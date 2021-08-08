Mike Baker of Heritage Health: “Healthcare needs to inspire people again”

Healthcare needs to inspire people again. The “business of medicine” has stripped the soul of this incredible profession. At the heart of healthcare is a desire to reduce suffering and do the hard work that is necessary to improve life for those we serve.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Mike Baker.

Mike Baker is the CEO at Heritage Health, a nonprofit network of clinics that has served North Idaho since 1985. Baker has worked with federally-qualified health care centers since 1998 and joined Dirne Community Health Center, now Heritage Health, in 2009. As CEO, Mike has overseen the dramatic growth of Heritage Health placing it as one of the largest community health centers in Idaho, serving more than 30,000 patients each year in rural communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back at my first clinic director job, I was running a small medical clinic in Midvale, Utah. The clinic wasn’t in the best shape, and we really needed a fresh coat of paint. We didn’t have the budget to hire a painter, so I invited the staff to join me in a painting party thinking that we could get the work done and build some engagement and team connection. The painting party was a huge success as a team building activity, but for several years after I would get grief from my old boss about how all of the plugs and switches were covered in paint! I learned that sometimes it is just best to maximize the skills of the people around me, and that while paint parties can be fun, we might create more work for someone else if the work isn’t done right the first time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the quote from Theodore Roosevelt, and highlighted by Brene Brown about those who are in the arena. The focus on daring greatly and not stressing about the critics that aren’t willing to put in the work to solve problems alongside you. It’s easy to take shots from the cheap seats, but it takes a lot to get out there and be a part of making change happen. The direct quote needs to be updated to be more gender neutral, so I change it to be person in the arena rather than the man in the arena. It takes all of us to make amazing things happen. Here’s the quote:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m lucky enough to work at a community health center, so we are always working on exciting projects that help people. Our mission is to provide hope, inspire change and extend life, so all our projects connect with that theme. We have learned some amazing lessons over the last few years, and we are actively working on a project that ties all those lessons into what we are a calling a Center for Healthy Living. These new facilities will incorporate the best of what we know about medical, dental, mental health and substance use disorder treatment services. It is a whole- person approach that connects exercise, nutrition, human connection, and fun into the treatment model. It is amazing and it transform the way we do our work, and it will extend life for the people we serve.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

For me, being an excellent health care provider is all about having a genuine connection with the patients we exist to serve. Relationships of trust do more to save lives than any other thing. It is impossible to know everything about the human body and what can go wrong with it. Healthcare providers that create genuine relationships can leverage that trust with the best research and teamwork out there to solve complex problems and when we can’t solve that problem, we use those relationships to have empathy and support people through the challenges they face.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The pandemic has been brutal on the entire planet. The devastation and lives lost will have ramifications for years to come. Healthcare professionals have been true heroes throughout the pandemic and they have had to witness intense suffering while they themselves were suffering from isolation, lost connection, and the unknowns and risks around whether or not they were going to get sick and die too.

The pandemic for me highlighted the lack of trust that many people have in the healthcare system and science in general. Because of the changes in the healthcare system, many people didn’t enter the pandemic with a close personal connection with their healthcare teams. When the guidance came out on how to handle the pandemic and it wasn’t clear or when it contradicted itself and then that was compounded by the politization of the crisis, people just lost it. Patients didn’t know who to trust and that lead to some very ugly interactions between healthcare teams and the people we serve.

I know it is an oversimplification to think that if patients had trusting relationships with their healthcare teams that every problem would be solved, but to me that is the cornerstone of health. Without it, we are going to be stuck in the fog without a lighthouse to provide direction and keep us safe from the rocks on the shore.

We need to get back to trusting each other and treating each other with respect. It’s ok to disagree with others, but let’s remember that we are all imperfect people trying to navigate a world that demands perfection.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The healthcare system in general did amazing at adapting to an evolving crisis. This was an unknown virus and we had to learn on the fly as it ran its course in our communities. We saw healthcare teams sharing information about what they were seeing and what was and wasn’t working for treatment. People rallied together and sacrificed to save lives and take care of each other. This is what healthcare heroes do every day, but the pandemic was an unknown enemy that we couldn’t let win, so the very best in humanity came together to do very difficult work. The stories of compassion for a stranger bring tears to my eyes. People sat with strangers during their final moments of life and they made sure that they knew that they weren’t alone.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each. Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Healthcare needs to inspire people again. The “business of medicine” has stripped the soul of this incredible profession. At the heart of healthcare is a desire to reduce suffering and do the hard work that is necessary to improve life for those we serve.

I have seen the power of healthcare teams truly engaging with patients to move them to a better place. One of our programs took our healthcare providers out of the office to a local gym. We did group style classes that helped people learn how to increase physical activity and improve their understanding of nutrition. During one of the classes, a patient was spotted passing a note to another person in the class, when asked about that note, the patient shared that she was sharing her phone number with the other person so they could start carpooling to the class. The amazing part of this story is that the patient hadn’t left her house for several months before this due to issues with her mental and physical health. This new connection was inspiring her to make changes and we saw some amazing things happen with this patient as she progressed through the program. Who knew that connection would be part of the treatment process to manage diabetes and mental health??

If we tell these stories and remind people that healthcare is an incredible career, we will inspire more people to engage and build back the workforce at all levels.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Diversity in healthcare again is incredibly important. We have to reflect the populations we serve. The lack of diversity contributes to the barriers that people face accessing the system. Building a connection with someone that looks like me or understands the life I am leading is helpful when relationships of trust are being formed. I do we need to remind people about the noble work of healthcare, and make sure our stories are told in every circle out there so that diverse populations are equally inspired to pursue a career in this field.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

There are pieces of the current healthcare system that just need to be thrown out. Most of the time healthcare providers spend at work is focused on billing and charting. This So much time is wasted, and it doesn’t need to be that complicated. It sucks the soul like a Dementor from the Harry Potter movies. When we free people up from these awful tasks, we get to use all of that training to provide hope, inspire change and extend life. That was the reason people got into healthcare, so let’s get back to it. People don’t burn out of jobs that they love. When your work is more than just a job or a career, but a calling, you are engaged and you will not burn out.

Short answer: support the relationships, use the skills that teams have and eliminate the paperwork and complexity that detracts from the healing process.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

We are really starting to see work on this hit the offices. The move from fee-for-service to value-based care makes sense. Set up the healthcare reimbursement system to reward teams that provide hope, inspire change and extend life. When that happens, costs go down and everyone wins.

We are seeing increased focus on a healthcare team rather than just a single healthcare provider. Teams are amazing, because they bring a huge set of skills and perspectives together to solve problems. At our organization, our care teams include pharmacists, nutritionists, social workers and other experts. These teams set care plans with patients and then they support the patient with their goals. It is powerful to see this in action.

Individuals need to be more engaged with their healthcare teams and be willing to do the work necessary to improve health. There is only so much we can do while you are with us. Improved health will come from making those lifestyle changes that support the body. It is simple, but so hard at the same time. Go for a walk, make some different food choices, be mindful and present and include a focus on mental health. These things work, but we can’t do them for you..

Corporations need to really examine the impact of their cultures and how that supports life. As an employee, we are trading our life for a paycheck. It needs to be fair and there is mutual benefit in that trade improving life for the employee because a healthy, engaged employee will drive outcomes for employers and will lead to really cool things for everyone involved.

Communities need to stay engaged and find ways to eliminate the divisive language and systems that push people apart. Brene Brown says that “it is easy to hate people from far away” and we are seeing this lack of connection contribute to some horrible behaviors in our society. Stay engaged, get to know your neighbors and look for ways to build rather than tear things down…

For leaders, I think we go back to my favorite quote: Stay in the arena and do the work that will lead to better lives for those around you. It is lonely at the top, so we need to take care of ourselves while still inspiring others to join us in our quest to improve the lives of those around us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, the movement I want to inspire really is a simple one.

Let’s get to know each other, be vulnerable, admit when we are wrong and find ways to see past the things that divide us. My movement would be get to know your neighbor again, especially the neighbors that don’t look like you, believe the same as you or live the same lifestyle as you. There are hidden gems inside every person and the good that comes from powerful relationships provides hope that we can truly change the world.

