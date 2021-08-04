Mike Hege Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

From being an ER to a real estate person, Mike Hege met his destiny and true love of being a Real-Estate Investor & Counselor. And he loves Star Wars!

There is an old saying which states that it is never too late to start. If you have a mindset, and you want to do something, you can always make a fresh start. This happened to be true for Mike Hege who transitioned being a nurse and started his career in real estate, 17 years ago. Ever since then, Mike has been thriving in his career and guiding people to achieve the satisfaction of real estate that they truly deserve.

Mike Hege – The Five Star Real Estate Agent

Mike Hege is a native Charlottean family man who has a Master’s degree in Real Estate (MRE). Mike began his career as a nurse but he knew his destiny was different. With that conviction, he put in all his hard work, and today he owns a real estate team and various investment properties.

Being into real estate since 2005, he has sold hundreds of homes. He has made it to the top tier percent of the producers in the Charlotte market named ‘Best of the Best’ in Top Agent Magazine. He is the winner of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 – Five Star Real Estate Agent in Charlotte Magazine. Mike is known to be a pro negotiating expert who has the accreditation of Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) while having a license in NC/SC.

Life Learnings Of Mike

Transitioning a career is not everyone’s cup of coffee. It takes a lot of courage, patience, consistency, and hard work with complete determination. Mike never saw himself working as a nurse for the rest of his life. He wanted a career that didn’t feel like work. Although such risks sound very worthy, they are just the tip of the iceberg. A lot goes beneath them.

Risks like that are backed up by a lot of ups and downs between the cash flow, emotional roller coaster, and maintaining the faith that this was a good decision. Real estate has attracted Mike for various reasons but the biggest one was to help his clients achieve their goals and dreams.

‘MINDSET’. He cuts out all the negativity from his life and pays attention to the positive messages, reads self-help books, and believes in affirmations to keep up the good headspace and winning attitude. He encourages people to take risks. Mike understands that you only win when you give your success a shot. Hence, he encourages people to keep growing, building networks, and having faith.

With this in mind, Mike has represented clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to move-up buyers. Mike enjoys devoting himself to community services and volunteering whenever he has time. Mike enjoys community events and charitable giving the most.

If you or someone you know is interested in buying a property in Queen City, you should contact Mike.