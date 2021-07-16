The Microstep That Restores Shannon Clearwater’s Energy

I started taking Microsteps when I began to explore the Thrive app and what it had to offer. There are so many to choose from! I think that along with focusing on mindfulness practices and utilizing these Microsteps, using the app has given me more clarity in my thoughts and how I see things. I have better noticed my environment and the people around me. I make an even more conscious effort to keep my phone away when I’m with my children, and take more time to practice mindfulness with them. I have become more present with everything in my life — from the children to my work tasks to just noticing how beautiful my commute to work is.

I have set up a few Microsteps for myself with reminders set at specific days and times. My favorite one is “Focus on the rising and falling of your breath for 10 seconds.” This one truly helps me take a pause and recharge. We all have ups and downs in our energy flow throughout the day, and this Microstep fits in perfectly with the low periods where we need to recharge.

It’s also important to me that I connect with my team at work. I try to make sure they are recognized regularly and realize that I am part of their team and am here for them. The most recent way I did this was to make each of my team members a folder with a note of why I appreciate them. I let them know that they can use this folder to collect nice notes they receive from patients, or other recognitions they receive from the organization.