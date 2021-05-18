Mike O’Malley of SenecaGlobal: “Exploit the benefits of cloud native applications”

Exploit the benefits of cloud native applications. If you are part of a company that has been around for a while, then you first have to move your applications to the public cloud leveraging cloud native technology. This means first picking a cloud service provider like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform to host your applications and provide a universal customer experience. The goal is to offer a common experience that’s infinitely scalable and responsive to your customers so that it is easy for them to consume and use your service anywhere in the world.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mike O’Malley.

Mike is the SVP of Strategy at SenecaGlobal, a leading software development as a service company specializing in digital transformation. Mike has been in product development for 20+ years leading development, product management, marketing, and M&A in the tech space. Mike holds a BS in Electrical Engineering, an MS in Electrical Engineering, and an MBA, however his wife and children are still not impressed.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I studied engineering at the University of Illinois and though I was and still am passionate about technology, I knew from my summer internships that I also had a knack for business and that my true talent resided in the blending of technology and business and creating real value that unified the best of both. Therefore, I decided to get dual master’s degrees, in engineering and an MBA so I could go out into the world and lead product development teams. My first job was with Ericsson developing new mobile phones and public safety radios for police and firefighters, and I grew from there.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Early in my career as a product manager, we were given a test by a very large Fortune 50 company. The company reported a critical bug that we had to resolve before they would agree to buy the product. We worked for weeks to find the root cause of the bug, but no matter what we tried we couldn’t replicate the problem in our lab. After weeks, we reported back to the customer that we couldn’t replicate the problem and we asked if I could visit them with our software lead to look at their environment. We arrive at the lab, and ask the customer to replicate the bug. The customer’s test engineer walks over to the test rack that has a motherboard where our software is running, he picks up a wrench in the lab, swings it and hits the rack with his wrench as hard as he can, and now we see the error.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

John Yoon hired me at Ericsson and showed me what I could aspire to in business. He knew his business backward and forwards, he was quick witted and great with customers. John could talk technology with our head of engineering and talk graphic arts with our designers. Plus, he was self-deprecating and funny. John mentored me the first two years of my career and I’ll forever be grateful.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are too many books, podcasts and films to name just one. I try to read, watch, and listen everything I can to better understand my customers.

For example, right now I’m reading a great book titled “Range, Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, by David Epstein. It’s an excellent read for our industry because it shows how people and companies that are specialized or fixated on one problem all day long get conditioned to think about solving problems only one way. However, the book shows through great examples how outsiders or generalists can help people with new and innovative thinking. I think it’s a great metaphor for our industry and why outsourcing digital transformation to a company that thinks differently results in greater innovation in the end solution.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

SenecaGlobal’s vision is to assemble a world class software development team with cutting edge skills and state of the art software development processes for the most complex software projects. In addition, we wanted to build a mix of offshore and onshore talent to provide tremendous value. Our purpose was to give the market tremendous economic value over developing software themselves and provide extremely high quality complex software applications.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on a great new project with a company called CognitiveBotics to provide an application for skills development for people on the autism spectrum. We are leveraging microservices and progressive web applications (PWA) to provide a responsive, agile scalable application to help people.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is the practice of modernizing an organization’s internal and external applications and systems to fundamentally change how a company operates and delivers value to its customers. In today’s digital economy, data has become the “new oil.” It is an extremely valuable commodity and a critical piece to how companies engage with their customers and shareholders online. The more effectively you can engage, the more successful your business will be. On a practical level, it is important to first assess where your company is in the digital transformation journey so that you know where you need to begin.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

While all companies can benefit from digital transformation, the companies that can benefit most are the ones that are using it to disrupt their industries.

In finance, digital transformation is making the engagement with customers contactless and frictionless. Millennials, the next big set of consumers of financial goods, want to interact very differently with their banks than the generations before them. In the old days, people used to have a “guy” that they would call or visit at the branch to help with their bank accounts, mortgages, investing, etc. If you ever had a question, you would call your guy. Millennials don’t want a guy to call up or pay a visit to at a branch. They want to interface with their banks through the internet or mobile apps. As a result, banks have had to fundamentally shift how they communicate and sell products and services with their customers. It’s now a digital experience and millennials’ opinions of banks have nothing to do with the people who work there as they don’t want to interface with the people. They evaluate the business strictly on the user experience and how well they are able to complete digital interactions. Digital transformations are also good for the banks because if the “guys” that manage your customer accounts leave, the banks still retain the customer because loyalty is built to the digital experience not any individual.

Other industries such as retail and healthcare are also ideal for digital transformations because they can exploit the advantages of cloud computing and make engagements contactless, frictionless, while also providing data privacy.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Our clients say that digital transformations via the cloud have improved customer satisfaction and stickiness because the quality, convenience and speed of their transactions are better. Therefore, they are lowering churn and maximizing customer satisfaction. This increases the overall retention rate and the long-term lifetime value of the customer, because the experience is enhanced and customers are happy.

On the operations and process side, digital transformation makes our clients’ processes more scalable and repeatable through automation. Now errors can be kept to a minimum and humans can work on more important tasks. This is particularly important in logistics, shipping and insurance industries that have been saddled with tremendous amounts of paperwork traditionally. Preventing errors of course makes customers happy.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Implementing digital transformation has been a huge issue for companies, especially ones that have been in business for a long time. The longer you have been in business, the more likely you are to have old infrastructure and outdated software and processes that need to be transformed. It’s not just about moving old apps into the cloud, it’s about restructuring how your business operates to benefit from the agility and speed that the cloud offers. If old monolithic applications are moved to the cloud without optimizing, then much of the potential benefit is lost. In addition, these businesses are now up against cloud native companies that are born in the cloud without any legacy ties and disrupting the way business is transacted. This means that traditional companies are scrambling to catch up or stay ahead of these disruptors trying to steal their customers with better, faster more personalize digital experiences.

SenecaGlobal is helping resolve these issues for both the innovative startups and established businesses. For the startups, we are helping them disrupt and change the way business is done today much like disruptor companies such as Netflix, Uber and Airbnb. We are helping our customers build and run applications that specifically exploit advantages of cloud computing. This means they bring new ideas to market faster and respond sooner to customer demands because they are free from the constraints of brick and mortar infrastructures.

We are also helping established businesses adapt their legacy systems to an online digital economy and change the way they interact with their customers. We help these companies with a holistic plan that looks at go to market strategies, culture changes and how to best leverage cutting edge tools that around born in the cloud.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Exploit the benefits of cloud native applications. If you are part of a company that has been around for a while, then you first have to move your applications to the public cloud leveraging cloud native technology. This means first picking a cloud service provider like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform to host your applications and provide a universal customer experience. The goal is to offer a common experience that’s infinitely scalable and responsive to your customers so that it is easy for them to consume and use your service anywhere in the world.

For example, Dayamed, is providing a mobile medication management application so that patients can better self-manage their medications and improve adherence. We helped them build a cloud native application that disrupted the way patients and doctors manage medication. By enabling users to perform tasks over their mobile devices, it has significantly cut down the need for doctor’s visits while simultaneously increasing patient health outcomes. It also enables doctors to review the health of their patients more often without physically seeing them while improving patient care.

2. Leverage the power of microservices. Driven by the ubiquity of mobile devices, our mobile apps have become indispensable for nearly all transactions. More than 80% of Americans own a smartphone, and many are using their phones as their only means to go online. This means companies need to build better and higher quality apps and architectures as they go through their digital transformations. Many companies still rely on large, monolithic systems and now need to migrate to smaller, modular microservice architectures, one of the key enablers in the digital transformation journey.

For example, one of our fintech clients asked us to create a mobile payments solution so that its customers could make secure real-time payments for goods and services on line via their mobile devices. Banking IT environments are exceptionally complex due to the immense number of financial transactions managed per day and therefore require the utmost in security, scalability and reliability. Ultimately, SenecaGlobal was able to use the power of microservices to deliver front-end mobile applications, merchant POS software solutions, and APIs to enable authentication, payment, and settlement for POS and mobile commerce transactions, while handling the complexity of backend financial transactions. The applications can now scale to support one million merchants’ locations-branded to work with eight billion mobile devices and can provide banking access to 30 million underserved consumers.

3. Don’t compromise software quality. In an online world, the quality of your software is the quality of your brand. If your software is buggy, customers will have a poor experience, reflecting poorly on your brand. These customers will leave you based on poor digital experience and move on to a competitor. Today’s customers want a seamless digital experience.

Digital transformation is complex. It involves developers breaking down applications into smaller pieces, scattering them around the cloud and making them interact with each other. In addition, the applications need to pull data from third party APIs, plus leverage a combination of new code integrated with code from existing open-source libraries. While all of this makes code easier to create, it is now more difficult to debug. This is why it is paramount to find software development teams both internal and external that are well versed in proper structuring of software architectures, databases, and good code quality.

One of our healthcare clients provides cloud-based innovative workflow products to 44,000+ hospitals, home health care agencies, hospices and other healthcare facilities. They needed some major upgrades to its technology to support its growth and turned to SenecaGlobal to outsource the ownership of its existing application architecture, database, servers and network configuration. They provided us with a prototype that was up and running but had more than 200 critical bugs. Over a 12-month period, we stabilize the platform and drove the number of critical bugs from 200 down to zero. More important, the client was able to roll out to its customers robust, mobile workflow solutions that improved the revenue associated with it 10-fold and ultimately led them to a $1.2 billion acquisition.

4. Create a Cloud Scalability Plan One of the key benefits of digital transformation is the ability to scale apps quickly, easily and efficiently. Cloud scalability allows businesses to scale up or down based on customer, seasonal, and capacity demands. When your business leverages cloud scalability, it optimizes resource management and cost efficiency. In addition, your business can roll out new services in hours/ days rather than weeks via on-premise servers.

For example, one of our clients has an emergency alert system that delivers critical messages that override the receiving devices’ silent and do-not-disturb settings, to ensure that individuals receive time-sensitive information immediately. As the company planned for widespread adoption, we helped them get ready to scale from an initial product supporting thousands of users to billions of users across 20+ countries across the world. Specifically, SenecaGlobal’s team refactored the application and its components to excel in scalability as the nature of emergency communications is such that demand and alerts arrive in unexpected spikes. We implemented AWS to scale down during calm times and scale back up quickly and efficiently around the globe during an emergency.

5. Leverage the power of analytics. Another key benefit of digital transformation is the ability to collect invaluable information and garner insights on how your customers interact and use your applications. You can look at the entire digital experience chain and how your customers are interacting with your company. This creates opportunities to improve and tailor your customers’ user experience and ultimately improve your customer delight.

For example, Instagram, world’s largest mobile sharing app, started out as an app called Burbn, because the founder liked whiskeys and bourbons. The Burbn app allowed users to check-in, post their plans, share photos and more. Burbn had a couple thousand users but never gained much traction until the management team looked at the user analytics to see which activities the customers were utilizing. It turned out that all the customers were doing the same thing — sharing photos. As a result, they realized that the app had too much functionality and started over, tailored the app to delight the customer and focus on just one feature — the camera. It was a decision that not only delighted their customers, but would see tremendous success in a little over two years. In April of 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in cash and stock. Bottom line-the power of analytics provides insights that are invaluable.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

First and foremost, companies need to better leverage outside relationships for innovation. For example, global outsourcing companies see innovative solutions to problems across all industries. By looking outside their organizations for innovative partners, companies can capture more innovation than they could by focusing internally chasing incremental improvements for existing solutions.

Can you please give us your favorite” Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

I’ve never accomplished anything difficult without failing multiple times first and Teddy Roosevelt taught me that is not just okay but heroic.

