Mike Khatiwala Offers Tips on Getting to Know a New Employee

Recruiting and onboarding new employees is a top priority for Human Resource managers. Corporate trainers work diligently to present relevant information in a way that is both comprehensive and engaging. Beyond the initial job training, it is important to get to know new employees. A brief interview will not only determine if they are a good fit for the company culture, but also uncover what they have to offer. Here are some questions to ask employees within their probationary period.

1. HOW WOULD YOU RATE YOUR TRAINING IN COMPARISON TO YOUR ACTUAL JOB DUTIES?

This question has a twofold benefit. First, the answer confirms if the specific training was effective and relevant to role of the new hire. Second, the new hire will discuss connections they made between training and their job.

2. WHAT ASPECT OF YOUR NEW ROLE DO YOU LIKE THE MOST?

Asking what the employee likes most, or alternatively least, about their job helps guide future evaluations. This line of questioning is also effective for determining the longevity of a new hire. If their comments are all neutral or negative, changes are they may already be considering looking elsewhere for employment.

3. WHAT TOOLS HAVE BEEN THE MOST EFFECTIVE IN YOUR DAILY ROLE?

Getting to know a new employee often revolves around what they do on a daily basis and how they do it. Learning about what helps new employees enhances future training programs. This question also helps employers understand what an employee may need to do their job more efficiently. Follow up questions may uncover potential resources that would make a role or an employee more productive.

4. HOW DO YOU PREFER TO RECEIVE FEEDBACK?

Understanding what motivates an employee is a key indicator to their job satisfaction. Knowing how and when to provide feedback is essential for the longevity of the role. Some employees prefer direct feedback in the moment, while others prefer to have regular one on one meetings to discuss their performance.

Getting to know a new employee ensures their success and may help reduce turnover in the workplace. Motivated employees are highly productive and may refer other new employees with the same attitude and work ethic. All factors of learning about new employees are for the benefit of the employees and the company as a whole.