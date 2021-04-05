Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mighty Mo The Barber Says Success Is Limitless When Focus Is The Driver

A brand is a set of memories, expectations, relationships, and stories, all taken together. It accounts for a customer’s decision to choose one service or product over another. Customers have to believe that they share specific values with a company. This is perhaps the best way to make them stay loyal to a brand. Building […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Mighty Mo
Mighty Mo

A brand is a set of memories, expectations, relationships, and stories, all taken together. It accounts for a customer’s decision to choose one service or product over another. Customers have to believe that they share specific values with a company. This is perhaps the best way to make them stay loyal to a brand. Building a brand has to start from somewhere, at least. These are affirmations sustained by Mighty Mo, a competent and professional barber taking over his industry by storm.

He is the founder of Mighty Mo’s Grooming Studio. His secret to success- staying focused and reliable to everyone who reaches out to him. Mighty Mo knows too well that his brand is the cornerstone of any progress he wants to experience in the future.

Being focused means that you have clear goals and objectives and your work is dedicated to achieving those goals and objectives. When you are deciding what you are going to do in any given moment; you base your decision on how you can make the most progress towards your goals with the time and resources available.

Being focused in the present moment means that you are solely focused on the one activity that you are trying to complete. Anything else is unimportant so you shut out all distractions and give your full and undivided attention to the task at hand Mighty Mo said.

Focus can change your life dramatically. When you focus on your life to make it better, it will start to get better eventually. As it is said – “The secret of change is to focus all your energy not fighting the old, but building the new”. Life changes when you decide to change it. You need to start working on change. The more you focus in life, the better your life will be.

He says success is limitless when Focus is the driver. Never take your mind off your dreams! Never allow setbacks to derail you! Spend your time wisely, don’t waste it on superfluities. Plan your day well, set realistic goals and keep to them. Again I say, “Success is limitless when Focus is the driver.”

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Gary Shinner and Jill Portman of Good Pharma: “Succinct, simple & clear messaging”

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

“Form Connection.” With Len Giancola & Dave Rothenberg

by Len Giancola
Community in Changing Social Media World
Community//

Build up a Community in Changing Social Media World

by Sharad Saxena

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.