to the founders of the t-shirt marketplace I was working for before starting my own apparel brand. They had a great company culture that provided very limited structure to what my responsibilities were. I was able to excel in that environment because it allowed me to experiment and to find my own ways to add value to the company. This was definitely a launching pad that gave me the initial confidence to venture out on my own.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are three books that have really stuck with me, and I’ve read or listened to them multiple times: The Lean Startup by Eric Ries, Extreme Ownership by Jocko Wilink, and Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins. On the surface the ideas in these books may seem very different, but what they all have in common is hard-fought lessons on how to create the most value with whatever limited resources you have.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company is able to pay attention to customer feedback and trends and to use this to identify market opportunity to fill a need. The next great t-shirt idea is already out there; it’s just a matter of tuning in your perspective to find it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I have a line that I came up with that I repeat all the time: “You’re only as good as the thing you’re best at, so you better be good at it.” There are so many things that you can do as an e-commerce entrepreneur to grow your brand and it can be easy to get pulled in too many directions and end up not excelling with any single strategy. You only need to do a few things really, really, well to find your initial success.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. The Pandemic only made things much worse for retailers in general. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

That’s easy, you need to listen to your customers and be constantly looking for new ways to satisfy market demand. Consumer habits and trends change so rapidly that by the time you find something that works, you need to already begin working on implementing the next thing before somebody else beats you to it. This type of constant ideation and rapid testing needs to be ingrained in how your company operates.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Don’t let those outside forces distract you. As an independent retailer you will never be able to compete with the extremely low prices on Chinese goods or the efficiency and cost savings that Amazon has earned with their economies of scale. Focus on creating a unique, high-quality product and a positive shopping experience that your customers will be willing to go out of their way for.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a retail business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Putting too much emphasis on profit. Yes, it’s a business and you need to make money, but what’s going to provide more traction for your growth and the future of your brand is discovering the best way to acquire customers and scale. Once you can do that sustainably you will be much better fit to find ways to improve margins.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business in general and for retail in particular?

Customers have more options than ever before which has presented a challenge for every company to acquire and retain customers. You won’t be able to change that climate, but one thing you can control is the customer’s experience with your brand. Things like online reviews and word of mouth are important tools for creating social proof for new customers to feel confident making their first purchase. That first-hand positive experience will have them coming back instead of seeking out a competitor for their next purchase.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

It’s very difficult to see the direct impact of good customer experiences, so it’s easy to lose sight of this. However, incremental improvements in things like repeat customer rates and average order size really add up over time. You can’t attribute these successes to any single tactic, so it’s something that has to be built into how your company operates.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

A common inquiry we receive from customers is if they will be able to receive their order by a specific date. Many customers are used to having exact delivery dates and times when ordering from a large retailer like Amazon. Since our products are made to order, it’s impossible for us to be that precise which can cause some anxiety in the ordering process. When a customer reaches out to us hoping to have their item for a holiday, event, or birthday, we always encourage them to place the order if we think there’s a chance it will get there in time even if we can’t guarantee it. To alleviate their concerns, we’ve implemented a policy which explains that we will provide a return label and a full refund if they don’t receive it in time. This highly personalized interaction has been successful in winning a lot of customers.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

I don’t have any data on that specific policy other than just some anecdotal observations, but I can say that one key long-term impact we see from customer interactions is with our repeat customer rate. The repeat customer rate of a segment of customers who have had an interaction with our customer service have a repeat purchase rate nearly twice that of customers who have never communicated with our customer service.

A fantastic retail experience isn’t just one specific thing. It can be a composite of many different subtle elements fused together. Can you help us break down and identify the different ingredients that come together to create a “fantastic retail experience”?

As an e-commerce company we’re able to focus on our customer journey. This starts with things like visible online reviews, Better Business Bureau ratings, and photos from previous customers to provide social proof. Throughout the shopping experience we use machine learning for things like dynamic product ads and on-site recommendations for suggesting similar products. Other onsite focuses are things like an easy checkout process with easily accessible size charts, our FAQ page, and return policies that all help to alleviate any order anxiety people may feel. Post-purchase, we request reviews and feedback and make it easy for customers to reach out for additional assistance. We also use loyalty and rewards software to generate referrals and more repeat customers.

Lastly, our customer service policies are very detailed. We’ve developed in-depth operating procedures that enable our agents to see the big picture and to know when to step in and problem-solve when necessary. We focus on timely responses and we are constantly reviewing these policies and responses to ensure they’re dialed in. Our approach here is that every customer interaction, good or bad, is an opportunity to win them over for life.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Always Be Observing Consumer Trends and Preferences

Companies that are the most successful at creating positive retail experiences don’t need to be told by customers what to do. There are a lot of signals in the marketplace that can help you see around corners and be proactive about what’s next. The pandemic certainly accelerated a lot of shifting behavior that was bound to happen at some point in the future, anyway. Almost immediately, we saw our wholesale business dry up when brick and mortar companies stopped ordering products from us. People also had much less of a need for holiday-themed apparel since in-person gatherings for events like St. Patrick’s Day and July 4th went away. Fortunately, as an e-commerce company we were well suited to capture this shifting behavior. More people working at home meant more demand for other types of casual wear so that’s where we shifted our focus. Provide Social Proof

If your customers are already talking about your company with their friends, that’s a great sign, but word of mouth advertising is very difficult to generate intentionally. We focus on making social proof visible throughout our marketing and shopping experiences. Influencer marketing and sharing customer photos on social media are great top-of-funnel tactics. Once people get to the Famous IRL website, we make our customer reviews, user generated content, and product ratings very obvious. We also use FOMO (fear of missing out) on our site to show real-time sales from other customers around the world. Since a lot of our purchases of graphic tees are made on impulse, these strategies are a game changer for convincing new customers to feel confident that we’re legit. Don’t Just Ask for Feedback, Actually Listen to it

Sending out a review request to get a good star rating is essential for improving conversion rates. But within those reviews, good or bad, there are endless suggestions and points of feedback that you can use to identify pain points and new opportunities. We have identified countless new product suggestions within our reviews from customers who like our product and want something else that we don’t have in our store yet. Make Positive Customer Experience Ingrained in your Company Culture

A lot of companies are all talk. At Famous IRL we take strides to make positive customer experiences ingrained in how we operate from top to bottom. This starts with management having a clearly understood and shared vision of what that positive customer experience looks and feels like. It’s quite literally our company’s ethos. From there we develop policies, goals, and operating procedures that help to achieve that vision. When we hire employees, they are first trained to understand this vision and the impact that positive customer service has on the big picture. Only then are they able to effectively manage the day-to-day execution of customer service in a way that aligns with our goals. Focus on Customer Loyalty

The customer buying journey is going to be different for every product and brand. There are some products that you’ll be making repeat purchases on for the rest of your life. Other products you’ll buy and hope they will last a lifetime. Within this there is a further dichotomy of variety-seeking behavior with highly fragmented industries where consumers have seemingly endless options. Depending on where your product falls, generating repeat business can be difficult. At Famous IRL the key metric we focus on for this is our repeat customer rate. In our first year of business this was relatively low, but with a strong focus on customer experience and other marketing tactics to get people back on our site after their initial purchase, we have seen this rate increase by an average of 35% year after year. This is a downstream result of a whole recipe of tactics that combine to have a profound impact over time.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think a lot of people go through life without realizing their full potential. I’m not one for cheesy motivational talk, and a lot of my success can be attributed to hard work and sacrifice, but more than anything I’ve never allowed self-doubt to prevent me from going after an opportunity or recognizing one in the first place. If you’re presented with a challenge and you immediately think to yourself, “that’s too hard, I’ll never be able to do it,” you’re probably right. Positive thinking takes practice, and you’re going to have to ignore a lot of people’s opinions in the process. Whether in business, family life, or anything, I think many people can forge a better path for themselves and the world around them with this type of mentality.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Follow Famous IRL on Instagram @famousinreal.life or my personal Instagram @mikepasley

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!