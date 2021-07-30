Mike Hess of COPD Foundation: “Listen to patients and be their advocates”

Listen to patients and be their advocates. This one is near and dear to my heart. There are many examples where listening to the people contending with various conditions (and the people who care for them) can go a long way to making things more efficient and effective. Often, we clinicians are a little too quick to assume what the people in our care need. I just had a great example of this, where I assisted with a patient dealing with shortness of breath whenever they got up to walk.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Mike Hess.

Mike Hess, MPH, RRT, RPFT, is Sr. Director of Public Outreach and Education at the COPD Foundation, where he leads Oxygen360, facilitating innovation across the entire spectrum of oxygen therapy services. Also known as the “COPD Dude,” Mike has extensive healthcare industry expertise as a provider, industry leader, and influencer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Serendipity, really. It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to do when I grew up, but I eventually settled on something in healthcare. The waiting list for our local nursing school was way too long, but the faculty office for the respiratory care program was right next door. I had a vague notion of their job, as my daughter was a preemie and spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), so it seemed like an interesting choice, and there wasn’t any waiting list! Fortunately, I stumbled into a career that I genuinely love, and I’ve never looked back.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s a tough one. I’ve been fortunate to have had many interesting experiences and meet so many fantastic people that it’s hard to pick just one. I’d have to say one of the most meaningful was how I got started specializing in COPD. I had been asked to record a few continuing education videos for respiratory therapists on topics of my choosing. One that I happened to pick was designing a COPD-specific clinic. As it happened, this was right about the time the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program was started, which introduced penalties for hospitals with readmission rates that were way above average for certain conditions (including COPD). In my research prep, I realized just how bad a job we were doing with teaching people how to manage their condition. With the imminent financial penalties, I figured this could be a good opportunity to improve care (and possibly advance my career a bit if I became an early expert). As I practiced my presentation with my wife, who is a nurse practitioner, we started to brainstorm some ideas, which eventually became presentations, which then became proposals, which ultimately led to me creating my own position in a primary care office, essentially doing the things I first laid out in that early presentation. In parallel, my work in becoming a COPD advocate also put me in contact with the COPD Foundation, first as a conference presenter, then as a volunteer, and now as a proud member of the staff.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was teaching someone how to use an inhaler. The person was an excellent learner and pretty quickly able to do what we call a “teach-back,” which shows they’ve mastered the technique. I was pretty happy with the situation, and the person was discharged the next day.

Fast forward about a month. I happen to pick up the same unit, and I see the same patient is back. So I’m chatting with the person about how they’ve been doing, and they tell me that things haven’t changed much, even with the new inhaler. It was what we call a maintenance or controller medicine, one you take every day no matter how your breathing is, so I asked if they’ve been taking it every day. They tell me, ‘oh yes, absolutely, every day, just like it was prescribed.’ I said, “Great! Let’s take a look at your technique real quick.” I hand over the demonstration inhaler, and the person kind of looks at it and turns it over and turns it around again, and just looks utterly baffled. I double-checked and verified it was the proper med; it was just that they actually hadn’t been using it every day and didn’t want to look “bad.” Funny in hindsight, but it taught me two very important lessons: Never ask yes/no questions if you want the truth, and work hard to develop trust so that people are willing to tell that truth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Things are only impossible until they are not,” by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (or I suppose more accurately Hannah Louise Shearer, who wrote the episode he said it in). I’m a tremendous fan of Star Trek in all its incarnations, so I draw a lot of inspiration from its 55 years of philosophical discussions and dilemmas. This one speaks to me because history is replete with things that were KNOWN…right up until they were found to be completely wrong. Similarly, there have been so many challenges that were insurmountable right up until someone found a way. That gives me a lot of hope that we’ll eventually make it to the kind of bright future we (usually) see in the Trek universe.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Indeed, I am! I’m leading a project at the COPD Foundation called Oxygen360. We’re aiming to foster innovation at every level of oxygen therapy. We want to make devices easier for people to use, more accessible for people to obtain, and more effective in treating respiratory problems. We also want to make sure clinicians have the tools and knowledge they need to help those in their care breathe as easily as possible. While we’re at it, we want to help raise awareness of respiratory problems like COPD to help reduce the stigma of “looking sick” by using oxygen therapy. It’s a tall order, but only until it’s not!

One of the ways that the program helps people right now is through our live OxyTalk. Once a month, I lead a live online meet-up and support session for people affected by COPD and other conditions, which require oxygen. Patients, caregivers, or anyone interested can join the session. It’s one of the many ways that I and the Foundation advocate for people with respiratory problems. It’s important that we provide a forum to ask questions, hear from others in the community and help people discuss ways to cope with their condition and the use of oxygen.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

That’s someone who never forgets that it’s not just a patient they’re treating; it’s someone’s mom, dad, sister, brother, child. It’s a person, not just a problem to be solved. The excellent provider works with the person in their care and finds out how to relieve their physical and mental health burdens and do so in a respectful way that maintains their autonomy and dignity.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

One of the most significant issues I saw was a lack of resiliency throughout the system. For all we’ve done over the past few decades to ‘streamline’ and increase efficiency (and theoretically reduce costs), we forgot to build in surge capacity. We have just enough oxygen or bandages for the current need. We saw that manifest at the beginning of the pandemic in shortages of things like face masks, but then those shortages moved into things like oxygen.

Earlier this year, we saw shortages of home oxygen concentrators, which are essential equipment for many people living with a chronic lung condition or recovering from an acute one (like COVID-19). Those shortages have ripple effects as well; if you can’t give someone oxygen equipment in their home, they can’t leave the hospital, which adds to workloads, and leads to staffing shortages. It also means those patients continue to rely upon the hospital supply chain.

To further illustrate the situation, hospitals in some areas started to run low on their bulk oxygen supplies due to the unprecedented levels of consumption, which is a very concerning situation. Overseas, in places, like India, for example, we saw hospitals run out of oxygen, leading to otherwise avoidable patient deaths. That’s why we need an innovation jump-start in certain areas, to relieve pressure on the supply chain and make care delivery actually more efficient. With oxygen, we have a lot of the technology available to make the supply chain more distributed (and therefore more resilient). I mean, we can literally provide oxygen for people in space, and right now, we’re even generating oxygen on other planets (Mars, specifically, with the MOXIE device on the Perseverance rover) — we should be able to solve for it on this planet!

We also need to re-examine our “human supply chain.” For example, we have a strategic national stockpile of mechanical ventilators, the machines that breathe for people who are too sick to breathe on their own. When it looked like even that stockpile wouldn’t be enough to meet predicted demand, there was a considerable push to mobilize our great domestic industrial community (like Ford & GM) to make more. But we’re still seeing shortages of people like me, respiratory therapists who manage those machines and ensure they’re interacting well with the lives they’re supporting.

It generally takes about three years to educate and train a respiratory therapist from scratch (associate’s degree coursework, any required prerequisites, and two credentialing examinations), and that point of virtually zero experience. Severe lung problems can be very complex and difficult for a ‘newbie’ to manage; I know, I’ve been there. As great as our colleagues in nursing are, they simply don’t get the training they need to manage patient-ventilator interactions, plus they have the entire rest of the patient to keep alive (and there aren’t enough of them to go around, either). We need to invest in making these more attractive professions for diverse populations and ensuring working conditions are such that we don’t experience a ‘brain drain’ of experienced mentors for the next generation.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

I’d say the rise of telehealth is one of the most significant success stories/silver linings. For years, telehealth was one of those things that was perpetually on the horizon, something that had great promise but we could get to tomorrow. Then, all of a sudden, tomorrow was here, and we NEEDED telehealth for safety and continuity of care. I don’t want to say an entire industry sprang up overnight because there were undoubtedly some visionaries already building out platforms, but the pivot was rather remarkable. CMS proved to be a solid partner, providing flexibility on certain regulations and reimbursement policies. Suddenly, people had not just safer options, but in many cases, more convenient ones. No more wrangling child care, no more packing up wheelchairs or walkers or oxygen tanks, no more taking hours off work because your clinician was running an hour behind. Certainly, telehealth visits aren’t appropriate for every kind of checkup or check-in, but what we can do with them already is impressive, and it’s only going to get better.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Stop treating it like a retail business. Many of the issues we face arise from the idea that standard business principles can be adapted to the healthcare environment. Just-in-time inventory seems to work great for Walmart or Target, but a problem when you have a mass casualty event or public health emergency that exceeds your stockpile. That’s again a big part of why we still see the strain on the oxygen supply chain and other critical needs. Minimal staffing ratios in demanding settings increase stress and moral injury, as do onerous policies that drive decisions to be made on cost rather than medical necessity. Satisfaction grades can be a wonderful quality tool but misleading in an environment where the delivery of bad news or unwanted news is inevitable. We’ve got to start recognizing healthcare’s unique strengths and challenges as a unique business model instead of modeling it on a different industry.

In addition, we have a long way to go to ensure we’re doing things that provide the greatest value and are in line with actual evidence — in other words, doing things because we SHOULD, not because we CAN (or even worse, because that’s the way we’ve always done them). There are numerous examples of this in the COPD world alone. One of the most effective treatments we have is called pulmonary rehabilitation, a structured, monitored activity program where people learn how to exercise safely within the parameters of their lung condition, as well as how to use medications correctly, certain breathing techniques, and a variety of things that help them truly live their best lives. They also get to hang out with other people on similar paths, which is great for people who often feel alone and isolated with these conditions.

— We know so indisputably that it works that people from some of the largest respiratory advocacy groups have literally said, “Please stop sending us your research on how well pulmonary rehab works. We already know.” So, you might think that this is the basic standard of care for folks with lung problems, right? Unfortunately, not so much; research tells us that less than half, and in some places down around 10%, of those who might benefit actually even get referred to such a program, let alone get started on overcoming the logistical barriers to attending and completing. In some parts of the country, you might have to drive for an hour or two to get to a program because pre-COVID reimbursement cuts caused a lot of pulmonary rehab facilities to close. Can you imagine that? Asking someone who can barely breathe to drive for hours at a time three times a week? And once you get into a program, Medicare will only pay for a limited number of visits, so once you’re done, you’re done, even though we also know that without maintenance exercise programs, people return to their original baseline within about 18 months of completing the program. Where’s the value in that? How is that providing optimal care? Develop more efficient patient-centric staffing solutions outside of the hospital. Here’s another example from the respiratory care world. Meds delivered by inhaler are front-line therapy for people with asthma, COPD, or similar conditions. Their operation depends almost entirely on coordination and technique to deliver the dose down into the lung, rather than the mouth or throat, where it does no good. But research tells us that at least half of those who use an inhaler use it wrong. Worse, that stat has not changed for the past five decades. Why do we have 50 years of failure? It’s because when we’re teaching people the how-to-use method, we’re doing it in poor learning environments. In a hospital room right before discharge, along with a dozen other people trying to support the process. In the emergency department, when the learner just wants to go home. At the pharmacy counter, in front of a dozen other people. In the primary care clinic, by an overworked PCP trying to cover a half-dozen other bases.

— It also doesn’t make any sense to have a pulmonologist with four years of medical school, at least three years of residency, and more years of fellowships and other advanced training focused on that when someone like me can do it exactly as well and allow them to focus on the more complex aspects of someone’s care plan. We need to support our ambulatory care providers with the means to actually provide care rather than clicks in an electronic chart.

— Arguably the best way to accomplish this is to expand upon some of the alternate payment models that CMS has experimented with over the past few years. Fee-for-service reimbursement drove many practices into doing things much like hospitals because they could (or they could get paid for them). Some might argue this led to additional pressure to churn patients in and out as quickly as possible to maximize the number of reimbursed services and stay financially afloat. By moving to a more value-based reimbursement model, practices have more flexibility to do innovative things like hire a respiratory therapist to do inhaler education and care coordination, allowing the primary care provider to focus on the overall health and education of the patient. Focus on a stronger public health infrastructure. Public health is the foundation that the healthcare system sits upon, but the pandemic has revealed a lot of cracks in that foundation. Many of the things that have been considered newsworthy through the lens of COVID-19 existed (and were well-documented) even before anyone had ever heard the phrase ‘social distancing.’

— COVID-19 has done disproportionate harm to historically under-served groups. So do diabetes, asthma, and COPD. Concurrent conditions like obesity and diabetes, as mentioned above, put you at higher risk for more severe COVID. We need to do better at promoting the value of good nutrition and physical fitness.

There’s a cliché that we don’t have a health care system, we have a SICK care system, and that’s all too true simply because we do not prioritize the disease prevention and general wellness aspects of public and community health. Providing people with the knowledge they need to manage their own conditions best and overall health should come through the public health arena. Listen to patients and be their advocates. This one is near and dear to my heart. There are many examples where listening to the people contending with various conditions (and the people who care for them) can go a long way to making things more efficient and effective. Often, we clinicians are a little too quick to assume what the people in our care need. I just had a great example of this, where I assisted with a patient dealing with shortness of breath whenever they got up to walk. It had gotten so bad that the person was essentially chair-bound, and despite living about 500 feet from the shore of Lake Michigan, she couldn’t even make it out to their deck to enjoy the incredible vistas. After visiting with her for a while alongside her primary care nurse practitioner, we ended up discovering that the issue didn’t really originate in her lungs. The bigger problem was that after knee surgery, this person didn’t feel that they could trust their joint to support their weight (just like many folks with COPD don’t feel they can trust their lungs to not cough or get them through the day). They’d had some falls, including when they were alone and literally couldn’t get back on their feet. That, in turn, led to getting deconditioned and eventually stuck in the chair. So, what at first glance seemed clinical like a respiratory problem ended up being quite different once we listened to the patient’s actual needs.

— Magnify that a few thousand times, and that’s where we are with healthcare nationally. We often develop research projects without patient or caregiver input. We build awareness programs without asking what messages genuinely resonate. We establish reimbursement policies without looking at how they affect efficacy or quality of life. This means we tend to ask the wrong questions, making it impossible to get anything but the wrong answers. We need to put people at the center of care, and one of the best ways to do that is to bring advocacy groups like the COPD Foundation and similar entities into the discussion. Virtually all of these groups put the voices of the people they represent front and center and can be incredible resources for industry and government to develop projects and programs that improve care for everyone.

— I do have a very uplifting and innovative story to share about listening to patients. At the COPD Foundation, we have an online community called COPD360Social with over 51,000 members. During COVID-19, we used machine learning to inform sentiment and understand what the community of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals were talking about. We wanted to know what they needed and to understand what was top of mind to them. It turns out that the commonly used words that kept coming to the top were “hope, support, friend — which told us that we’re helping many people by having a social platform so they could connect with others in their community and find their hope.

5. Invest wisely in the future of health. Beyond pulmonary rehab and the various inhaled meds, we have limited treatment options for COPD, in large part because research into those options is also quite limited. COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States and the third leading cause of death globally, with 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Unfortunately, it ranks 176th in U.S. research funding levels. Now obviously, as someone who often goes by “The COPD Dude,” I’m a little biased, but that incongruity seems a little extreme to me. To be clear, this is not to say that people coping with the other 175 conditions are less worthy, but in an environment where funding is not infinite, the healthcare system needs to work to get the greatest return on investment for the most people. Addressing respiratory problems can go a LONG way to accomplishing that because if you’re not breathing, you’re probably not doing much of anything else, either.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

I used to work at a medical school. When I started, my boss (a physician and one of the associate deans, no less) pulled me aside and told me that for all the talk of physician shortages, it wasn’t that we needed to make more docs; it was that we needed to allocate better the ones we have, plus work on building up the rest of the team. I don’t know if that’s entirely the right take, but I think for sure we need to look at potentially re-allocating the physicians we do produce. For example, there are doctors in a variety of specialties, but we’ve had a primary care shortage looming for many years. If that’s the area of greatest need, the focus needs to be on making that more attractive and accessible.

That’s another thing the pandemic made a little worse, actually, as primary care physicians were hit quite hard by a reduction in patient visits (and therefore reimbursement). We need to work on making these shortage areas a little more attractive to the next generation. In addition, we can make the entire healthcare workforce a little more efficient by ensuring everyone can practice at the top of their training and licensure at every level. Nurses (including nurse practitioners), physical therapists, physician assistants, and respiratory therapists have a lot to offer. They frequently go under-utilized, putting even more pressure on physicians (and magnifying the ‘shortage’). The physician is always going to be the captain of the ship, and rightly so. But there are an awful lot of crew members available to support them and allow their expertise to be deployed in whatever way once again delivers the biggest bang for the buck.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

We need to plant the seed earlier that medicine is an accessible career path to people of all backgrounds. At the medical school where I worked, a visionary black female doctor spearheaded a program called “Early Introduction to Health Careers.” The program was specifically designed to be a pipeline for middle- and high-school students from underrepresented populations and other groups like those who might be first-generation college students to learn more about biomedical sciences and health careers and potentially go on for schooling in those areas. It started in 2014 and has already seen members of the first cohorts going on to nursing programs and similar college paths. There are plans to one day offer scholarships to the medical school itself to graduates of the program to help them achieve what might once have seemed like an impossible dream. This program could serve as a model for others across the country, and every time the next generation of young people starts seeing people just like them in these roles, the dream will look a little less impossible for them.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

First, I would respectfully point out that it’s not just physicians. Burnout is rampant throughout all of healthcare right now. That’s arguably a terrifying potential consequence of the pandemic; we could be facing an unprecedented brain drain/expertise drain throughout every healthcare discipline. We were already always asking clinicians to do more with less continually, and the sheer horrors of the pandemic may be too much for many.

That said, to be blunt, we need to change how we look at the roots of “burnout.” I actually prefer how Dr. Zubin Damania, better known as ZDoggMD, frames the issue as one of moral injury. Moral injury is when you know the morally/ethically right thing to do. You want to do that thing. You’re objectively capable of doing that thing, but some administrative barrier prevents you from providing the best care you know you can. And then you have to watch your patient go without care. That’s painful, and it’s prevalent. These micro and macro injuries pile up until you start wondering why you got into this in the first place, and suddenly you’re talking about burnout. Instead of spending money on organizational “wellness” initiatives and other band-aid solutions, we need to start looking at the structural problems that drive people to the brink.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Individuals can wield a surprising amount of power to drive change. One of the easiest ways is to start thinking critically about every piece of health information you encounter. Consider the source and how objectively reliable they’ve been in the past. Think about who may stand to benefit from a particular nugget of information, and try to look for any signs of bias in the communication. This kind of dispassionate analysis is tough, but it goes a long way to helping you make sense of what can be complex and confusing issues.

Corporations can help by funding awareness and educational campaigns. Most advocacy organizations are on essentially shoestring budgets, and we’re all hoping for our “Ice Bucket Challenge” moment to bring eyeballs to our messages. But our patients deserve better than waiting for an unpredictable, viral moment. Whether it’s a public health message tailored to a particular condition or simply a fun way to remind people to stay moving, funding these initiatives is an excellent way for corporations to invest in our communities.

Communities themselves can still get started on spreading those messages because nobody understands where people live better than those who live there. There’s been some fantastic work done in adapting clinical messages for delivery by lay health coaches and community leaders in non-traditional settings. Perhaps the most remarkable example of this was how a team from Cedars-Sinai hospital went out to barbershops throughout Los Angeles County to teach barbers how to help their clients better manage blood pressure. It led to a remarkable improvement in systolic blood pressure levels in the study cohort because they were helped by people they trusted in settings in which they were comfortable. This kind of innovation could be a model that’s adapted and adopted all over the country for a variety of conditions.

Finally, leaders need to lead. We need to get away from petty arguments and kicking the can down the road. The American healthcare system was groaning under its own weight before we lost 600,000 people to a horrible pandemic, with millions more at risk for a lifetime of as-yet-unknown complications. We need people who are ready to roll up their sleeves — that includes legislators, communities, organizations, and individuals — and work to show that all the proclamations about how proud they are of all the “healthcare heroes” weren’t just empty words.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Simply to take care of your lungs. Don’t put off getting that shortness of breath or cough or whatever checked out. There are so many conditions where, if caught early; the symptoms are much easier to manage. Don’t waste your breath!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me via the COPD Foundation’s COPD360Social community: https://www.copdfoundation.org/users/mhessrrt.aspx

On LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mhess

I also have some COPD and respiratory-related content on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/COPDNavigator and here: https://www.youtube.com/c/CopdfoundationOrganization/videos

I can also be reached via email: [email protected]

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.