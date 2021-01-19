Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mikael Johansen – an artist of the lens on Snapchat who is fetching smiles on the faces of humans through his ingenious work.

He brought hearts near to happiness in the tough times of COVID 19 through his inventive lenses on Snapchat.

Mikael Johansen, an official lens creator at Snapchat coming from Norway. Millions of rivals are there in this race but only the finest integrity of talent is given a place in Snapchat. Snapchat is the number one snap and filters app available on the play store. In his voyage with Snapchat, he has created 12p plus lenses for this application. His lenses are certified to engage the mind of the user to an extent that he peacefully soars high in this noisy world. A handful of his best of the best lenses creation for snap chat includes the Slime, Android, and the Banana filter. Particularly, The Banana filter amused the folks using Snappy for a decent period. 

#BeatTheVirus, a campaign launched by Snapchat to aid people to find wit in tough times of Coronavirus. Mikael was a proud and impressive creator contributing to this wonderful campaign. He fervently believes that the real essence of life is in bringing smiles to the faces of other human beings. That’s the reason why he is embracing fortune in his vigor, as the sermon did with real sentiments never goes in vain. His quiz lens is the biggest subsidy in fighting with Corona. By trying this simple lens person will stay more cognizant of the virus. And the numbers are the obvious reflection of his hard work and compassion, his lens is deployed over 400 million times on Snapchat.

Mikael is soaring high in creating and learning AR effects. He answered in an interview that AR effects are a tool for bringing people, friends, and families together. The powerful techniques of AR are worth it. He is light in the darkness of controversies and glamour as he doesn’t work merely for getting views or gaining followers. Mikael real and only aim is to make people happy and cheerful. That’s what keeps him going, that’s what encourages him to learn more and try a bit harder to make this work.

