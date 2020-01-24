Migrating? 6 Important Things to Remember

Whether you’re moving across town, to a new city or even a whole other country, moving house can often mean uprooting multiple aspects of your life. There is always so much to think about, it can be a struggle to remember everything. We have comprised a list of six important things to remember when migrating.

Mail Redirection

It might sound obvious, but many people only think about making amendments after they have moved, and realise they haven’t received their bank statement, or other important documents, in the post, for a while. Any delay in updating your details could result in your post being sent your old address and into the hands of who-knows-who. You don’t have to wait until you have moved to set up a redirect and it can be very useful to have in place.

Notify Your Bank

This is likely the most important change you need to make when migrating. If you are staying in the same place of work when moving, make sure to notify your employer as well so they have the most up to date information for you.

Register With A New Doctor

With many healthcare practices implementing strict catchment areas for their patients, you need to make sure you are close to a surgery. This is also true for the dentist. You may also wish to update your health insurance policy. Whether you are single, a couple, a family or a single parent, a Qantas health insurance plan may be a good option when migrating. They also cover life, travel, car and a number of other insurances that may be beneficial when relocating and looking for new policies.

New Insurance

Depending on the extent of your move, you may be required to get a whole new insurance policy for a range of things. Whilst you may be able to amend the details on your existing policy, you may need to completely switch providers, depending on the logistics of your move, where you are moving to and who you are moving with.

Set Up Your Internet

Often when you move house, your internet contract will need to be updated, or at the very least amended. Whilst many people use moving as an opportunity to scout the best deal from a new provider, as installation can take several weeks, you might want to do some research and make some calls to arrange setup soon after you move into your new property. This will then prevent you from having to rely on mobile data for several weeks, and will mean that you don’t have to miss out on the latest episodes of your Netflix favourites.

Have A Clear Out

There is simply no better time to have a clear out than when you are moving. Nothing makes you realise just how much you do or do not need something like having to look at every single thing you own and packing it into a box, only to have to find a place for it in your new home. The same rule can be applied to food. Depending on the distance you’re moving, there may be some things that are simply not worth taking with you.

Migrating can be one of the most stressful times in your life. Writing a list of these things, and undoubtedly other objectives, can make the whole process more bearable.