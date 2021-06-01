Michelle Smith: “Surround yourself with positive, loving people”

Surround yourself with positive, loving people — the energy we put out into the world is contagious, so just as you might be aware of the energy you are sharing, be mindful of the energy you are consuming — through the conversations you have, the people you surround yourself with, those you look up to, and even the media you consume.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Smith.

Michelle is a certified yoga and meditation instructor and a lifelong student of these transformational practices. Prior to guiding others on their wellness journey she spent years working in the corporate world. Over the past 3 years she has helped women to find calm and centre through yoga, meditation and breathwork practices. Michelle’s insight has been included in popular publications such as Pop Sugar Fitness. She is passionate about helping go-getters reduce stress and anxiety, while reconnecting with themselves.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Yes, absolutely! I am what I like to consider a corporate drop-out. I spent the early years of my career working in sales and marketing — and while part of me coveted the dream of moving up the corporate ladder, a huge part of me felt disconnected from not only my work but also myself. I started going to yoga consistently and this was my solace through the week and what I most looked forward to. Eventually this led to me taking my yoga teacher training and after a few years of teaching part time, I left the corporate world and embarked on my journey of helping people return to themselves and connection through mindfulness practices. I finally am working from a place of authenticity that lights me up, and I am so grateful every day to be able to do what I do!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My career has taken me some pretty cool places (like teaching yoga on the platform at Niagara falls), but truly the most interesting thing in my career has been the ability to connect with so many different people on such a real, unscripted level.

There have been times where I have guided groups that I didn’t know what to expect when connecting with them — not knowing how the practice would serve them, or what we would have in common. I am always blown away by the reception and open mind that most people have when coming together to experience mindfulness and connection and it is always a beautiful experience. I truly feel honoured to be able to share mindfulness practices and to receive that energy back from others throughout my teaching journey. That is where the magic takes place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote came to me while I was studying Philosophy in University, and it’s stuck with me ever since. It is “The soul’s unique function is the art of living” by Plato — and this life lesson has been the driver behind navigating my way through life. It’s allowed me to view life as a journey, one in which I allow myself to feel fully alive, and fully appreciative of the beauty of life around me through all its ups and downs. And most importantly, it’s been the driver for me finding a path that allows me to truly feel fulfilled, like I am the artist painting my life’s story.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The Mastery of Love by Don Miguel Ruiz was such an impactful read for me at a young age. Reading it was the first time my mind was open to living from connection with myself, releasing fear-based actions, and understanding that others are doing the best they can and to release, or soften the expectations placed on them. It was a moment of waking up to connection with myself which ended up improving my mindset and my relationships.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on creating a meditation course right now to help support people on their mindfulness journeys, to make it a consistent practice that they can continue at home. I believe this will help people because i think many people view meditation as an elusive goal reserved for specific types of people — how many times do you hear people say they would love to try it but they just can’t quiet their mind, or it’s just not for them? However, it is more accessible than people think, and many people have moments of mindfulness all the time without even realizing it — your body wants you to make use of this amazing tool! I think that in our hyper-connected world, taking the time to slow down, to reconnect with the self, to find a bit of quiet is something that people crave and can have a big impact in people’s lives. A regular meditation practice is shown to reduce stress levels and emotional reactivity, improve sleep quality, benefit physical wellness, and bring awareness to the present moment to break the cycle of self-rumination.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When i was in the corporate world, I had a boss who no matter how busy things were, was always sure to connect with team members on a personal level and see what was going on in our lives. She shared about her passions outside of work and encouraged us all to do the same. There was a zest for life and an excitement about work and hobbies outside of work. This allowed me to foster my then side-gig of teaching yoga and to eventually leave to nurture my career in the wellness space. I am so appreciative of her to this day!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude to me is the feeling of contentment, of landing in the present moment and finding the beauty in the little things. That doesn’t mean I don’t allow myself to feel the feelings that are considered more negative, or that I simply accept things that are unjust without pushing for change — those things are absolutely crucial for individual and collective wellness. My gratitude is a sense of deep connection and acceptance with myself knowing that I always have a steadiness within me that I can come back to as the ups and downs of life inevitably ebb and flow — and this allows me to see the beauty of life throughout it all.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think that many people do not feel gratitude because we have been so conditioned to find contentment in sources outside of ourselves, whether that’s through achieving elusive goals, through the approval of others, or any other external factors. Since we were children the goal has always been ahead of us — do well in school to get into a good college, then continue to receive those good grades and add on impressive extracurriculars to land your dream job, then keep impressing for the next raise or promotion, and the cycle goes on and on. The goal has always been to achieve something outside of ourselves, rather than to find satisfaction in the moment. We are looking ahead to the next accomplishment before we can feel gratitude, or even a sense of pride or self love for achieving the current one — or better yet, for simply existing as we are!

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I think that a lot of people view a gratitude practice as being satisfied with where you are in life, and landing in a place of stagnation, but I believe the opposite is true. I believe that gratitude allows life to be expansive. Gratitude is like a muscle that you flex — the more you feel gratitude and joy for the things around you, the more magic and appreciation you see for things around you. You see more joy, and more opportunities. It’s easier to find a red car when you’re looking for a red car. And because you’ve found this perspective of appreciation for what you do have, you have a sense of security now that allows you to take risks because you know you can find joy and appreciation in all situations. Gratitude allows you to reconnect with what is truly important to you, and to know that the rest is just icing on the cake.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

A great way to approach your meditation practice is through the lens of mindfulness. I would argue that gratitude requires you to be mindful and present in your current state. Mindfulness allows us to be more aware of our thought patterns, so we become more aware of our inner stories and can shift those to a place of gratitude. This connection with mindfulness allows gratitude to improve mental wellness through various factors.

Mindfulness and gratitude reduces occurrences of negative thinking and negative thought patterns. A mindfulness practice also invites a connection to your inner self, reminding you of what is truly important, and gratitude becomes a natural byproduct. Mindfulness practices such as yoga and meditation boost feel good hormones, which can shift the way one feels and looks at the world.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Start a Mindfulness Practice: A mindfulness practice takes you out of the future and the past — places which can be a sense of worry for some. By grounding in the moment we can find appreciation and acceptance for the moment exactly as it is, bring awareness to negative thought patterns and invite a sense of gratitude instead. Gratitude Journal: Set up a regular time to practice gratitude, whether it’s written or mentally noted in your mind. You might find it helpful to invite gratitude in the morning, in order to set the tone for your day, or perhaps you invite this practice before bed to reflect on your day. Loving Kindness — Metta Meditation: A loving kindness meditation is a beautiful way to send compassion and appreciation to yourself, and to the outer world around you. You can find many guided versions of these online! Share your appreciation: Verbalize your gratitude, put it out in the world, make it real! The more you verbalize things the more real they become, the more you start to truly feel it. Plus this energy really is contagious — and some of that loving positivity might make its way back to you, lighting up more joy. Surround yourself with positive, loving people — the energy we put out into the world is contagious, so just as you might be aware of the energy you are sharing, be mindful of the energy you are consuming — through the conversations you have, the people you surround yourself with, those you look up to, and even the media you consume.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

A Metta Meditation is a great practice for when one is feeling really down, vulnerable or sensitive. This loving kindness meditation extends good will to yourself and to those around you. It is a beautiful practice of grace and compassion to offer to yourself, and then to expand outside of yourself. Sharing love with the outer world is such an amazing way to shift your energy.

The practice starts with a “May I” statement followed by a call to feel love, fulfillment, happiness, freedom or any other loving statement of the sort — directing this energy towards yourself. You then extend this energy out to the people close to you with a “May you” statement, beginning to send that loving energy outwards, and finally ending with a “May all beings” statement, sharing love to the external world arounds us.

There are many ways to practice this meditation, and many guided offerings can be found online!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Absolutely! The 5-minute Journal (or any type of journal) is a great way to track and become more aware of your mindset as you start this journey. Speaking of which, Journey to the Heart by Melody Beattie is a great book with daily readings to help inspire greater connection. Last but not least, I love using Insight Timer both for guided meditations and to use the timer feature with background music for a mindfulness meditation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would love to see start is for people to get back to themselves, and connect with the core of their being. Forget all the layers of performance people tend to put on to appease the outside world and let’s get back to the things that truly matter — love, laughter, joy, compassion, and you guessed it… gratitude. When people truly feel those emotions and move from the core of their being, I believe we will see an even more beautiful, supportive, loving, kind and fun world for everyone.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

I spend time connecting with people on Instagram — drop by and say hi at @chellesmithyoga — I love chatting all things gratitude, mindfulness and joyful living!

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you so much for chatting, it’s been an honor!