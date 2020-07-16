Micro-aggressions are complicated. They’re often intended to be funny or kind but they end up being derogatory and offensive.

You don’t act like a normal black person

You’re so articulate

Oh, you’re gay? You should meet my friend Ann. She’s gay, too!

The way you’ve overcome your disability is so inspiring

Your name is so hard to pronounce

Where are you really from?

And often the receiver doesn’t complain but prefers ‘not to make a big deal of it’ and avoid being asked ‘why are you so sensitive?’

Unfortunately most of us have unwittingly subjected someone to micro-aggression at some time.



