Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Micro-Expressions Problem

A lot of people are talking about how powerful it is and that it will change your life and you will be like a *someone who can read minds*.  What are facial and micro-expressions at the beginning?  Facial expressions are emotion projected to our faces. Psychologists found out that every single emotion that we are […]

By
micro-expressions

A lot of people are talking about how powerful it is and that it will change your life and you will be like a *someone who can read minds*. 

What are facial and micro-expressions at the beginning? 

Facial expressions are emotion projected to our faces. Psychologists found out that every single emotion that we are able to feel has its own unique signature on the face, for example, happiness, sadness, disgust, anger, surprise or fear. All of you can read these facial expressions because you are seeing them for the whole life from TV and more from people around you. There is no problem so far. 

The tricky part comes with the micro-expressions or the micro momentary expression, which one of the first describes Charles Darwin in The Expressions of the Emotions in Man & Animal. And these are slips of these 6 emotions I’ve listed above. What I mean by that is, if you feel disgusted and you don’t want to express it out loud, so your face will show by a specific micro-expression of disgust. It is the full or just a part of the emotion which stays on the face only for just a tiny fragment of a second.  

By a logical deduction, you can find out that it’s awesome to have the skills like this. 

“It is amazing, that you can see how others are feeling at the moment.” 

“You can read people’s mind.”

“It is something you can’t get out from home without.” Etc. 

A lot of statements like this are tied together with the study of micro-expressions and now these problems come. 

When you are studying micro-expressions, you find out it is marvellous to read about it, you also see a couple of videos and you feel like you can spot anyone who will drop some of the micro-expressions. But … you can’t find anyone. 

1) No.1 problem is the difference between training and real-life situations. You have completed a one-hour long training program where you’ve probably seen for the first time described facial movements of each emotion separately. And you have seen a couple of short videos where were micro-expressions showed, somehow. Not very much like in real life. And then you have passed the test, you feel like the true micro-expressions expert. 

Unfortunately, you found out you can’t spot a single micro-expression in real human being someplace near you. And you ask why? Have I done something wrong? And the answer is no, you just need to put much more time and effort into developing this habit of observing micro-expressions. And it will work. 

Moral of this point is don’t think of yourself how great you are when you finish some certification until you can really use it. Your ability to do it makes you a pro and not the paper. I know it from my own experience. I went through that and now I can spot it and use it.

2) When you finally manage it to spot some of the micro-expressions, you still have to assign a meaning to each of it. And that might be quite a tricky part as well. Imagine a situation, you are talking to a friend of yours and suddenly you spot a sadness micro-expressions. Well, you have noticed that but now you have to decide what does it mean. Did I say something that made him sad? Did he remember some event that made him sad? Or was it just a muscle spasm that looked like brow raise? 

At the moment you will finally notice it, you will find out, that you don’t know how to use it at that moment. Should I ask him? Tell him? Change the subject? Leave him alone? Hug him? So you will probably just continue in the communication the same way as you did and maybe someday later you will talk about it with the person. 

So micro-expressions are not anything that will allow you to read minds, it is actually a quite advanced technique of reading body language and you have you be wise to use it so you could really profit from it. 

It is an exciting skill and at the moment you find out it works and you start playing with it might be real fun with important messages in it. I can only recommend to learn it, it is worth but you have to pay the price of it. 

Martin Semerad, Body Language & Facial Expressions Coach at Martin Semerad - Body Language & Facial Expressions Expert

I am Martin Semerad, as you can know from the title of the website. I come from the Czech Republic and my story begins a pretty long time ago. As young, I have been always a little different. I have been reading books on self-development, psychology, theology, I have been always asking why, even when no-one had an answer, I searched for that. By different, I mean more committed, for someone obsessed.  

My first contact with body language came very early in my life, maybe about age 13-14 when I found out that communication is not only about words, that there are a bunch of other stuff that has to be counted in. So my parents bought me my first book on body language topic and I think it was from James Borg. 

Then I started to make my own observation, and thinking on this topic as the time passes, I noticed that people treat me in a different way than the others, that I can get some privileges without even asking about them. For example, when I started to attend high school, where I have been studying mechanical engineering, I knew since day one, I hate it and I will never do that for living. But anyway I finished that studying successfully but a major success made my knowledge how to impress people by myself, by my presentation, body language, communication. Even during passing my final exam - maturita exam. I was supposed to speak about CAD systems and with the supervising teacher we were speaking about how I want to become body language expert and I gave him a reading and as the result, I got the maturita certification with one of the best ratings in my year. 

I love reading classical books like a Shakespeare f.e. and I totally love reading books, I know that it will push me on the next level in anything, starting from body language, communication, philosophy, theology, martial arts, every time I open new book, I have a feeling, I will become a superhero when I finish it because of the summary at the back of every book.

I also do handstands and sometimes work out, I used to train martial arts and I have been a competitive swimmer. 

And one more accomplishment I made with my body language skills is that I have picked my wife on my smile, and these are her own words, pinky promise. I smile a lot and it gives back its fruits, it means you’re gonna hear quite a lot about a smile from me. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Freeze your face, freeze your emotions? -Botox ®

by Julie Shillabeer, Registered Acupuncturist
Community//

The Most Powerful Body Language Cue

by Martin Semerad
Wonder//

How To Attract People To You Instantly

by A Coffee With Friends

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.