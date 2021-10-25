Mikael Avatar: “Flow and the magic of life”

Flow and the magic of life; I really need to have the freedom and time, days, without appointments and things to do following a clock. I need to follow my flow, my inner compass. When I do that, I feel joy and I live a magical life. People that know me laugh and say — “You are just like Forrest Gump. Good things just happens when you move around in life. “

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mikael Avatar.

Mikael Avatar was born in Sweden but moved to Thailand in 2009 and since 1978 he helps people thousands of people to find flow and joy in life. His life story makes most people marvel, Paralympic, world record (cerebral palsy), Atlantic sailor, climbing instructor, artist, author, born dead 45 minutes has never prevented him from reaching the meaning of life. His mission on Earth is to make people understand that they too can make a difference in the world: Can Mikael Avatar, can you too. Learn more https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikaelavatar/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born stillborn, in Sweden, the same year Bob Demon broke the world record in long jump at the Olympics in Mexico City in 1968. My father was drunk and beat my mother so she had to be taken to the hospital where I was born a month premature. The doctors struggled with my life and gave up after 15 min. I was put among the other dead children. It is said that a nurse passed after about 45 min and saw that I was breathing. New efforts were made, and my mother thanked the doctors for saving my life. The doctor gave the diagnosis, CP-injured (Cerebral Palsy). I used to say that I needed more time to think if I was going to come to this crazy world. The doctor said to my mother: Do not thank me yet. A child born with 45 minutes without oxygen deficiency is often a child who can not eat by himself, turn in bed, much less run and jump. How could they know that 27 years later I would break the world record in long jump at the 1996 Para-Olympics Atlanta?

When I was 4 years old, I wanted to become a rock climber. Mom said it is not possible to make money. She was wrong, 15 years later I was standing with my first group in front of a vertical 40 meters (131 feet) rock wall. If you had seen their eyes, when they understood that I, with my clawed hands, would teach them to climb this wall. When I was seven years old I wanted to train Judo, my mother said that it is not possible, but a seven years old’s main task is to persuade his parents that they are wrong.

In our house there was always life and movement. 27 people lived with us longer than 6 months between I was 7 years to 15 years. Among other things, 6 Sikhs from India, 4.5 years. This is a perfect platform if you want to become a Life Coach. If you only knew how many ways, there are to place a milk carton on a food table. I learned early on, norms from different continents and how life direction depends on the passion you have in life.

Cycling is a central foundation to learn as a child. A bicycle with support wheels was ordered for me, which never arrived on time. They had forgotten to tell me that I would never learn to ride a bike. I borrowed bikes, in the yard from other children and taught myself. Admittedly, I fall many times and patch up. But I can cycle. Today, I ride a motorcycle almost every day, to shop.

Time and time again throughout my life I have heard: It not possible… it has never hindered my progress. My wife says: drive carefully every day. But I’m mentally damaged and I cannot help myself not to win, at the traffic light when it turns green. If you have run in the 100-meter final at the Olympics, the reflexes remain throughout your life. It’s just like that, but I’m a little calmer now…

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I am inspired by life itself that is so present in me. I am a survivor as you can read above.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The photo shows a unique meeting between the two persons that have meant the most in my life and encouraged me to become me, my true self. Abdo sits in the middle with his beloved wife Laila and Barbro Bronsberg to the right. Who followed me for most of the 21st century as a fellow human being, colleague, inspirer and creating structure in my successes. And me in one of my Indian tailor-made costumes from the blind date in New Delhi.

People who shaped my brain to think the way I do. All the thousands of crossroads that made me end up where I ended up. Is it right to point someone out when there have been thousands of people? Small conversations of life-changing path choices. When I stopped competing at the elite level, I sat down and started writing a thank you list to everyone who helped me perform the last 6 seconds that changed my life. It takes 6 seconds to break a world record in long jump and to do this in front of 68,000 spectators at the Olympic Stadium at the Paralympic Games, Atlanta 1996. Few people get to experience this and to do it. It will shape the rest of your life.

So who should I thank? The first to make me run the first 200 meters of my life on a gravel road in Sammakko in northern Sweden, where the mosquito’s bit in 1980. He did not know that 16 years later I would be in the final of the 200 meters at the Olympics.

Or should I thank myself for managing to train 15,000 hours from the gravel road in Sammakko, to the 1996 Olympics? That question cannot be answered. The thank you list for all the help in my sports career stayed at 142 people and I understood that I could easily write 500 more names. It became impossible to thank everyone…

A principal at one of the schools I went to said to my mother: I admire you for pushing your son despite his chances of success in life being next to zero. You have to understand that people who are born dead 45 minutes. Not expected to be anything.

Do not get married, have a job with your income, absolutely do not move to the other side of the globe alone without knowing anyone. We are expected to be a burden to everyone involved. My mother answers the principal: you have misunderstood, I try to put sticks in his constantly rolling wheels. He invents so many things and he does not understand that it is not feasible. I constantly hinder his progress.

The thank you letters were never sent, e-mails did not exist at that time. Here I have chosen to tell about two people who meant a lot. Without them, I would not have lived:

ABDO

Abdo (Abdul-Raḥman al-Khaṭīb) from Egypt, my first mentor. In 1947 he wrote the national anthem of Saudi Arabia. His cousin, Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, received the Nobel Peace Prize after the Camp Davis Accords with the testimony of US President Jimmy Carter. When Sadat was shot, Abdou’s sister briefly took over as president.

I meet Abdo in a basement in Sweden for the first time, I had made up my mind to become a drummer, 7 years old. How I persuaded my mother to do this is a different story. It took me 10 minutes to take off gloves, hat and outerwear outside the dizzying snow.

My body was twisted, and I could not open my hands. My hands were clenched tightly. There were only 10 minutes left of my first 20-minute long music lesson. Still, Abdo managed to conjure out, my hands on the piano.

Many years later we argue that I thought I played the notes in time, but Abdo said that I play all the notes on the fugetta after only hearing it once. Abdo taught me that a note is not a note. It is a representation of a sense of life, written in notes.

When Abdo wrote the national anthem of Saudi Arabia, he went to each city and picked up a note and based on the notes/feeling from each city, he wrote the national anthem of Saudi Arabia. Our collaboration lasted until Has retirement and I play an advanced 7/8 bar fugetta in front of 500 spectators on the grand piano as the final exam.

Later, Abdo plays at the Nobel party after Nagib Mahfouz, a countryman with Abdo from Egypt, received the literature prize. Abdo has been very involved in Caux conferences, Initiatives of Change, and I have had the opportunity to have Public Speaking assignments.

Abdo taught me to express the passion for the creation of your life and then turn wisdom into notes or something. I chose sports instead of higher music education, to Abdo’s grief. He wanted me to become the first higher music-educated disabled person. In 2013 he died and never heard my music when I start in 2014 with music studies.

Without Abdo and my childhood with Indians and other things, I would never have been able to guide people through life… as a life coach which is one of my passions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One night I run a red light, on the straightest road I drove on, in my life.

I was the Sweden national athletic team captain, before the Paralympics, Barcelona in 1992.

We were on our way to Pamplona, you know the bull town the bulls are released every year. Meeting the Spanish national team with joint training sessions, was the goal. I and three other CP Injured (Cerebral Palsy) athletes were sitting in the car.

We found the road we were driving by getting lost and then seeing the map to find our way back. Nail straight road for an hour.

Far away, almost the horizon, about 2 at night, I saw a traffic light coming closer and closer. There were no houses last hour and it went fast.

I was young 20 years old only with great responsibility. We approached the red light and I thought. There is no one here and in the middle of the night. I slowed down a bit and swept the red light without apology.

Of course, there was a police car around the corner, and saw everything. I told everyone in the car, no one to talk except me. One knew fluent Spanish but did not know to entangle us through this. I got out of the car, and looked up the road map, on the hood.

Where are we, I said loud and clear several times. The policemen approached with their hands on the pistol holster. You should understand that Spain is a country where CP-injured people are not on the streets. Families are ashamed of all disabilities and are an insult to the family.

That the Para-Olympics would become Barcelona Spain, was a miracle. People like us are kept hidden not only in Spain but in many other countries.

One of the policemen spoke in a few words of English: You, red light and pointed to his eyes. I looked at the map pointing with my finger and said Where are we? The other policeman, with his hand on the holster, ordered everyone to get out of the car. The eyes of the police only got bigger and bigger for every CP injured person who stepped out.

The little Spanish I knew I understood that he said: they are four same people, what do we do now… You must understand that even today I meet people who never meet a disabled person. Reminiscent of someone who drives a car or motorcycle for that matter.

I remember when my wife was first insulted in Thailand when I was stopped by the police. I asked her what the police were barking about because I could not speak Thai then. He barked because you drove the car and not me, answer my wife. I wonder what she answers the police and she said: I do not have a driver’s license but my husband has it… the police released us and since then the police just wave past us because they know I have a driver’s license… But in Spain in 1992, the police had perhaps never seen a CP injury and certainly not 4 at once. We had to open the trunk because the police went through the car. The Swedish national team clothes were in front and I could make them understand that we trained for the Para-OS Barcelona, they let us go. They guide us to the main highway and I keep asking if they were still following us. After a while, the police were no longer behind and the rest of the trip to Pamplona we laughed and I had to stop several times from all the laughing. Other passengers said I’m crazy…. You have to understand that people who do not know me think I’m crazy or something. People who know me know that it’s true because I do things few people dare.

Sens moral: never drive at a red light and start much earlier if you are going to transport people because you can get lost…

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Launch me more into the world and Life Coach Mega Marketing agency. Can I, can you! Is a slogan I run with. If I can create my reality against what I want, anyone can do this too. My motto is: everything I do is because I believe everyone can make a difference in the world. Everyone can become MADIWs, MADIW (Make A Difference In The World).

Right now I have several people I help reach out to on the internet. Different individuals who want to make a difference. It takes quite a lot to be able to reach out and the knowledge few people study.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

People follow me because I’m a doer. I do things. A mentor I had said: you are odd because you can learn one thing in the morning to teach others in the afternoon, as you have done this your whole life.

Seeing opportunities in everything…

The twinkle in the eye. If you can not make life’s journey with people you guide fun, yet challenging. What is the point then?

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

After thousands of people who have come to me in a Life Coaching situation, the main reason has often been that they are not happy and have no purpose in life. Sometimes they have got lost, sometimes they have followed other people for too long and lost themselves. Regardless, one of the keys in life is to find your happiness whatever it may be. Since 1978 it has been my passion to find happiness for other people…

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I reflect that you can get happy wherever you live …

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I seriously thought walking on a sandy beach under the palm trees was happiness in paradise. So in 2009 when I moved to Thailand, from cold Sweden, I went to the beach every day. So the sun goes down on the horizon and the pink shimmering light turns carbon black. I was happy, Wow! how happy I was. Day in and day out I walked barefoot on the beach.

A man I meet I ask how long does it take before you fully land in Thailand? He answers 2–5 years. I thought he was wrong and that does not apply to me. I have guided people all my life so it goes faster for me. So wrong I was. He said to study people who come here. Almost everyone, unable to be here. They have a picture of the happiness of life that they create. One type is them, always men, who want a bar on the beach, with young Thais serving the drinks of life.

Year after year, I have seen bars open with new enthusiastic men to be replaced by another enthusiastic man next year. Sometimes a man manages two seasons and sometimes more. But those with bars 4–5 years are all dead. I do not know if they drank to death out of grief or whatever it is. But they are dead. Another group that comes here to so-called paradise are those who after a while have ants in their legs. Living in a timeless country like Thailand requires things that do not exist in the western world.

This group is starting to create things. Build houses, open shops, restaurants, or similar. The most fascinating thing about this group is that earlier in life they never did what they set out to do. They are beginners in principle and make all beginner mistakes everyone makes in the beginning and they do not take the help of a mentor. I do not know how many retreat constructions I have decayed and grown back of jungle, but there are many. There are more 100s than 10s. As an artist, these places are perfect for creating abstract films. Ghost ministries to film in.

Another group has given up and clearly shows I’m here to die. If they do not ride themselves to death on a motorcycle, they drink until the organs stop. One year, 63 people I met died. I have seen more deaths here in my life than anywhere else and I promise: None of them were happy… and none of them can last 5 years…

The group that seems to do best is the commuters. They are here 3–6 months and somewhere else the rest of the time. The problem with this group is that they are not here. It takes 2–3 months to land from the thinking of the western world and then 1–2 months of calm. To then stress up for the journey back to the western world in recent months. So they are here, but still not here.

For me, it took 2 years before I stopped walking on the sandy beach. Today I have to book to always see the sea at least once a week. If I do not schedule this, it will be 6 months easy…

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

They believe that happiness is a permanent state and not a daily commodity. Happiness is in the present. Cannot be saved in a happiness bank. You can not touch it or see it. See in other people’s eyes Yes but not your own.

Happiness is created with a drive within yourself towards something that makes happiness flourish. Once I tamed a wild cat. It was probably born in the jungle near where I live. If I came out to the kitchen, which is almost always outdoors in Thailand, it was there looking for food at night. It was not possible to get closer than 10 meters. So I told myself, as training, that I would voluntarily let the cat sit on my lap.

How I did does not tell this story, but after about 3 months I came 5 meters close. Then 3 meters, one meter and next to it. After about 6 months of daily teasing with the cat, it sat voluntarily in my lap. That happiness is indescribable. My wife said: I do not know how to do. When she got 10 meters close, the wild cat ran away, as usual.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Flow and the magic of life

I really need to have the freedom and time, days, without appointments and things to do following a clock. I need to follow my flow, my inner compass. When I do that, I feel joy and I live a magical life. People that know me laugh and say — “You are just like Forrest Gump. Good things just happens when you move around in life. “

Like when I flew 10 days from Sweden to a blind date in New Delhi. (My first visit.) The date was not so magical, but the rest was… I was taken care of by a friendly rickshaw driver, managed to find my way to my Indian friends that lived with me in Sweden as a child, without having their address and despite that half of the population in New Delhi are called Singh.

I became friend with the rickshaw driver’s family and five days later I saved his life when he had a stroke with one percent chance of surviving. I was even allowed to treat him at the Intensive Care. I met the minister of health of the whole of India and helped a schizophrenic man that had not left his dark room for two years (not even to take a shower) after two days of treating him he voluntarily took a shower and followed me to the bus waving and smiling.

What magical powers do I have? I am trained in tapping, like in TFT, EFT, a healing method based on tapping on acupuncture points. These were a few of the magical things and coincidences that happened during my stay in New Delhi.

I have hundreds of similar stories from when I am free and can follow my flow.

2. Adventures and challenges

I need and seek challenges all the time. I live in constant development. I have accepted traditional challenges such as sailing across the Atlantic, but I create my own inner adventures in everyday life, such as painting a hundred paintings and taming a wild cat. This gives me joy.

In 1988 I was part of the first handicap manned, sailboat across the Atlantic. UN sponsored this journey. Only the captain and the chef were so called “normal”. The rest of us entered the ship with a blind cane, one was jumping on his arms without legs, another had no arms and then it was me with Cerebral Palsy.

We managed to sail and survive three storms. One of them had foam on the wave crest, which is equal to the beginning of a hurricane. All masts were broken and only the storm sail was up. But the crew of our boat became admirable beyond human comprehension.

Today my adventures are more of inner challenges. Like taming a wild cat and slowly make it trust me and sit on my lap. It took me six months of patience and xxxx

Another inner adventure was when I made 100 paintings to see if I wanted to be an artist. Yes I wanted that so I continued and still am.

3. A warm climate with humidity is crucial for my Joie De Vivre

In 2009 I moved to Thailand because my body refused to function in the cold climate in Sweden. I was in constant pain! My body has involuntary shaking, around the clock and when you have been shaking for 41 years you get pain and cramps.

In the winter of 2009, I borrowed a house in Thailand. I was in so much pain. Three days after arriving, I was painless in the heat and humidity. Back in Sweden, the pain returned after five days.

So, I decided to leave Sweden permanently and three months later had moved to Thailand. If I do not listen to my body, my heart, and my soul, I will not be a Life Coach. So, I just moved.

4. Laughter

It is not easy to live on this planet as disabled! People see immediately that I am different from my Cerebral Palsy that comes from me being born dead for 45 min. Wherever I am I am treated badly.

In Sweden, I was not allowed to enter certain restaurants because they thought I was drugged or it did not suit the image of that fine restaurant.

In Thailand, they have asked my wife to leave the restaurant with me because I disturb the karma of the other guests, not only in this life but in coming lives. Imagine that! Some religions believe that I was an evil person in my past life and is punished in this for that. Not even the dentist in Thailand wants to take me in as a patient. Why? Destroys karma!

The only thing I can do is to laugh at all the weirdness I am exposed to. Despite that I am life! People associate me with joy, laughter, happiness, and making the impossible possible. It is important to look at difficult things from another perspective and then you can even laugh at prejudice, bullying, and other complications. I must do that so I can survive mentally and stay joyful. Nothing can kill my joie de vivre! I am life!

5. Technical equipment to reach Joie de Vivre

When I create, I am alive! I use technical equipment in almost everything I do. I use it both as tools for working and in my private life. I create my music, make my abstract art movies and edit them. I work with my life coaching clients over the Internet, I study a lot, like my equivalent of an MBA in Internet marketing.

I laugh a lot over the Internet. I watch relaxing movies. From my small house at the end of a road close to the jungle in Thailand I stay in contact with my clients, friends, and my brother. Especially important now during Covid lockdown. It is me and my creative room and the world from there.

I love solving problems! I do that with my life coaching clients, and we find better ways of reaching out through the Internet. I am a curious person. In Sweden I frequently visited libraries. Here in Thailand, they don’t have any. I have always studied and learned. I love expanding my thoughts and knowledge.

As an adult, I met my old librarian from the school where I studied as a child. He told me that when they saw me coming walking, with my then inverted feet making black stripes on the floor, while I limped to the counter. Then they knew that they would be given an impossible task. (This was before the computers entered the scene.) One time I wanted a photo of the seals in the Lake Baikal in the former Soviet Union…

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be there. To attend 100% is, in my opinion, the most important quality. People do not want solutions, people want presence. Someone who just listens, someone who exists and does nothing. Many times we humans need to sort out our thoughts. Do not get help with how to think. Big difference. Most people have the solution within themselves and by talking out the maze of flying thoughts here and there. A structure is usually created and the solution appears automatically.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I started a movement with my now ex-wife Barbro Bronsberg when I lived in Sweden. The move to Thailand stopped that but I still have a vision of restarting MADIW Make A Difference In the World. I want people to see, develop and use their full potential. I have always strived to develop and reach more and more of my full potential. Each person has much more within them that they can contribute to the world around them. Each person affects at least 20 people around them, good or bad. So if we work with our personal development, this impact can be very positive. The world can be our family, work, an organization, or start a trend on the whole planet.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I want to have breakfast… no have as an “unknown blind date breakfast” with a person who shows up there and surprises me with his inspiring life story, A MADIW from the future, which makes a difference in the world. Who lives based on honest loving values who want to do good for others and are genuine right through. Which makes me develop. Asks questions that force me out of my box.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikaelavatar/

https://www.youtube.com/c/MikaelAvatarStjernvall/featured

https://www.facebook.com/mikaelavatarstjernvall

https://mikaelavatar.medium.com/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!