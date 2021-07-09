Microsoft’s Jose Antonio Ondiviela: “Why It Is Time To Reevaluate the Function of a City”

From an environmental point of view, we need to physically reshape cities, and reevaluate the function of the city. Modern cities were built to accommodate cars. Around 40 percent of the city’s infrastructure focuses on cars, but the truth is that we spend only about 4 percent of our time in a car. We need to reevaluate how we use cars in cities.

At Collision’s City Summit, I had the pleasure to interview Jose Antonio Ondiviela.

Jose Antonio is the SmartCities Solutions Director Western Europe at Microsoft. Jose has been the SmartCities Solutions Director since 2011. He joined Microsoft in 1995 and holds a wealth of Microsoft experience in field sales, sales strategy, operations, and marketing. Jose Antonio was born in Spain. Jose is very active in the Academic area, with a Ph.D. Thesis titled “Beyond SmartCities: Creating the most Attractive city for Talented Citizens”. His favorite hobbies are Wine Culture (Enology), Golf, and spending time with his family in the countryside.

Thank you so much for joining us, Jose. Can you tell us a bit why now particularly, is an opportune time to help create more sustainable cities?

As a result of the pandemic, the world will never be the same. As the world starts to return to a new normal, cities, in particular, have the ability to lead the change for a better future.

I believe that in particular, cities need to work on three broad forms of sustainability: economic sustainability, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.

Very interesting. What do you mean by economic sustainability?

As a result of the economic impact caused by the pandemic, local economies need to be revamped. This means helping to support local stores and businesses.

This also means that we should move towards a cashless society. This will help to minimize fraud and increase tax revenue without increasing the fiscal burden on citizens.

What is social sustainability?

I believe that as a result of the pandemic and the way distance learning and telehealth have been mainstreamed, education and healthcare will never again be the same. We need to find ways to improve the education and healthcare systems, using the technological tools that are available to us. New capacity in the urban mobility and public spaces will increase social interactions. In addition, respect for digital rights and identity management is rising, mainly promoted by specific laws like EU GDPR. This will change the way our personal data is shared and used by any entity.

What particularly do you mean by environmental sustainability?

From an environmental point of view, we need to physically reshape cities, and reevaluate the function of the city. Modern cities were built to accommodate cars. Around 40 percent of the city’s infrastructure focuses on cars, but the truth is that we spend only about 4 percent of our time in a car. We need to reevaluate how we use cars in cities.

We need to continue to bring people together. We can’t rely entirely on remote work and remote gatherings. Physical density is key for city prosperity. In terms of creativity, when people come together, it is like 1+1+1 equals close to 111. This is because getting together generates so many important ideas. But we have to do it in a way that is sustainable. We can do that with mass transit and micro-electric vehicles.

Cities also have to focus on technology that can capture CO2 and sequester it back into rock. How do we capture CO2? While there are technological solutions that do this, as of now the greatest technology, the greatest machine that we have to capture carbon dioxide is a Tree. We need to plant a massive amount of trees. A good goal could be to plant ten trees per citizen like Glasgow is planning.

Cities also have to become circular. This means that they need to become self-sufficient and produce their needs locally. Cities also need to generate their own energy with wind and solar. In addition, a way to become circular is to double down on the three R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. This is especially true in the case of plastic and packages.

Microsoft is currently carbon neutral (since 2012) and plans to be carbon negative by 2030. We are currently leading the world in sustainability and we aim to lead by example.

It is one thing for a company to become carbon neutral. But how soon can cities become carbon neutral?

Right now Copenhagen has a plan to be carbon neutral by 2025. That is very soon and very ambitious. They can achieve it because of two factors. The first is that district heating there is very efficient and more efficient than home boilers. And number two is that they have a commitment to base 85% of their commuting on green energy, done by electric-from-renewable public transportation or bikes.

You mentioned the initiative to push mass transit. That would work in Europe. But in the United States where mass transit is not as developed, how would you apply these ideas?

In cities like Los Angeles, we need to start in the short term with electric cars, as the public transportation infrastructure is not developed and distances are long.

In Europe, cities can be free of cars. People would take mass transit to the city limit and then they would bike from the city limits to their place of work. They should bike for no more than 15 kilometers.

In poorer countries, we should focus on promoting ride-sharing and electric vehicles when possible.

So far we have discussed the efforts that cities as a whole can take to become carbon neutral. How about the individual? How can individuals help?

First, you can get an audit of your carbon emissions. Once you know how much carbon you are emitting personally you can put measures to reduce it. For example, if you choose to eat a steak, you are making a choice to eat a food that releases the most amount of CO2 than any other food. Other measures include understanding the emissions associated with your trips, the materials you dispose of, and the nature of the energy you consume. But coming back to what we said in the beginning I believe that the greatest change will be made by cities.

Thank you so much for these excellent insights!