Mikayla White of Muscles & Macros 4 Moms: “Get an adequate amount of sleep”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mikayla White.

Mikayla is a NASM certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, and has a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Wellness. Mikayla is an entrepreneur, wife, and mother of two. She is focused on helping women take control of their own wellness journey so they can achieve results that will last them a lifetime.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’d love to! I appreciate the opportunity to share my story. Up until age 12, I had what seemed like the perfect life to any outsider. I came from a wealthy family, I had two loving parents, and I had a lot of friends. I always thought about how lucky I was. Then all at once, life flipped upside down. My parents divorced, my grandpa (who I was very attached to) died out of the blue, and me and my family became the center of the town gossip for reasons I won’t get into right now. But all of this led to a number of insecurities and mental health issues that followed me into adulthood. The only thing that pulled me through those hard years was becoming a member of The Oldham County Performance Troupe, and my dance coach, Trina Jackson. Dancing provided me with a way to get out of my head and taught me so much about how physical activity could be an effective way to handle stressors in my life. Although I didn’t go on to become a professional dancer of any sort, my childhood experiences played a vital role in what I have accomplished thus far in my life, and what I have yet to accomplish in the years to come..

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Well, it definitely took me some time to decide to pursue the career I’m in now. I spent my first 3 years of my undergrad taking random classes trying to find something I could see myself doing long term. I felt lost for the longest time. I hated school because I didn’t enjoy what I was learning.

During this time, I was still struggling with mental health and body image issues. Outside of class, I would spend hours running and would hop from diet to diet. But no diet ever stuck. I would lose and gain, lose and gain. My mental health started spiraling out of control because my life was not at all what I wanted it to be. I hit rock bottom.

And as much as I hated it, hitting rock bottom was exactly what I needed. I wanted change, I wanted myself to change, I wanted my life to change. I started looking into ways to improve my mental and physical health. I started weight training and learning about nutrition. And for once in my life, I got excited about learning!! I quickly became passionate about fitness and was driven to help other people like me. I finally had a vision for myself- to become a health and fitness coach. However, pursuing this career path was actually a huge mental battle for me.

Many people whom I surrounded myself with had a very “logical” mindset. I can’t even tell you how many times I was told, “you need to go to college and get a degree in something that will get you a secure job.” I was told by family, friends, and even a school counselor that, “personal training” or “health coaching” should just be a hobby and that it would never be very profitable long-term. Well, long story short, I trusted my gut, took a leap of faith, and pursued my passion despite what I was being told. And I have not regretted it for one second.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband, Nick, has been without a doubt the most supportive person in my life. He is currently going through medical school, and with us having two kids, you can imagine that it’s tough to get anything done at home. All his limited free time is spent caring for our kids so I can escape to get my work done. I don’t know how he does it, but he manages to excel in his classes while giving me and our kids the time we need. And if you know someone in medical school, you’ll understand that it’s not an easy road. He is such an inspiration of hard work and perseverance. I would not be able to do what I do, and be the wife and mother I am today, without him in my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

While being focused on helping women achieve their goals, I ended up ignoring my husband’s fitness goals and he gained 15 pounds of fat in our first three years of marriage. It’s just funny that even though my life revolves around health and fitness, the person closest to me was letting himself go without me noticing. I’ve learned to prioritize my family’s health along with my clients (and he learned to take my advice when I give it).

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Absolutely! My favorite life lesson quote is “there is no such thing as failure, just lessons learned.” This resonates with me so much because we all have experienced failure in one way or another. We can choose to let our failures keep us down, or we can take what we learned and move forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently focusing my time and energy towards helping mothers’ integrate health and fitness into motherhood. More specifically, I help moms shred their excess baby weight and lose 10–20 lbs. of body fat in 12 weeks. Since becoming a mother myself, I have learned that prioritizing my health has made me a better mom. Improving my health has boosted my confidence and my energy levels, both of which give me the patience and the mental capacity to get through the hard days of motherhood. It is so fulfilling to me when I am able to help other women make the same changes in their life; making an impact in their mental and physical health, as well as giving them the confidence and energy to enjoy the years of motherhood.

I am also in the middle of developing a course designed to help people create their OWN custom plan. The course will walk them through the basics of nutrition and how to tailor it to reach a desired health or fitness goal. It will also provide them with a blueprint of how to build their workouts to make sure that their time in the gym is optimized for the results they are looking for. On top of that, clients will be provided with one on one coaching and an incredible community for support. The course is estimated to launch Fall of 2021!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Not only do I train people to reach their goals, but I teach them how to do it themselves. I think fitness professionals are the most successful when their clients no longer need them. And that’s what I’m all about- being a source for people to learn competence and to gain the confidence that they need to be their own coach.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

“Healthy body weight” is a relative term. I think it is important to understand that weight is made up of multiple factors (muscle, fat, bone, other bodily tissue). What distinguishes between a healthy weight and an unhealthy weight is the proportion of lean muscle mass to fat mass. For example, two people can weigh the same, but have different percentages of lean muscle and fat fass. If one’s weight consisted of a higher fat percentage then they would be less healthy. A higher fat percentage puts you at a higher risk for chronic diseases and illnesses.

Simply put, the same weight on a scale can be presented in a number of ways. And in terms of health, if your weight does not pose a risk for chronic diseases or other weight-related illnesses, then you are likely in a healthy weight range.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

If you ask any health or fitness professional they will probably direct you to a body mass index (BMI) calculator. Which will basically tell you what weight range you are in based on your height and weight. The flaw with calculating your BMI is that it doesn’t take into consideration how much of your weight comes from muscle or fat. For an average individual it can be a great tool. Ultimately though, I would recommend consulting with a healthcare provider who can give you an accurate evaluation based on your body type and other health factors.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

I love this question because I feel like in our culture many people fail to connect bodyweight issues to many of their health problems. While weight isn’t always the root cause of certain health problems, it can very much be part of the culprit.

Being too overweight can lead to diabetes, heart problems, asthma, joint and muscle pain, trouble sleeping, and mental issues, such as depression.

Being too underweight can put you at risk of becoming malnourished. Malnutrition can then lead to lower bone density (fragile bones), a weakened immune system, decreased energy, and possible hair loss; just to name a few.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight can benefit you in so many ways. I wish I had the time to discuss all of them. But the greatest benefits in my opinion are:

Decreased risk of heart disease and stroke-exercising and good nutrition lower your blood pressure and cholesterol level.

Increased energy levels- better blood circulation and eating the right kinds of food help regulate your hormones.

Optimized immune system- your body will function better and be more capable of fighting off illnesses.

Boosted self-esteem- being at a healthy weight will likely help you feel more confident in yourself and your abilities.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Realize that there is not a “one-size fits all” plan to lose weight. Your body is unique and your life is unique, hence-you need a unique weight-loss plan.

2. Understand that losing weight is going to “take the time it takes”. Healthy weight loss ranges from .5–2 lbs. per week. Some weeks you’ll see change on the scale and some weeks you won’t (depending on a variety of factors). The key is to push through the hard and realize that everyday you try, you are making progress towards your goal no matter how long it takes.

3. Ditch the “dieter” mindset. Having the mindset that you are dieting suggests that you have an end date; it gives you the idea that you only need to eat healthy for the duration of the diet and once you achieve results, the diet is over. This dieter mindset prevents you from maintaining results long-term. It also suggests restrictive and low calorie diets which can lead to guilt and shame when you can’t comply. This can ultimately hinder weight loss progress.

4. Surround yourself with people who support you and your goals. Trying to do something on your own can be challenging. Having a support system will help you push through when things get hard.

5. Get an adequate amount of sleep. I’m sure you’ve heard time and time again that sleep is important. That’s because it’s true. Imagine trying to make smart choices when you are exhausted and tired. Our judgment is often compromised when we don’t get an adequate amount of sleep. I like to think of sleep like nutrition for your brain. Good sleep will sharpen your mind, enhance productivity, and improve your metabolism. All of which will get you that much closer to crushing your weight loss goals.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

If you achieve weight-loss through lifestyle changes, then sustaining that weight loss should be simple because you would have developed healthy habits. And healthy habits will set you up for prolonged benefits.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the biggest mistakes I see people make is following a plan someone has given them and just going through the motions. They do what they are told to do from what a trainer says or follow the so called “rules” that are associated with a fad diet, then once the program is over they rebound back to what they were doing beforehand. The best way to avoid this is to educate yourself. Understand what you are doing and the reasoning for it. Steer clear of quick fixes and fad diets. Find a coach that can actually coach you through mental blocks and barriers in your life that may be preventing you from achieving long-term results.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Integrating healthy habits can be a lot easier than what some people make it out to be. I like to tell my clients not to overthink it. If you try to do too much at once, you may get burnt out or feel discouraged if you can’t follow through. Focus on making little changes one by one overtime. For example, I had a client with a goal of losing weight who did not enjoy exercise or even physical activity for that matter. After a coaching session with her, she felt she could commit to a daily walking goal. After a few weeks she added the goal of making it to the gym once a week, then that goal turned into 3 times a week. The momentum just continued to build and all of her hard work eventually paid off.

From my experiences working with a variety of individuals, I’ve found that the main thing that blocks people from making permanent changes in their daily habits is that they don’t truly BELIEVE that their success is inevitable. Many people lack confidence in themselves which is why they never start making a life change or they end up giving up when they can’t stick to a “diet” perfectly.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

In order to integrate anything into our normal routine, we need to start with the psychological aspect of it. Our minds are so powerful. If we can target the underlying psychological barrier that is holding us back from change, then we can accomplish anything. But it’s easier said than done, right? And honestly, trying to solve a problem with the same brain that created it is gonna be pretty tough. I 100% believe that everyone needs a coach or a mentor. Not just someone that tells you what to do, but a coach that can help you break through mental barriers. Once you break through those mental barriers, you’ll be able to BELIEVE that your success is inevitable and actually achieve it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In my sphere of influence, I work with a lot of women. Over and over again, I see insecurities with body image. Women, specifically mother’s who have given birth, are overly self-conscious about their body making them afraid to show it. They are always looking for ways to hide stretch marks, scars and sagging skin. I think more fitness and lifestyle magazines should showcase strong women who also have stretch marks, scars, and sagging skin because it is evidence of what a woman’s body can do. Being able to give birth is a superpower, and the marks and scars that come along with it should be celebrated.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Kaelin Poulin! She has been my inspiration from the beginning of my own fitness journey and continues to inspire me today. She just speaks to me with everything she offers to her community and the way she views life, womanhood, and being a mother. I will credit her when I create my own influential empire!

