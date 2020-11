Midlife Crisis or Midlife Celebration?

๐”ป๐•’๐•ฃ๐•๐•š๐•Ÿ๐•˜, ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒโ€ฆ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฎ ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป?

A wise woman once told me that the first 50 years of my life were the dress rehearsal for the main performance of my life. I thought that was one of the strangest things I had heard at the time. How wrong I was.

Looking back, I realize that in my 20s, I chased money. In my 30s, I chased prestige. In my 40s, I chased recognition and control.Then my husband died suddenly and all I sought was peace of mind and clarity.

When I crossed the 50 mark line, unlike some, I didnโ€™t feel as though the best years were behind me. Instead, I knew, the best was yet to come. And I was right. You either grow old or you age gracefully, kicking the butt of ageism at every turn. Proving the multitude of ageist stereotypes wrong. Happily and unapologetically.

As a mom of millennials, Iโ€™m always committed to the gracefulness of it all. My sons keep me on my toes and I remind them that, I was a grown ass woman before I was their mama.

This past week we went back and forth about the NBA draft and โ€œGucci verzuz Jeezyโ€ And of course, I continue to instill in them the wisdom gained along my journey thus far. No need to reinvent the wheel when so much knowledge and experience is within this maternal armโ€™s reach.

Life is good and yes, there is love โ€“ real love, after loss. Iโ€™m living proof of such. My peace of mind is priceless, my happiness and tolerance for BS are non-negotiable, and my smile and the myriad of opportunities are endless.

In two months the inauguration will include the countryโ€™s first female, first Black, and Indian Vice President. This phenomenal woman is 56 years old! Somebody needs to hear this. Be a good spirit and share this message with them. Especially a mom on the brink of becoming an emptynester.

Motherhood is not where dreams go to die.ยฎ

Recapture your YOU. Sis, show the world what youโ€™re working with!

โ€œSis,โ€ you ask? Yes sis. When I call another woman โ€œSisโ€ Iโ€™m establishing my identity with her as her teammate, not her competition. Weโ€™re all on this journey, running this race and I think itโ€™s a whole lot better if we agreed to run it together.

What say you?