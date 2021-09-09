Mickey Alam Khan of Luxury Portfolio International: “Real estate is about relationships”

Real estate is about relationships. Platforms and algorithms are no replacement for handshakes and in-person meetings. Agents operating at the top end of the market must remember that the affluent demographic value exquisite customer service and personalized attention above all else.

Mickey Alam Khan is president of Luxury Portfolio International®, the marketing and intelligence arm of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. New York-based, he is also founder/editor in chief of Luxury Daily, the world’s leading luxury business publication, as well as American Marketer, a trends and insights platform for marketers and retailers. Mr. Alam Khan also founded and edited Mobile Marketer and Mobile Commerce Daily, turning both into leading publications in their space before he sold them in 2017. Prior to that, he was editor of eMarketer and DM News. He was also correspondent on Advertising Age from 1993 to 1998.

Luxury Portfolio International is the leading global network of independently owned, locally tuned real estate brokerages dealing with luxury real estate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My family has been in the real estate business for a few years, developing commercial and residential real estate and renting. In fitting form, I rebelled when I graduated and chose to become a journalist and publisher.

Having achieved my life goals in media — editor in chief, publisher, founder and eventual seller of publications — I decided to pivot as the seriousness of the pandemic became apparent. Paul Boomsma, CEO of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and someone I’ve known and respected for more than a decade, invited me to join the company and lead Luxury Portfolio International. I joined, put together a smart team and now we’re all leading Luxury Portfolio into its next iteration as the luxury real estate business rapidly transforms. And so I came back — full circle — to the real estate industry. You can run, but you can’t hide from your destiny.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

My belief in life is to seize opportunities as they come by. Make a decision after some careful thinking, but don’t dilly dally — food sitting out too long spoils quickly.

I got my first job by making a cold call. Same with the next. And the third at age 23 — which set me on the course that I’m on — was a letter to the editor of a publication in which I asserted that I could do a better job covering the market than their current reporters. That spunk paid off. I was interviewed, told to write two articles as a test and I got the job. There was no job posted or classified ad, nothing like that. I just created my opportunity. That’s how I lead my professional life; I will it to happen, with the help of timing and fate.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My motto is dum spiro spero — while I breathe, I hope. Give it all you’ve got till you’ve got nothing left to give. That’s how I’ve led my life. I’m also spiritual and believe in a Higher Power who has a plan for all of us. So there, I’ve outed myself. Some things have happened to me in life that I can’t explain but for an outside intervention.

Mind you, not everything in life has gone to plan. I have had setbacks galore — health, financial and personal. I’ve run low on gas moneywise, gotten divorced and have had to make a couple of real hard business decisions. But I’m blessed with parents and two sisters who have my back, a son who is really smart and caring, an ex-wife with whom I can communicate on most days, and friends I can call in a pinch, so who am I to complain? Others have it far worse.

I’m fortunate in that I’ve mostly bounced back, by the grace of God. I’m often reminded of that old saw — accept that some days you’re the pigeon, and some days you’re the statue.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My team and I are working on transforming Luxury Portfolio International. We want to make the network more effective for real estate brokers and their top agents as they work with their clients. We’ve upgraded the tools and marketing services, added new research and intelligence, built brand partnerships, launched and revitalized digital and in-person events, and introduced new training and education offerings.

We’re generally working to upskill and prepare real estate professionals for the decade ahead where competition will intensify, technology will level the playing field and affluent consumers’ expectations will soar.

What we’re doing is fortifying our brokers and agents and fixing the roof while the sun is shining.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Without a doubt, what makes Luxury Portfolio International stand out is the people behind it. I’ve got the best team. They’re dedicated, collaborative and creative. No fuss with them. I try to remind them that what they’re doing is making a difference in many people’s lives.

Here’s another reason that answers the question — Why Luxury Portfolio? The home is the repository of all our dreams and hopes. We want our agents and brokers to be the first call when home sellers want to pass the baton to the next family. Our agents are integrated with their local communities while having the benefit of being part of a larger global family of brokerages. A New Yorker wants to sell her home and move to Arizona and also pick a second home in Marbella? Guess what, we can help you with all three. Luxury Portfolio, with its tools, intelligence and network, is helping our agents have the savvy and sophistication to stand out from the competition as they pitch for that seller’s business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I stand on the broad shoulders of several people who helped me get to the next level. First off, my mother and father — they love me unconditionally and continue to support this fresh mouth without stint. My sisters, Tammy and Zara, are cut from the same cloth, and my son, Otto, is a chip off the old block. It’s a blessing to have a stable family that inspires me to be better.

In terms of my professional life, here’s a roll call of the executives who made a difference in my life: Sylvester daCunha, Marion Arathoon, Nancy Giges, Tad Clarke, Adrian Courtenay, Ken Magill, Joel Novak and now Paul Boomsma, plus a few advertisers who supported my initiatives over the years, especially Matthew Valleskey and Jamie Wells. Add to that my various team members over the years: Jodie Solomon, Giselle Abramovich, Rimma Kats, Jen King, Sarah Jones and May Yeung.

Fast forward to now, there are my current team members, especially Jen Woodring, Linda Triphahn, Sarah Ramirez, Sara McKitrick and Lisa Klein — not that I’m playing favorites, but no day goes by without my leaning on them for their expertise. Their direct reports are also key players without whom I wouldn’t be able to pursue my mission at Luxury Portfolio: boost engagement with member brokers and agents, as well as consumers looking for a quality property to call home.

And then there are those who have influenced my thought process and attitude to business: adman David Ogilvy and marketing expert Al Ries.

There are many more people on my list, but I wouldn’t be here professionally were it not for their counsel, support and belief in a shared vision. Nancy Giges, for example, was the editor I wrote the letter to at the age of 23. She took a chance on me when my chutzpah exceeded my experience. Funnily enough, I’ve hired people along the way who’ve exhibited the same trait and they’ve turned out just right.

So, in short, it’s not just one person that helped me along the way, but the village. I’m grateful.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the real estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

What excites me most about the real estate business is the people: hard working souls, fully invested in the dreams of their clients as they make the most important decision in their life after marriage and health.

Another thing that captivates me is the sheer beauty of the properties — who can’t be happy about the best homes, landscapes and design on the market?

Finally, there’s the competition that keeps you on your toes. You’re always seeking to better yourself and the use of marketing and technology to acquire customers, retain them and create better word of mouth. At the end of the day, it’s a referral business — good customer service wins the day and can keep the pipeline of the business full.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

What most concerns me about the real estate business is technology steamrolling the white-glove, person-to-person nature of this business.

Real estate is about relationships. Platforms and algorithms are no replacement for handshakes and in-person meetings. Agents operating at the top end of the market must remember that the affluent demographic value exquisite customer service and personalized attention above all else.

I’d highly recommend agents and brokers upskill themselves in terms of knowledge and awareness of what’s going on in other sectors including luxury. They must not only talk the talk, but walk the walk. And yes, they must have a firm grip on technology to support, not replace, their objective of delivering the best service to their clients.

Bottom line, affluent consumers want to buy the home of their dreams at the best possible price and sellers want the optimum value for their most cherished physical possession alongside art, yachts, cars, jewelry and other creature comforts.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I’m in full Tony Robbins mode, it seems. All I can say is be focused, collaborative, creative and supportive as a leader. Show a vision to your company or team. Set the strategy and then get out of the way and let your team members do the job to the best of their ability. Have regular check-ins, but don’t micromanage or constantly second-guess — you’ll undermine your team’s confidence. Give them an opportunity to grow their career without fear of making the occasional mistake. There’s a reason why there’s an eraser on most pencils, right?

Equally important, give yourself and your team of brokers, agents and staff time to enjoy the moment. Take them out to lunch, dinner or a show. It’s a hardscrabble industry. Agents are independent contractors and it’s feast-or-famine for most. So they need to be highly motivated each morning they wake up to give it their best as they seek out listings.

Overall, as a leader, let your team members know you have their back. Trust is key. And no corporate mumbo-jumbo. Get to the point and play straight.

You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

My top choices may not entirely be non-intuitive but they are rooted in common sense: develop relationships and network in your community, be aware of the domestic and global economy to understand economic tides, constantly read and upskill your knowledge of current affairs, business and lifestyle shifts, be attentive and responsive to clients and prospects, and I know this sounds a bit superficial, but don’t dress down if you want to be taken seriously. Have a plan, above all else.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The causes that interest me, and that I support as much as I can, are feeding the hungry, taking care of the sick, supporting the arts, planting more trees and educating the young to afford them the same opportunities with which I was blessed. World peace is an ideal goal, but for that I need to be in charge of more real estate and the right address in Washington.

