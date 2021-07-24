Mikaela Odlander Of Orexo: “Leverage the digital advances in healthcare”

Leverage the digital advances in healthcare. Today you can get help for so many things through non-traditional ways by either complementing your current healthcare plan or fully going digital (if it works with your condition). For instance, if you’re struggling with sleep disorder, check out Sleepio, or if you you’re faced with depression, have a look at deprexis®. Back pain? Check out KAIA. The list goes on.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mikaela Odlander.

Mikaela is the Director of Digital Therapeutics (DTx) at Orexo, a unique pharmaceutical company that focuses in part on digital therapeutics to provide support to individuals suffering from depression and substance abuse issues. Mikaela holds a BSc in International Business from Gothenburg School of Economics and an MSc in Technology Management from UCL in London. As the Director of DTx at Orexo, Mikaela primarily focuses on strategy surrounding new markets, products, and partnerships for Orexo’s digital portfolio.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

With the help of my doctor parents, one of whom became a life science investor, I grew up in a medical family and around innovation and startups within pharma and biotech. I wanted to carve my own place in the space and quickly found an interest in the intersection between tech and healthcare. I received a master’s degree in technology management from UCL in London and jumped headfirst into health tech innovation and have been doing so ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting stories are always from the patients who remind you why you do what you do. A couple of years ago I was running an innovation team within respiratory diseases where we focused on patient-centric product development, i.e., we spoke to the patients first — without having developed a product — and interviewed them throughout the full product development process. They heavily influenced what we brought forward through the pipeline, what we added, tweaked, or removed. Arriving at a development stage where patients could see that the result had the potential to improve their lives and witnessing their reactions was incredible. My biggest takeaway is to always involve the person for whom you are trying to solve a problem in the product development. Don’t develop a solution first and then try to find a problem statement that fits your narrative. It sounds incredibly simple, but companies often struggle with it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking that failing is bad. We are hardwired to think that failing is the worst thing we can do. As a result, we become incredibly risk adverse and our creativity is compromised. Today, I choose to look at projects that don’t succeed as learning opportunities. Instead of using project success as the main or only key performance indicator, focus on how to get the most learnings and value out of it for the least effort and cost. When I worked with product development, we actively tried to make our pipeline fail. This ensured that the products that were still standing at the end of the process were solid.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In my experience, the key thing that will make or break you–more than your own stubbornness–is a manager or connection that vouches for, sees, challenges, and ultimately takes a chance on you. I’ve never had one true mentor that has championed me since the start (other than family) but can identify many different people who have helped me tremendously along the way, may it be through a recommendation, an intro, or business advice. As we say in Swedish, it’s all the small creeks that make a river.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

It’s no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it incredibly difficult for people to access the resources they need to combat the rising cases of depression and substance abuse. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders made it nearly impossible to visit a therapist in person, and the growing need for mental health care over the last year–combined with the shortage in mental health professionals–made it challenging to schedule virtual appointments. That’s why our work at Orexo has become even more important over the last year.

DTx are web-based digital platforms that deliver scientifically proven techniques. These therapies can fill that gap in care and play a key role in providing the support for people who might not be able to access a therapist at all or as often as they might want to. DTx reduce the need for in-person consultations and help individuals access the help they need from the comfort, safety, and privacy of their own homes.

At Orexo, our digital therapies leverage artificial intelligence technology to provide tailored information and exercises based on each user’s unique needs and specific situation. The programs are rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based techniques to help address mental health issues like depression (deprexis®), alcohol misuse (vorvida®), and, soon, opioid use disorder (modiaTM).

Our goal is to provide easy access to these important therapeutic solutions to as many people as possible, particularly now as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and people remain hesitant around visiting in-person sessions.

Even beyond the pandemic, our products allow for better access to care for those who may not see a therapist for whatever reason. The 24-hours a day, always-on DTx model that our products thrive on allow people to receive the care they need anytime, anywhere there’s internet.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Wellbeing and the way to find it for oneself is incredibly subjective. However, I think certain routines can help you get there more easily. Here’s a selection of the steps I take to feel my best.

Always make your bed in the morning. It might seem trivial, but it goes a long way. You have already accomplished your first task of the day–and even if your day doesn’t go well, you still have a made bed to come back to in the evening. Get your 10,000 steps in whether you exercise that day or not. This is something I really noticed the importance of during the pandemic. Keeping my Fitbit on and making sure I always get those steps in makes me more energetic and focused throughout the day. SLEEP (get your 8 hours–your brain needs it). You hear inspirational speakers vouching that “you need to get up and work whilst others are sleeping to become successful,” or that “no successful people sleep 8 hours per night.” That is terrible advice. Your body, especially if you work a lot and keep an active lifestyle, needs to recover so that you can perform at your best and invest in a long and healthy life. Leverage the digital advances in healthcare. Today you can get help for so many things through non-traditional ways by either complementing your current healthcare plan or fully going digital (if it works with your condition). For instance, if you’re struggling with sleep disorder, check out Sleepio, or if you you’re faced with depression, have a look at deprexis®. Back pain? Check out KAIA. The list goes on. Minimize social media. Social media has a way to suck up more time than you ever intend, makes you compare yourself to others and can take away the joy of your own experiences. With that said, social media is a great tool to connect, network, and find entertainment — but I would recommend limiting it to a certain number of minutes/hours per day as works for you.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I worked at an orphanage in Ghana before starting university. This experience brought with it such clarity around the lack of access to healthcare in rural parts of the African continent and the strong juxtaposition of advancing technology as well as a clear willingness from the average person to invest in it–even those who had next to nothing. Back in 2014, I wrote a paper on the technological advances in eastern Africa and how that can help leapfrog the entire continent in the financial and healthcare sectors. When this happens, and I truly believe it’s a matter of time, this movement will bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people. No doubt about it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t be starstruck by seniority. Everyone is trying to figure things out and no one knows everything. Remember that you bring your own unique perspective, so make your voice heard! Be eager–but respect that things take time and don’t rush it. Attention to detail. I am that type of person who is juggling ten things at a time, so this has been a huge learning curve that I am still working on. Giving yourself those ten extra minutes to re-read that email, spreadsheet, or deck goes a long way. Don’t be afraid to say that you don’t know and ask questions. Network! Yes, I know, I’m not a fan of awkward networking events, but it does pay off in the long run.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Environmental changes and sustainability for sure. Here in Sweden, it’s clear that winters are not as white anymore. Where my partner grew up in Italy, the snowy mountains of the Alps are no longer white during the spring and summer. These are just two small examples of a very real problem that we are too slow to react to.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on LinkedIn, here.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!