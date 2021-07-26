Mike Bernstein: “Be tough when you need to be”

Be tough when you need to be: If you truly believe a client is making a serious mistake, you must tell them so, even if it risks losing them as a client. For example, about 15 years ago a client asked me about using all of their pension funds to buy a business. They were in their late 40s. I said that not only was the risk of this type of business not the business I would choose, but also, using all your pension funds at this point in your life which you worked so hard to save, was more than not recommended ….. I would not want to do the tax work in the future should he move ahead with this path. He decided to move ahead with it and I have not heard from him since. This is a rare case, but illustrative.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Bernstein.

Michael Bernstein launched Bernstein Financial Services, Inc. in 1987, with an emphasis in tax accounting. This tax consulting and accounting firm prepares approximately 2,000 individual tax returns and more than 250 business returns (LLCs, corporations, fiduciary returns and estate tax returns) each year.

Mike is known as “Your Working Out Accountant.” His YouTubes are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI8ORpad-MpMAafwe2ZNykA, and cover both fiscal and physical fitness.

Bernstein Financial Services, with offices in both Los Angeles, and San Diego, California, also provides bookkeeping services for over 50 companies, producing monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial statements for those businesses. Consulting services include business sales and purchases, practical financial planning, insurance planning, estate planning and retirement planning.

Mike began his career managing a production department for a large paper company, then was assigned a post as a financial analyst for a division of the company.

After that, in 1987, Bernstein became an Enrolled Agent, i.e., enrolled to practice before the IRS. In 1984, Mike received an MBA from UC Irvine, with an emphasis in accounting. Previously, in 1981, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been a tax advisor for over 33 years. I found out quickly that just preparing clients taxes did not help them address the other important financial parts of their life. The financial guidance portion of my career developed from providing my tax clients with well-rounded practical family planning ideas that were crucial to protecting their family and securing their financial future.

First, let me be clear. I am not a financial advisor. I am a principle in a tax and accounting firm. In that note, I often help guide clients with, regard to their personal finances. My interest here is to ask the public to read the Big 6 in my book “The Ultimate Guide to Planning Your Personal Finances”. Too many tax preparers and financial advisors concentrate on only their small portion of the “Finances” picture. I think this is the case because there are not a lot of fees in guiding a client, for example, on “Estate Plannning”, Insurance Planning and College Planning. Normally the Attorney, the Insurance Agent and the College Consultant are the advisors who make the fees. But I believe helping the client to address all of the Big 6, even if you refer them out to other professionals, enhances your relationship with the client and helps them in ways that can never be measured! It is the right thing to do.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I will be taking a deeper dive into each of the Big 6 with a second book.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

It depends on how you measure success. If you define success as “helping your clients” and “making a living” then I saw success in the first couple years. I found that if you show clients that you care about their tax situation and them (and their families) as people, not just as clients, they will be appreciative and loyal. And frankly, it was the only alternative for me; I didn’t know another way. If success is firm growth and increased profit, then it did not happen until about 10 to 15 years into the 33 years of operations. When clients recognized my firm as servicing them rather than just me doing so, it allowed for greater expansion of the firm. As I imply in my book over and over, slow and steady usually wins the race.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Delegate: In our attempt to service our clients there is a tendency to want to take responsibility for all aspects of the service. Delegating portions of the services can help a great deal with slowing or stopping burn out. The risk of this delegation is that the client might get better service if it was 100% from you. This can be solved with proper training and oversight management. There will be some failures, but your response will be the key. For example, on-boarding clients who are incorporating is largely methodical. I was able to delegate this process to others that help free up time for me. Connect personally with your clients: Not only will you learn important items about them, but your work will become more rewarding and fun. Be tough when you need to be: If you truly believe a client is making a serious mistake, you must tell them so, even if it risks losing them as a client. For example, about 15 years ago a client asked me about using all of their pension funds to buy a business. They were in their late 40s. I said that not only was the risk of this type of business not the business I would choose, but also, using all your pension funds at this point in your life which you worked so hard to save, was more than not recommended ….. I would not want to do the tax work in the future should he move ahead with this path. He decided to move ahead with it and I have not heard from him since. This is a rare case, but illustrative.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider,” you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

I would try to get a referral from someone who has already utilized the person’s services.

The financial advisor should have a minimum of 5 to 10 years experience.

The financial advisor should be interviewed and you should be able to have a comfortable conversation with them asking them their method and processes of determining the investment allocation of your assets.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

Probably once you have 50K dollars to 100K dollars to invest, you can find a financial advisor. You will be limited in your choice due to the amount, but you can get started with one. Once you have a couple hundred thousand it is important that you explore your investment options with an advisor. Advisors have a vast education about investments and they usually have access to research that will not be available to you. But until you have that amount, you can likely get a short appointment with a referred financial advisor and ask them what they recommend you do until you have enough to contact an advisor. Also, there are self-help brokerage firms that will help you a bit.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I purchased this tax firm from my father 33 years ago. I worked with him for a couple years, and then my father, who passed the Bar late in life, worked in the same office as me for about 11 more years. I learned several important lessons from him. Some successes that I should repeat, and other actions that he clearly indicated that I should learn from but not repeat. I thank him for his trust and confidence in me to carry on with his clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Start action, continue action, or review your actions regarding the Big 6 in my book. It will be a life changer if people work on all of the Big 6. The Big 6 are:

1. Cash Flow Planning

2. Insurance Planning

3. Retirement Planning

4. College Planning

5. Estate Planning

6. Tax Planning

This was very meaningful, thank you so much.