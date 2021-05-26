Mike Gardener of The Office Providers: “Make something that you are proud of”

…It is important to know your audience as this will inform your promotion methodology. This will affect the pricing, placement and how you promote in general. We knew ours was a niche audience so we positioned our books on specific platforms accordingly.

Mike Gardener is the founder and CEO of The Office Providers which is a free-to-use flexible office and workspace search service. The agency assists companies globally in sourcing flexible workspace solutions in the forms of private serviced offices, managed offices, co-working space solutions and various types of flexibly leased office space to rent.

Since 2020, the company has been focused on providing consultancy to businesses looking to incorporate flexible working into their post-pandemic operations via hybrid working models.

During 2020 and 2021, Mike wrote and published two books about the changing workplace landscape and about what Covid-compliant, employee-centric and future proof solutions were available to businesses in various markets throughout the UK.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I have worked within the real estate industry since the early 2000s, as a commercial property manager both on the landlord side and the tenant side, and as an office leasing agent — again, both on the landlord disposals side and on the tenant representation side.

I have worked for small partnerships and for multinational real estate services firms so I have experienced the industry from a variety of perspectives.

In 2009, I set up my own firm that focused on the flexible office space and workspace sector. The sector appeared to be growing fast with no discernable reasons for slowing down.

Leases had been reducing in length for decades — long gone were the days of tenants signing leases for terms of 25 years or even longer, in some cases. Office occupiers had been seeking greater flexibility in their occupational arrangements for years.

The Great Recession of 2008 was a major catalyst in the move away from conventional leasehold arrangements and the supply of flexible space options was starting to increase significantly — both from incumbent providers such as IWG (then named Regus), Landmark, Orega and Servcorp, but also from many brand new providers such as WeWork who entered the market in 2010.

It was important to ensure that The Office Providers was a firm that was regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) as it communicated that we could speak with authority about various forms of office space including conventional office space — this was important to companies looking to compare different forms of occupational agreements in terms of obligations, pricing structure, entry and exit procedure and costs, security of tenure and so forth.

As the world recovered from the recession, the marketplace became increasingly active — existing providers expanded their portfolios significantly and new operators and providers entered every market.

With this came new brokerage firms — both existing large real estate advisory firms started to focus more of their attention on this marketplace, and brand new firms with varying backgrounds entered the market.

It was important to continue to stand out as experts in the flexible workspace industry.

The coronavirus pandemic was another major accelerant in the move by companies away from conventional rented office space on fixed terms to flexible space solutions.

It was also another call to stand out as experts in our industry.

The events of Covid-19 affected every office worker, directly or indirectly, globally.

The world entered into the largest homeworking experiment ever conducted and many people who had never done so before started to work from home — once seen as some form of perk, it was now a necessity.

And, thankfully, due to high-speed domestic broadband and cloud-based technologies, it worked for many companies and saved many jobs and businesses.

As businesses look forward to times of ‘normality’, they have to consider what their future workplace strategies will be.

This is now a major consideration of both business and employees, alike.

There was suddenly a new lexicon in the industry and the industry had a brand new audience. Not just the concern of commercial real estate professionals but everyone related to an office-based business, no matter how tenuous the link.

Terms such as ‘hybrid working models’ and ‘hub and spoke’, whilst having been in existence for decades within the industry, were now been used in mainstream publications.

Newer terms such as ‘space-as-a-service’, ‘headquarters-as-a-service’, ‘office time shares’ and others also entered into the conversation.

It was again important to confirm ourselves as experts and provide assistance as businesses navigated this brand new environment.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I was working within the national offices team of an international real estate services firm as an office agent.

I worked within the office leasing team helping landlords find tenants who were looking for conventional office space to rent on a leasehold basis. I also represented companies that were seeking office space.

It was 2007 when my mentor took me to meet a client that I had not yet met.

They were an international office provider and they were occupying five floors of an office property in the centre of the city that I was working in (Manchester in the UK). It was an office building that I had walked past on many occasions but had never been inside.

Inside, it was like a thriving village. I had known about business centres but had assumed that they were almost like business lounges in airports. This was completely different — there were floors of private offices of various sizes, meeting and conference rooms, business lounges and buzzing break out areas.

Again, my conceptions about business centres were proved wrong because I had always assumed that these were occupied only by small or startup companies but, on the tenant directory in reception, were companies listed such as Google and other blue-chip corporations.

That was my introduction to the flexible workspace industry.

As the Great Recession of 2008 took hold, more and more companies started moving away from conventional office space for a range of reasons and were moving towards the types of space provided by the above provider.

And, following the recession, there was also a new wave of startups and freelancers looking for similar forms of flexible desk space.

In 2009, I had the opportunity to set up my own firm within the office space industry and I decided to make it purely focused on flexible office space.

I named it The Office Providers because we broker access to the flexible business space solutions of the majority of the office providers in the majority of locations worldwide.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

In terms of writing, we are turning our first two books into something of a ‘series’ and carrying out the same treatment on other markets.

Our first two books were focused on London and the UK regional cities markets. Our next projects will be focused on specific US markets and following that, other global markets.

I continue to write, on various platforms, about the changing world of work, the rise of flexible working practices and, concurrently, the increased adoption of hybrid working (or workplace) models that will increasingly incorporate flexible working.

It is an exciting area to be a part of it because it is so nuanced — no two company’s office space requirements were ever exactly the same pre-Covid, even when most were adopting the conventional 9–5 in-office working model and, now and in the future, there will be even more variety.

It is predicted that there will not be a large proportion of companies adopting 100% homeworking, nor 100% in-office 9–5 working practices, however, there is a very broad spectrum between the two, and the majority of companies will place themselves somewhere on that, each with their own specific requirements.

Working practices are changing and companies are also increasingly looking for employee-centric working and workplace solutions that both protect their people and their bottom lines.

So, we will continue our work in making the flex space market as transparent as possible because, as it grows, and the number of crossover points between conventionally leased office space and flexible options increase, the more nuanced it will become.

We are also undertaking a major upgrade of our technology stack to enhance user experience and to help companies fully incorporate flexible working into their operations models, in the most efficient and transparent way.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

I wrote two books that were similar in nature and function and they focused on different geographical areas — one on London and the other on UK regional cities.

The intention with both was to increase the exposure of the flexible workspace solutions offered by providers and operators, and to increase transparency in the increasingly nuanced market, for the end-user.

Both books are essentially signposts to a much larger writing project in which we produced over 200 directories and over 500 profiles of flexible office space companies that provide flex space solutions in various locations throughout the UK.

A passage from the introduction of the UK book can be found below:

“This book represents a project that, to the best of our knowledge, is a first within the flex space industry.

The motivation for the production of these flexible workspace provider lists, grouped by UK regional cities, is two-fold.

Firstly, we wanted to help to increase the exposure of the flexible office space companies and brands that are operating in adverse economic conditions.

Secondly, our aim is to increase transparency in the flexible workspace market for the end-users of the growing and diverse range of available flex space products.

This project is unprecedented, however, these are unprecedented times — 2020 and the Covid-19 global pandemic changed the business world and the wider world in ways that can still not be measured.

“We hope that it can help companies in their journeys to find the best post-pandemic workspace solution for their businesses.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

According to Dr Jordan Peterson and colleagues’ personality assessment on the Understand Myself website, the ‘Big 5’ personality traits can be classified as follows:

Enthusiasm and Assertiveness for Extraversion, Withdrawal and Volatility for Neuroticism, Compassion and Politeness for Agreeableness, Industriousness and Orderliness for Conscientiousness, and Openness and Intellect for Openness to Experience.

According to their research, everyone’s personalities or characters are made up of varying elements of the above. On the test, you receive a percentile score (compared to a data set of others that have taken the test) for each trait.

In my humble experience and understanding of the test, I would say the three traits that would be the most instrumental to anyone’s success when launching a book would be enthusiasm, compassion and conscientiousness. I believe that it may be important to have relatively high levels of those.

Enthusiasm, as it is required to visualize a project, plan it, edit, change route, and to simply start the process in the first place.

Compassion, as you need to empathize with the reader. You need to understand what the reader needs or wants and then try to deliver that.

And, conscientiousness, as you need a certain level of it in order to get the project done to the best of your ability. To push yourself to write something every day — even if it’s just one sentence.

I also think that a high level of openness is important, too. Both in terms of trying something new (if it is your first book project), and because It can be a little daunting to compose your thoughts and send them out into the world, to be read and judged when you’re not there to further explain or defend your work.

You also need to have high levels of openness when launching and promoting your book, too. I guess that having relatively low levels of withdrawal within your personality ‘toolkit’ would be important for the same reasons.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

In 2020, I was almost envious of new companies that had recently entered the market as they had blank canvases, so to speak, upon which to write about the events taking place and the new world of work.

There was a lot to talk about — the pandemic, the recession, the rise in homeworking, future working patterns, the increased adoption of workplace operations models such as hub-and-spoke, and the effects of Brexit.

We had our website, social media channels and podcast but these were somewhat limited in how we could use them.

We created a brand new section of our website which was essentially a directory of flexible office space companies (rather than a directory of spaces).

These 200+ directories provided us with vehicles with which to provide new information, insights and advice about the new world of work, what sort of options were currently available to occupiers and, importantly, what future proof options would become available post-pandemic.

I then wrote and published two books about the project which acted as signposts to the directories, and these books created broader canvases with less restrictions.

In terms of growing the business and brand, the books had both direct and indirect positive effects.

Despite the turbulent economic conditions, website traffic grew by 32% and the number of social media followers on our various channels grew by over 60%.

We had launched our podcast in February 2020, just as the UK started to enter into lockdowns. It was going to be difficult to have guests on the show so we effectively serialized some of the book content and created a series of episodes called the ‘Spotlight on Providers’ series. The number of podcast listeners grew by over 70% during the year.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

I think that writing, in general, about your market or area of expertise is important.

Since April 2020, I have been writing every day about the office space market, the effects of the pandemic and recession, the rise in flexible and remote working, and what the future of work may possibly look like.

This was in various formats — content for the book, content for the directories that are referenced in the book, blog posts, social media posts, podcast episode notes and so on.

You become highly tuned to your market through the process of research and presenting your findings and thoughts.

You then find that others are interested in your take on the market and ask for your opinions — this keeps you even more tuned in so it’s a positive cycle.

You find that the resources that you were using for your research are now using your content — sometimes it’s credited, sometimes it isn’t, but either way it is somewhat flattering.

The more you write and the more platforms that you use, you find that further writing and other promotional opportunities open up. There is this compounding effect that will look different for every market or product.

I found that the writing of a book provides the most autonomy, particularly as we self-published — there are less restrictions in terms of the content, structure, word count and so on, than there are with other platforms.

We also controlled the promotion, too, so we could target clients — existing and new, as well as others that we felt the book could be useful for.

Since launching our two books, we have received positive feedback from readers and further opportunities have presented themselves and this has had a positive effect for our brand profile.

It is difficult to accurately measure, particularly during these economic conditions, but it has been positive.

If you invest your resources and energy into the writing of a book, you may find that, almost as a by-product, you create content for your other platforms whether it be social media, your podcast or others.

This could be through signposting, serializing or summarizing some of your book’s content.

Through your research, you may also discover content that may not be appropriate for your book but that can be used for your other platforms, too.

Through the writing of the book, further opportunities tend to arise, too, whether that be interview or comment requests, and generally increased profiling opportunities for both your business and the writer.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

From experience, not much that you put out into the world goes viral or gains decent traction by chance.

Whether that be a new product, website, company, video or social media post. And the same applies for a book.

You could have the next Harry Potter series saved on your laptop but if no one knows about it then that’s where it will stay.

I think that has always been the case but in today’s information age, it is becoming increasingly difficult to have your creation noticed.

I have learned that once you have completed creating, you are only at the halfway point. You then have to start marketing it and that can easily take as much effort as the creative process.

This applies whether you are doing the marketing yourself, or managing it.

Whether we learned it the hard way or just from the experience of being in business for the last 10+ years, you have to shout about what you’ve created.

For many, myself included, that can feel quite uncomfortable at first, but it is necessary.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

I guess that I am in a relatively unique position because we launched both of our books during the pandemic so a lot of avenues for marketing were closed off to us.

There were no opportunities for any in-person or physical events such as conferences or tours, for instance.

We digitally launched and promoted the book and we did this totally in-house.

There are many platforms to launch from and promote from such as social media and various ad campaigns, cross-promotional opportunities and others that are unique to each book and its respective audience.

We were marketing to a niche audience during unprecedented times with the main aim to help our existing and new clients.

It really depends on what you are looking to achieve. For us, we were able to reach our highly targeted audience with our in-house marketing team.

However, if we were looking for a wider audience — an audience that we weren’t yet aware of, if we wanted to sell thousands of copies, be considered for competitions or lists, or to make money directly from book sales, then we would absolutely look for external specialist help.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Firstly, make something that you are proud of. Ideally, you will be creating something unique and useful but as long as you're proud of what you've created then it makes it so much easier to promote it. Secondly, I would say that looking for ways to upcycle your content is useful for promotion. There may be research findings, summaries, passages, quotes and other pieces of content that can be used for social media posts, blog posts or other platforms, which can be used, in turn, to promote your book. We also wanted to make them as accessible to that niche audience as possible so we priced them at the lowest possible price point that those platforms would allow. It is also useful to be creative with promotional platforms. We launched our two books during lockdowns so many promotional opportunities were closed off to us. However, there are several ways to promote your book digitally, even if you have create them yourself. For instance, we used content from the two books to create a new series on our podcast. Finally, it is important to embrace your inner extrovert, even if it is uncomfortable. Possibly taking inspiration from high profile writers — for instance, Matthew McConaughey launched his latest book in 2020 and was a guest on practically every podcast that I listen to. Getting an invite to the JRE podcast will be out of reach for most, however, there are several services that match hosts and guests in various niches.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I think it would have to be Tim Ferriss

I launched my company in 2009 and, in 2013, I was in a CrossFit class and I was talking to a fellow member who I knew ran several successful businesses, and he asked me what I did. I told him and, when I explained that I (at the time) outsourced a lot of tasks to keep the business as lean and agile as possible, he said, “Oh, so you’re doing the ‘Tim Ferriss thing’”.

Shamefully, I said “Yup”, not knowing who Tim Ferriss was, but wanting to sound like I knew what I was doing.

After the class, I went home and quickly researched Tim — I started following him on social media, I listened to all of his books and am an avid listener of his podcast to this day.

So, yes, it would be Tim Ferriss as his conversations with his various guests have proved to be very useful to me in several areas, and not just in business.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.

Thank you.