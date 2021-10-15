Michelle Tomlinson: “Don’t let anyone talk you out of your dreams”

Don’t let anyone talk you out of your dreams. I’ve been friends with and had intimate relationships with people who would discreetly try to talk me out of working towards my goals. These individuals are usually upset at their own path for not turning out the way they thought or they’re not willing to do the work it takes to take steps closer to realizing their own dreams. Either way, it’s totally ok to walk away from them and stand in the still waters of your path and keep going.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Michelle Tomlinson.

From New Mexico to Los Angeles, from the stage to the camera, the film industry is home for Michelle Tomlinson. Michelle is an actress and filmmaker who loves the promises that humanity holds for the present and the future.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thank YOU! I was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico and was raised in Los Alamos. I was really fortunate to be raised in a solid, loving, and supportive environment. Once I had my learner’s permit and driver’s license, you couldn’t keep me out of the Jemez Mountains or off the plaza in Santa Fe.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s a strong mixture between Video Productions in high school at LAHS and Theatre in college at ENMU. In video productions, we had the freedom to write a story, shoot it, edit it, and in some cases air it through the NEWS 101 program in Albuquerque or air it on our public access channel in Los Alamos. Our fearless leader, Leslie Doran, fostered a strong sense of freedom and structure and education in how to create our content. When I got to ENMU, I changed my major from Mass Communications to Theatre after taking a theatrical makeup class with Felipe Macias and a beginning acting class from Dr. Patrick Rucker. Fast forward to a lot of years and in front of and behind the camera experience later, I have evolved into where I am now as a filmmaker.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I would say the most inspiring moments have been working on my Documentary, EDGE. Back in 2018, when I was on a fateful phone call with my pal James Mountain, I had no idea what language preservation meant. I had no idea that language was considered as something that was living and had a pulse. And I really had no idea that so many Indigenous Nations had lost their languages. I plunged into creating and directing the Documentary that has evolved into EDGE, producing alongside Lori Bowen and James. EDGE centers around the Pueblos in New Mexico and dives into the very real and very perilous topic of the loss of Native American languages and what can be and must be done in order to preserve them. Being raised in Northern New Mexico, I have tremendous respect for the Pueblos there and for the Native cultures of all tribal people. My hope is for our film to inspire conversation and action to preserve Native American languages.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

EVERYONE interests me! I have a constant fascination with the human condition and hearing people’s stories from all backgrounds. Ever since I was a child, I have always loved listening to people tell their stories.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a long list of gratitude. I take this to the roots of my parents. As clichè as this sounds, my parents always stood in solidarity with me and they have always been the first to support my passions, my creativity, and my journey. They put me through college and helped me move to L.A. They would pick up the phone when I would lament about the arduous moments of my journey and they celebrated all the victories with me. I come from a very strong foundation of love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leap and the net will appear.” Julia Cameron, “The Artist’s Way.”

This quote has empowered my entire journey as an Artist. I first read it nearly 20 years ago, and it rings just as loud today as it did the first time I read it. It’s really easy to give in to fear and think we can’t do ‘the thing.’ It’s our destiny, our story, our fate, our purpose… To do ‘the thing’ that sets our spirits ablaze. We get stuck in jobs we hate because of fear. We don’t create what we are meant — because of fear. Leaping and trusting the net to appear and for everything to be ok is one of the most terrifying and most important things we can ever do.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Representing only one culture is BORING! We can learn something from the different cultures being represented. We can grow together in a societal understanding of how similar we all really are, instead of focusing on our differences.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are hitting some great production and post-production strides with EDGE. The feature film that I directed during lockdown called REDEMPTION is also hitting great strides in post-production. REDEMPTION is a hard-hitting film that explores sexual assault. It is a heavy drama that writer James Charleston and I cast and shot over Zoom. The writing is on point and our actors did an amazing job. I am in development for a feature film called PORTALES with Producer Michael Miller and Writer Tish Miller — PORTALES is a wonderfully exciting film for me to direct, as it’s completely different than anything I have ever acted in or directed. It’s set in a small town (we will be shooting IN Portales, NM!) And it follows the lives of some of the townsfolk who are wrapped up in a love triangle, a man with advanced dementia who goes missing, all with the backdrop of a severe storm headed straight for the town. It’s character-driven and beautiful.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

All of it. I love what I get to do for a living. I have the high honor of teaching and coaching Actors from around the world and I make films. I love the film industry. I love that I get to experience my acting clients growing and booking and working in our industry and I love the challenges and bliss of filmmaking. I find myself frequently inspired by everyone’s work and that I am lucky enough to be a part of it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t take anything personally. This is actually one of the Four Agreements, a book by Don Miguel Ruiz. We are in an industry where it’s easy to mistake business relationships for personal relationships and therefore it’s easy to take a lot of things personally that aren’t meant for us to embrace. You can be vulnerable and safe at the same time. In the world of acting, we can be terrified to be vulnerable because we are taught vulnerability makes us weak and you never want to appear weak. Vulnerability is the very thing that can book you an acting job, and the script can make you safe to be vulnerable. The set can make you safe to be vulnerable. (Especially now with the long-awaited and needed intimacy coordinators) Don’t let anyone talk you out of your dreams. I’ve been friends with and had intimate relationships with people who would discreetly try to talk me out of working towards my goals. These individuals are usually upset at their own path for not turning out the way they thought or they’re not willing to do the work it takes to take steps closer to realizing their own dreams. Either way, it’s totally ok to walk away from them and stand in the still waters of your path and keep going. Embrace who you are. We are ALL insecure about SOMETHING. Sometimes, in the waiting rooms of auditions, I would look around and literally give the job away to whoever was in there. I was so insecure about how I looked and if I had what it takes to book that it took me a long minute to start booking jobs. Our uniqueness is our magic. Hold onto it before someone else tries to take it. Shine your light. Just shine your light.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

The writer informs the greatest impact. When I am hired to direct, act, or coach someone to book a job, the script comes first. If the script isn’t strong or something about the project lacks integrity, I am not going to pursue trying to be involved. That’s not to say I haven’t been hoodwinked in the past with projects that lacked all the things, but that is how I have learned the lessons that guide my decision-making today. Writers / Creators first. Integrity first. If those things align, then the rest falls into place as it is meant.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Come together before it’s too late. Division is not sustainable, but love is the superpower we all have and if we could focus a little of that love to people we disagree with the most, then just imagine where we could be as a human race.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Ani. Di. Franco. She is pure badass. Pure inspiration. Pure brilliance.

