Mike Cronin: “A mindset to do experiments”

The world of streetwear fashion and design is an interesting place. Most people nowadays are honing-in

on a favorite, go-to brand of their choosing and usually tend to stick with it for some time. Sometimes they

mix-and-match to flip the script. But unless you’re living under a rock, by now you’ve witnessed Supreme

and Bape rotated in outfits for what feels like decades.

You’ve seen new icons take on the next

generation like Cactus Jack or FULLSEND. You’ve even seen unusual collabs with some of the all-time

classic brands that create unexpected tie-ins. But a brand quickly catching the attention from the East

Coast is an operation carried out three guys from a group that goes by the name “𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍.” In the past

year, they have stepped-up to the plate to define the next generation of the industry, but with an

interesting twist. What began as an idea and a burning desire to make a bold yet simplistic statement is

quickly unraveling into a nationwide phenomenon with a strong message that bears unique values

backing it.



Our journey swiftly began after entering the premises of an undisclosed location, where, by a tall fellow,

I’m handed a vibrant orange shirt that is surprisingly soft, and as I feel-out the texture I am greeted by a

large SOON logo, but, not in the traditional stylizing supporters have come to know and love over the last

year since the brand launched.



“Fire, right?” says Mike Cronin, founder of DESIGNED BY SOON, the organization he and business

partner Tommy Luizzi founded last summer that develops the brand. “That’s our all-new BOX LOGO tee,

which is one of our hottest items right now.”



𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍 launched last July with only two very basic t-shirts: both black and white. the black variant being

the most sought-after since the white was made in higher quantities. The site sold out in 48 hours, a liftoff

met with success. Since then, the brand has dropped nearly 100 hand-curated pieces that their

supporters have known and come to love; most recently a vast Summer-themed collection included over

40 new items. “We’ve spent the last year putting so many things in place, so it really is a wonderful thing

to see it all come together so well. So of course, when the one-year mark came around, we had to do

something special and launch like never before” Mike concludes.



“From the jump, we’ve always been about our people and letting them decide how their voice would be

heard while wearing or using our products” Tommy details. “For us, when our customers can connect

personally with a simple design or garment that exemplifies something they’re manifesting, maybe

working or improving on, that’s the magic. The brand prominently serves as a reminder that your

ambitions, no matter the scale, are coming SOON.”



THE DROP



“We’re really excited about this piece. But what do you think?” Mike questions me. Suddenly, it becomes

very clear in my mind where this brand is headed.



“We’ve always said every new drop will top the previous one; we want to be growing and improving in

some dynamic form on every one. Too often we see repetition from others, hardly evolution. Evolution is

one of SOON’s principles and always will be. That’s why we went so hard on this drop man. With us,

you’re not just getting t-shirts, we can promise you that. You’re gonna get a shirt that’s designed to fit and

move with you throughout your day. Your product, whichever you choose, is going to feature a

handcrafted design. You’re going to be able to get something that tells the world SOON is simply more

than just clothing. Something that tells those around you SOON is something to be passionate about

because it’s about themselves” Mike explains.

THE LAB

We enter a dark room after a flight of stairs, collectively known as “the lab” where I see hundreds of

t-shirts, vast ink colors, presses, printers, embroiderers, basically everything from A-Z in the field of

textiles. I’m brought to a secluded office room that has a wall covered with hanging garments—sure

enough, each one featuring a unique SOON logo with unimaginable, drastic interpretations of itself. It

becomes evidently clear this brand is no longer (or was ever?) about one single being—but instead, the

exact opposite.



“These designs have come from all parts of the world,” Andy Portscher chimes in. Andy took on an intern

role last Fall when the group was gearing up to launch their ‘SOONSENTIALS’ winter collection before

unearthing their most successful hoodie product to date, which featured an all-over,

sparkle/poppyseed-like print uniquely scattered throughout each piece. Showing a lust for design

development and production, he quickly assumed his role and has been working with the group since,

almost in an elusive fashion, until now.



“I’m just super locked-in as they say,” Andy clarifies. “The guys have been instrumental in providing the

resources to both myself and the team to ensure we execute all our endeavors accordingly. Doing work

like this, it’s really a dream come true. I’m so excited to reveal to our fans what we’ve been cooking up.”

“Andy is a super creative dude; he has an eye for what’s hot at the intersection of streetwear and

fashion,” Mike mentions. Being able to bring something you’re passionate about to your everyday work,

life even… down to the finest details & all; that’s a strong testament. And we’re always looking for curiosity

and creativity.”



Andy goes on to say “there’s so much in the vault, so many possibilities and endless potential.” We really

just want to feed this generation and go global with our message. I’m really excited for the fall as the

colder weather approaches… so stay tuned for that.”