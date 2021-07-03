Mike Boryla: “Don’t worry about pleasing everyone”

First of all, there is no color or race, we are all humans. As I grew up in the football world, from grade school through college to the NFL, I learned that we were all teammates. In college and the NFL my most trusted friends were of another race than mine, I trusted them with my life. They are my brothers. I just wish our entire culture could be like a football team.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mike Boryla.

He is a playwright, stage director, actor, screenwriter and former professional football player. Currently, he is performing his one man play, “The Disappearing Quarterback” in Denver and Philadelphia and will continue worldwide, as venues open up. The audio version of his book, “The Mark of the Beast” has just been published.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Sure! I grew up on the bench of the legendary New York Knicks Basketball team. My Dad was an All Pro Basketball player for the Knicks, who later became the head coach. He was huge, they called him Moose! But the biggest influence in my life was my Mom. She was always reading books and enrolled me in the Great Books series during my middle school years. It changed my life, as I became a life long reader.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

During my tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles as a Pro Bowl quarterback, my roommate was a 285 football player obsessed with a Broadway Musical at the time, called Pippin. He sang the theme song, Corner of the Sky to me every Saturday night prior to NFL Sunday games. After he finally saw the show itself, he agreed to stop singing it. At that point, I was also obsessed with the song and began writing musicals.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the many great stories from playing sports before my creative career, was a friendship I had with the equipment manager at Stanford University, named Craig McCaw. I was nice to him because he was always getting picked on by the linebackers. After college, he invented a satellite phone system and sold it for $16 billion, which has made him one of the wealthiest men in the world. Whenever we see each other, he throws his arm around me and greets me as “the original nice guy.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During the run of “The Disappearing Quarterback”, a one man show that I created and acted in, my artistic director decided to hang an NFL football from a wire on the stage. The football hung above a table with a full glass of water, and it had a hook through the laces. He suggested I touch the football, and close my eyes. Later in the play, I would take the football off the hook and hold it. One night the football wasn’t correctly hooked in, so when I touched the pigskin, it landed right next to the water glass. The glass began tilting and started falling, so I tried to grab it. At that point, the football fell off the table, bouncing toward the audience sitting in the front row right into the hands of a man. I ran to the front of the stage yelling “fumble” with my hands splayed. The startled man jumped up and out of his seat, running forward to pick up the ball. He then threw it to me. I caught it and ran. It all seemed as though it was part of the play!

I learned that no matter what mistakes are made, the audience doesn’t know the difference.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I’m working on publishing my audio book for “The Mark of the Beast”. As this project moves forward, the screenplay is also ready for a possible movie production. Additionally, being the only NFL football player to perform a one man play, I feel a responsibility to represent through this medium. I have been interviewed extensively, spoken to grade school classes and others about what it is like to be a football player in the major leagues and also have a creative career.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I urge football players, sports writers and anyone involved in sports to write their stories for future generations. One well known sports celebrity is Hall of Fame Sportswriter, Ray Didinger, who wrote a one man play about his life. The title is “Tommy and Me” and it’s been a four year hit run with sell out audiences.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

First of all, there is no color or race, we are all humans. As I grew up in the football world, from grade school through college to the NFL, I learned that we were all teammates. In college and the NFL my most trusted friends were of another race than mine, I trusted them with my life. They are my brothers. I just wish our entire culture could be like a football team.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Stage Acting is a wonderful thing in the world. It is also very addicting. Writing is incredibly difficult and you can become obsessed with it. Every word is important in a play, and a play cannot have one extra word. Don’t worry about pleasing everyone. Some people will love you and some people will never want to talk to you again. Don’t take it personally. Acting is not acting like a character, it is becoming that character.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 Currently, as I said in a previous answer, I encourage football players and sports writers to tell their story. I’m also very involved in making sure the public knows the dangers of CTE and how dangerous it is for your young people who begin a career in professional sports.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mom was the most influential person in my life. She was a nurse from Ogallala, Nebraska. She told me to marry a nurse and have boys. I did just that, I married Annie, and we have four boys. She is an ER nurse and the love of my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Write from the heart”. Too much of writing these days is narcissistic, shallow and just for entertainment. Write from the heart to touch human beings.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

That person is world famous actor and star of “The Passion of the Christ”, Jim Caviezel. Jim was a college basketball player in the state of Washington when he decided he wanted to become an actor. If MARK OF THE BEAST becomes a movie, I want him to play the key role of Young Buck.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.brookforestvoices.com/audiobooks/new-title-_mark-of-the-beast_mike-boryla.html

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!