Mike Cruz of Tough as Nail Polish: “Taking pictures of your nails isn’t as easy as a selfie”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mike Cruz.

Mike Cruz began his career performing in such productions as the first NY revival of “Marie Christine,” “Camelot” with Jeremy Irons, “Oliver!” with Brian Stokes Mitchell, and was an original cast member of Broadway’s Rising Stars at Town Hall. As a producer, Mike went on to helm “Zanna Don’t!” in concert at The York Theater. After interning at Independent Artists Agency “in between performing gigs,” he quickly moved up the ranks to become an agent. It was at IAA that Mike really developed his love for representation.

Later, he partnered with Cyd LeVin to re-form Cyd LeVin and Associates. Recognized for his work in New York City as an agent and manager, Mike appeared on the Oxygen reality series The Next Big Thing portraying himself. Mike earned his Bachelor of Music at New York University. Mike is the founder of Tough as Nail Polish — bringing a new and unique voice to the world of nail art.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Albany, NY but my extended family was in NYC and Puerto Rico. I discovered Music Theatre in elementary school and I knew I needed to be in the entertainment industry. My chores used to be dreamt into my own TV show, and I was constantly making up songs, and putting on musical shows for and with my family and friends.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? “What is grief if not love persevering?”

This quote from “WandaVision” changed my perspective on life, yet again, and helped me to realize that I can find the good in my compounding grief processes and not focus on the sorrow and pain. “Love is a special emotion but finding the happiness through the pain is possible.”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I will again reference “WandaVision,” not only because I think it is one of the best written television shows ever, but also because it was exactly what we needed as people going through a new and pretty significant grief process (over the perceived freedom and privileges we had in life) compounded with the loss of loved ones, and we didn’t know what to do with a lot of our feelings. For me, after a REALLY ugly cry, it was a wakeup call to find my happiness again, and to put my love out into the world in a new way.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

What haven’t I done? No. Really? Having graduated with a performance degree, much of my life has been about the survival job. I have worked retail, I have nannied, cooked at a popular restaurant in NYC, served people food, ran a bed and breakfast, performed all over, on Broadway stages, Off-off Broadway, and regionally. But most importantly I became a representative and advocate for actors, working as an agent at first then transitioning to management.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The pandemic really scared me. The entertainment industry shut down, and so did I. I stepped away for 6 months and thought I would pivot to culinary school as the pandemic (another passion) but Covid made college much less attractive by taking away a lot of the best part of what the programs can offer. I went to a dark place again, but I got a gift from my sister for Xmas of the Nail Essentials Starter Kit from Holo Taco and I began doing my nails sometimes. I had discovered Simply Nailogical during the pandemic when I wanted to know how to paint my nails better, and it was all downhill from there. I realized that doing my nails really brought me a joy I hadn’t found in a while. It was the creative outlet I was looking for, for a very long time.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

People were really interested in and complementing my nail art experiments. I would get lots of compliments while I was waiting tables. I had always been quite the passive social media user in my adulthood. NYU was one of the first colleges to get the Facebook and I have definitely gone through periods of loving and hating that platform. And I was only passively using Instagram to post photos to Facebook! In the new year (’21) I started posting pictures of my nails, I noticed my friends didn’t really care all that much. In April the algorithm brought me to this creator named @pugdadnails. Here was this “masculine presenting” person with gorgeous nails and a talent for nail art. There was a nail art community?? And there weren’t just women in it? I’d already been told nail polish was not for men my whole life. I said hey, I should start my nail IG and see what difference I can make in this community when it comes to diversity and inclusion of people of all different journeys. Thanks Andrew for being an inspiration to me, and for guiding me along this insane unexpected journey!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going GREAT! In less than 2 months I have gained over 2,200 followers organically and have been able to speak to brands and my followers about the importance of diversity and inclusion in our community while promoting indie, cruelty-free nail polish and making some awesome new friends and connections along the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful towards @pugdadnails and @eviltwinnails. They were the first male creators I came across in the community, and they really have become friends as well as mentors. And we may be working on some exciting things coming up!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Most recently I was reached out to by Lights Lacquer to be a part of their PR team for a bundle of nail polished curated from their line for Pride. The company made many missteps in this process, and repeated behaviors from other past mistakes. These actions upset not only the LGBTQIA+ community, but brought up again issues with BIPOC creators, and just the companies lack of diversity and representation. I went on Live for the first time to explain to LL and to the community why I was saying no to this opportunity and what LL could do to start healing the damage they have caused. This story is still unfolding.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started my new venture” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The nail community is awesome! My followers and the entire community have been nothing but supporting in this journey and I love to interact with them and try to answer all their comments. Taking pictures of your nails isn’t as easy as a selfie. I was always like a take 4 pic maximum person when posting selfies. My phone is now filled with pictures of my hands and nails. Cuticle oil is the nectar of the gods. My cuticles were so dry and thirsty. I used to pick them and get hang nails. Now, I love them and I carry a pen filled with my oils around my neck so it’s always there for me. Water Marble is witchcraft! LOL While it is one of the coolest nail trends EVER. It is very hard to execute and I am jealous of those with the natural ability but haven’t had time to master the technique either. I really can make a difference in this community. I joke that I’m an “accidental influencer”, but I really have made my presence known and seem to be making a positive impact in the nail art community. Don’t doubt yourself!

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Find what it is that makes you happy. If it’s an old hobby you put down, getting lost in a good book…we have prioritized success over our mental health. And the mental health really is paramount to most successes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To show the world that we all exist as individuals. Life isn’t so binary even though we may have been socialized to think it is. We all live in different part of different spectrums of existence. There is space for anyone and everything. We are too hard on ourselves for “not fitting in”. Why fit in? My experiences are unique and what make me the person I am.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why?

At the current moment? I would love to sit down with Cristine of Simply Nailogical / Holo Taco. Even if it’s a Zoom lunch date! She has been such an inspiration and she, like me has her time spread thin (by choice) and is still a caring and giving creator. I’d love to pick her brain, and joke with her as we seem to have similar senses of humor. She recently followed me on IG — I almost died — and I would love to thank her for that. But, also to say hi to Menchie, Zyler, and of course BEYYYYYN!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me online on IG @toughasnailpolish

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!