Mick Carr of Grub Lab: “Support your people outside of business”

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mick Carr.

Mick Carr has a proven track record of driving start-up companies from concept, through to commercialization and profit. He has delivered significant growth to global leading companies across a diverse range of product categories.

An entrepreneur by nature, Mick showcased his nose for business at 8 years old when he bought Mother’s Day flowers from the back streets of Kurri Kurri and sold bunches half the size for the same amount on the main road. His ideas got more refined at 23, when Mick designed, built and launched a full commercial laundromat, securing 90% of underground mine sites throughout the Hunter Valley. At 27, Mick developed, built and commercialized an innovative solution to market for safety equipment that changed an industry and started an incredible 9-year relationship with the Fortune 500 company, 3M.

In 2016, Mick Carr founded The Village Co, a brand that designs radical solutions that disrupt the foodservice industry, revolutionizing the way the Australian hospitality sector accesses the latest technological trends. In 2018, Mick, with the support of The Village Co formal advisory board, sub-brand Grub Lab was born, a kids entertainment solution for hospitality venues using Augmented Reality technology, which promotes returning new customers in an innovative and dynamic way.

With a team of 16 in the Hunter Valley, the business goes from strength to strength as collaborations with the NRL and AFL take Grub Lab to new heights, with the latest collaboration bringing the fun and excitement of the NRL off the field and into venues. The NRL Heroes Scan & Play series includes a 13 page activity booklet and collectable sticker pack, with 4 collectable versions released throughout the year which include all 16 team mascot characters. Mick’s passion and drive for The Village Co is to help as many businesses as possible to grow and overcome the challenges of running a business, by delivering platforms and technology that allows for collaborations and access to resources that may normally be out of reach.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve always been an out of the box thinker, which has paid dividends throughout my life and career. An entrepreneur by nature, I started selling flowers on the side of the road in Kurri Kurri at 8 years old. By 18, I’d started building an investment property whilst studying to become an Electrician. Struggling to find the fun in being on someone else’s time, I ran at an opportunity in the Hunter Valley to service lads in the mines who had a lot of filthy clothes and next to no time to get them cleaned… Enter Lazy Lads Laundry Service!

At 27, I developed, built and commercialised an innovative solution to market for safety equipment that changed an industry and started an incredible 9-year relationship with the Fortune 500 company, 3M.

In 2016, I founded The Village Co, a brand that designs radical solutions which have disrupted the foodservice industry, revolutionising the way the Australian hospitality sector accesses the latest technological trends. In 2018, with the support of The Village Co formal advisory board, we launched Grub Lab, a kids entertainment solution for hospitality venues using Augmented Reality technology, which promotes returning new customers in an innovative and dynamic way. We now have a team of 16 based in the Hunter Valley and have launched exciting partnerships including our latest one with the NRL. The NRL Heroes Scan & Play series includes a 13 page activity booklet and collectable sticker pack, with 4 collectable versions released throughout the year which include all 16 team mascot characters.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My wife, Lydia and I were dining out with our 3 boys, they were each given a standard colouring pack. I watched them use it for about 4–5 mins then get bored and thought there has to be a better solution to entertain kids whilst we dine out.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

So many times, heart failure (literally), cash flow issues in the early days, and most recently, the COVID shutdown of the entire hospitality sector. But as a little insight into how we operate, we once did a 20 year planning session on a Thursday with 1500 dollars in the bank and couldn’t make payroll on Monday, the guy that facilitated it charged 3000 dollars for the day. Our belief in what we’re doing is so strong that we didn’t even consider how crazy that was at the time. The universe dropped 25k dollars (via a government grant) in our account on the Friday to allow us to make payroll the following Monday.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Our company valuation has doubled every 6 months for the last 2 years. The countless hours we have spent developing strong relationships with our investors and strategic corporate partnerships has delivered the goods.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We were pitching remotely to investors with Angie, our CFO on the call, unaware that her son was sitting next her picking his nose. Our investors loved it, it created a good laugh and they still invested! The lesson is always be yourself. At Grub Lab we’re unashamedly us. Always.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We believe there is real value in offering unique and exciting kids entertainment to hospitality venues. Today’s tech savvy kids expect more and so do parents. We bring the fun to an environment that has been slammed by various lockdowns and replace outdated colouring-in as a solution to keep families happy and returning for more.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When you have a team as passionate as ours, of course there is a risk of burnout. It’s something I can sense as a leader and am committed to detecting within our tight-knit team. The way I help curb burn-outs is to take the whole team out of their everyday tasks and get them involved in a dartboard session that addresses the bigger picture for Grub Lab. As a team, we brainstorm epic ideas for the future of the business, no idea is too big and everyone is encouraged to look at the business from a different angle. For example, our 18 year old super talented illustrator came up with an ingenious idea on how to further commercialize our product and we are now beginning the motions to put that in place.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

At Grub Lab we always think big, we pulled together one of the best advisory teams you could imagine. Steve Meyn MD PKF has probably had the biggest impact on my business career. The support, experience and confidence he brings to me and my team is next level.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community.

We currently have 570 hospitality venues around Australia on board and are growing at a rate of 34% month on month. Our secret sauce has been to partner with big brands and corporate partners.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Our App is free to use. We commercialize through selling our physical products to hospitality venues.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Solve a problem: if it’s got a good solid business case, your chances of the app doing well are much greater Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you: At Grub Lab, our advisory board and our team are next level! Support your people outside of business: if you have an awesome team, you need to also ensure they’re happy outside of work. For example, a young guy in our team was struggling to get a rental property. So we all teamed up to help him find a house and we saw results fly back into the business immediately. That’s what culture is at Grub Lab. Leverage big brands: When you’re a startup, resources are tight and no one knows who you are yet. So I recommend leveraging big brands to partner with to build your credibility. For example, we’ve recently partnered with Simplot and the NRL and they are supercharging us into the hospitality sector Always have fun!: Building an app is a hard slog, so you need to have fun whilst doing it. At Grub Lab, the core of our business is fun. We’re a kids entertainment solution so if we’re not having fun, it won’t come through in our product

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. Hyperlocalism- how good would it be to have all of our food and goods being sourced within 200km of where we each live.

