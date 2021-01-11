Mieko Hirota: Monday Meditation, With The Stars!

Hearing the Japanese language being immersed within the tonalities of Jazz and Soul music takes on an specific aura. Of course, these two musical genres are just two of the perfumes of Black America’s gardens. So, it is surely intriguing when listening to the Japanese language, in its imitation of these peculiar sounds. Certain singers and musicians from Japanese islands have navigated through this particular group of people. Its an interesting moment of reflection, when addressing the power of migration, and how music is able to, move. How people are able to experience other cultures, and immerse themselves within the stories, through the music, is an awakening of its own.

Back towards the island nation of Japan, we come to experience the performance of Jazz music, and other Black American musical forms. Much of the influence, and introduction, came through the presence of US soldiers on Japanese borders. For one particular, Japanese maiden, such was her introduction to this peculiar sound, and musical artistry. She was born in Tachikawa, and it was at the age of 14 years old, when she first began singing the Black American perfume, known as, Jazz! Furthermore, what remains even more true is the power of wellness, and how a visitor into one particular garden, permits an understanding into understanding the aesthetics of it, and the people, within. The name of this Japanese, musical maiden is. . .

Mieko Hirota

https://www.pinterest.cl/pin/406379566365224762/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Looking at her pictures, one gets the sense of gentility, and a doll-like image. Her style and image clearly reflected one visibility of the modest, 1960’s pin-up doll. It is elegant and takes on a cutesy like vibe in the fashion and beauty worlds. Simultaneously, there is also that image of girl-like innocence. Even as a grown woman, her eyes maintain such an essence. Furthermore, one can’t help, but to observe just how sacred her eyes, truly are. When being captured by the camera’s lens, it was evident that her eyes have many stories to tell. In fact, there appears to be different layers in the stories, that she wishes to convey. It evident in her very gaze, posture, and positioning, alone. That’s for sure! On a greater note, one continues to listen to her music; being attentive to how these stories play out in her vocal performance. Her performance of Jazz, Soul, and Pop musical forms from those Blackened gardens of US soiling, permits listeners to examine a Japanese maiden’s interpretation of them. Its quite intrinsic, and permits us the opportunity to observe the power of music’s migration. Let’s not forget that past her/history, of hostility and ugliness, between Japan and the United States. Let us not forget the damage, and the aftermath to the nation of Japan. And then, let us not forget the power of music, and how Japanese musicians, the creatives, and performers utilized the arts, in order to restore the humanity of Japanese people.

Further examination of the performances of Mieko Hirota in Jazz and Soul music, is that it showcases the power of Black American music in other nations. Clearly, the myriad perfumes, within this garden, have that power to bring healing, wherever its scent guides them. And, why is that? Is it possible that such is due to the perseverance of Black America’s maidens and mothers? Is it due to there being a richness of wisdom, restoration, and love from the pain and suffering, that took place? Could it be that in the midst of inhumanity, and attempts to undermine their femininity and woman, the richness of their feminine culture continue to blossom and bloom, as gardens do? Such is intriguing and fascinating.

Listening to one particular song, by Mieko Hirota, one understands just how powerful, intriguing, and fascinating the presence of the Japanese language, within the song. Within Jazz and Soul, the Japanese language is becoming nourished. Healing continues to take place, in highlighting just how serene and humane the Japanese language can be. Its a beautiful vibe, nevertheless. Intrinsic, in every way! There is one particular song, which highlights the depth and power, in Mieko Hirota’s eyes. Such depth provides insight, and tells one narrative tale, in how the Japanese language navigates through this particular genre. It is fascinating, should we permit ourselves to go deeper! Furthermore, there is a great level of wealth, in understanding the design, patterns, texture, and timber of the story.

https://ar.pinterest.com/pin/420453315213183804/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

The song is entitled, “Ningyou no le.” The song moves to provide insight into this passionate wave, happening in Japan. One cannot deny that level of artistry. Even more so, there is also a unique performance and play, surrounding this level of eloquence and musical design being carried by the Japanese language, within this song. The very elegance of Japanese song, and sound, is being articulated in the song. Its connection and immersion, into Pop music, showcases the abundant, cultural richness of the Japanese island. Without even knowing the language, listeners become intrigued in wanted to know the following/: What is the passion surrounding this song? What is the story entailing? Until you know the language, you will not have the translation details. Yet, again, its about the sound–the timber, the texture, the TONE, and the rhythm. This style of music permits the Japanese language to become familiar with the United States. It becomes a space of bridging harmony across two nations. Lastly, the Japanese language is now viewed as being a nourishing vitamin for US lands. This performance of Pop music makes both the United States and Japanese artistry twin mirrors, and reflections, of each other.

That’s one of the most auspicious forms of music. It is Universal. Regardless of the language, the culture, the nation, the culture, and the ethnicity it derives from, the passion is always felt. So, now that we have that in tact, permit our ears to allow is to, feel!

https://www.discogs.com/artist/311855-Mieko-Hirota; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

https://www.allmusic.com/album/single-collection-mw0000358150; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark