Michelle Seiler Tucker: “Plan your exit strategy from day one”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Seiler Tucker.

Michelle Seiler Tucker is the author of EXIT RICH: The 6 P Method to Sell Your Business for Huge Profit and the Founder and CEO of Seiler Tucker Incorporated. She has sold hundreds of businesses to date and currently owns and operates several successful businesses. She is a leading authority on buying, selling, and improving businesses, as well as increasing business revenue streams. She often posts about these topics on the company’s business blog.

A formidable force in her industry, Michelle closes 98% of all offers she writes and, on average, obtains a 20 to 40% higher selling price for her clients. Her remarkable track record proves her persistence and dedication to creating win-win situations for both her buyers and sellers. Michelle is also the bestselling author of Think & Grow Rich Today and Sell Your Business for More Than it’s Worth, has appeared in Forbes, Inc., CNBC, and Fox Business and even started her own podcast called Exit Rich. She has also been a “celebrity judge” on “Pitch Tank” alongside Steve Forbes and Whole Foods CEO John Mackey. She lives in New Orleans.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been an entrepreneur at heart; I have always had the entrepreneurial spirit and I have always owned small businesses. However, I did get sucked into corporate America early in my career and found myself working for Xerox. I excelled with this company and, within six months, was promoted to regional manager where I managed over 85 unruly salespeople. But despite this success, I missed entrepreneurship. I started looking for a business I could buy that could be operated on the side and would run passively while I still held my corporate Fortune 500 position.

I ended up stumbling across a very appealing franchise organization. However, once this organization found out I was going to buy a franchise, they quickly said, “Michelle, we don’t want you to buy a franchise, we want you to partner with us; we want you to put us on the map.” This is because my nickname at Xerox was ‘the closer’ — I closed everything! Anytime a salesperson could not close a deal, I was the first person they would call. I would come in and close the deal right then and there. This is the main reason I got promoted so quickly to regional manager. Anyways, this particular franchisor wanted me to partner with them. After considering their offer, I said, “Look, I’m not going to leave Xerox for something that might not work out. After all, you have not been able to sell any franchises. But I’ll do it for six months on the side and we’ll see how it goes.”

I began traveling to trade shows and creating different sales events on nights and weekends. To my surprise, I made more money in those six months than I made in an entire year at Xerox. I then decided that it was time for me to take the leap, leave Xerox, and start my franchise development career. I began in franchise development, consulting, and sales, serving hundreds upon hundreds of franchises.

I remained a partner with this franchisor for a while, but eventually we no longer saw eye to eye nor were our values aligned. They were continually overpromising and under-delivering. The franchisee would pay for services up front and would not receive what was initially promised to them. Due to my ethics and values, I could not continue to support this franchise as a partner and ended up separating from them through a buy-out.

Soon after this I decided to start a mergers and acquisitions firm and began selling businesses. Through my years of experience selling franchises, I had a network of buyers that would come to me asking, “Do you have an existing business for sale that’s not a franchise?” I gradually transitioned into selling small companies and very quickly moved into selling large businesses appraised for $10,000,000 and up! Since then I have been able to acquire a tremendous number of certifications and accolades related to mergers and acquisitions.

After this transition, I realized very quickly that I needed to start fixing businesses in order to sell them. According to Forbes, 8 out of 10 businesses will not sell, so if I did not start fixing businesses, I would not be able to eat! I broadened my horizon and started fixing businesses, buying businesses, flipping them, partnering with business owners, and overall, just building sustainable, scalable, and sellable businesses. That’s pretty much how I got my start.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest story I have was from when I was selling a famous restaurant/bar in New Orleans. The buyer got to the closing meeting an hour before me. I got their 15 minutes early, but by the time I got there, the buyer and seller were already extremely drunk. They started negotiating with each other even though I told the owner not to negotiate with the buyer as I handle all negotiations. The owner started saying that I was just upset because they were negotiating without me and could cut me out of the deal. I told them that was not true because he signed our engagement agreement for my firm to represent his company throughout the sales process. So, the seller proceeds to say, “I’ve got one better than you, I don’t own this place, my wife does and we have a separate property agreement.” I then said that I have one better than that. There is a clause in the engagement agreement stating that the signer personally guarantees that he owns the business, meaning his act of signing was fraud. He then laughed and proceeded to say that he was joking and would never cut me out of the deal. This experience showed me the importance of having a solid contract in place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think the best advice I ever received is that from Tony Robbins. He said things happen for us, not to us. Once you accept this, it completely changes your outlook on any adversity you may face in life.

Another great piece of advice I have received is your net worth equals your network. Who you hang out with is who you become. If you want to be broke, hang out with broke people. If you want to be successful, hang out with successful people. Rich people hang out with rich people, and so on.

On another note, I believe that your past does not define you. You define who you want to be. You are the star in your movie, you write the script, you are the actor, director, and you determine the outcome. I give this advice to everybody I have the pleasure of speaking with.

Ok super. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell us a story about how you were able to build a business from scratch, scale and sell it to a bigger firm?

Absolutely! Years ago, we had a graphics company in Texas contact us to sell their company. However, the company was not sellable due to the fact that they were not operating on all 6 P’s. They lacked People, Processes, and Proprietary. They were stuck working in their business for 14 hours a day, rather than working on and improving their company. Had they sold immediately, the husband and wife would have had to get another job after being self-employed for years.

Because of this, I invested my time, money, and expertise to build the business to sell. I created a step-by-step blueprint to build to sell for $15–20 million in 5 years. We leased a 5,000+ square foot facility, leased new equipment and vehicles, and hired over 20 people along with a COO. The business has quadrupled in size since then and continues to grow exponentially putting us on track to exit for $15–20 million in our specified timeframe.

Based on your experience, can you share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business for a Lucrative Exit.” Please give a story or example for each.

Plan your exit strategy from day one. The best way to do this is using the ST GPS Exit Model. The exit model is a step-by-step guide all business owners should use to build their business from day one. It allows you to create the framework for building, scaling, and selling your company. It will help you keep your efforts focused on what matters, your desired endgame. The exit model is as follows:

Determine Your Destination — Desired Sales Price: $20m

Desired Sales Price: $20m Know Your Current Location — Current Business Value: $5m

Current Business Value: $5m Know Your Timeframe — Timeframe: 10 years

Timeframe: 10 years Identify Who Your Buyers Will Be – Which type of buyers will be willing to pay top dollar for your business

Which type of buyers will be willing to pay top dollar for your business Determine Your WHY — Why do you want to sell for your desired price?

2. Understand Your KPI’s. Measuring and understanding the right KPI’s of your business is crucial to creating a sustainable, scalable, and sellable business. This is because KPI’s help you analyze the health of your company, track progress, solve problems, discover opportunities, and make adjustments over time. When companies fail to do so, it inhibits their forward progress, and can have an adverse effect on their overall operation.

Failing to understand and manage your KPI’s, trusting but not verifying, and not inspecting what you expect, can open your company up to a multitude of problems such as embezzlement. We worked with a client in the past who had this exact problem. He was embezzled eight different times because he failed to understand and verify his KPI’s. According to Statistic Brain, employee theft costs U.S. businesses $50 billion annually. Don’t get mad, get the stats!

3. Follow the ST 6 P Method. The ST 6 P’s refer to the six cylinders that every business should operate on. They are essential to building a sustainable, scalable, and sellable business and are the characteristics that every buyer looks for in a company. Building your business on the 6 P’s will allow you to maximize the value of your business when it comes time to sell. The 6 P’s are as follows:

People: Business owners should evaluate their team to ensure the right people are in the right seats. After this, they can then ask the WHO question. Who deals with legal, customer service, accounting? The key here is that the owner should not be next to the who. The business should have a layer of management so it can run without the owner.

Business owners should evaluate their team to ensure the right people are in the right seats. After this, they can then ask the WHO question. Who deals with legal, customer service, accounting? The key here is that the owner should not be next to the who. The business should have a layer of management so it can run without the owner. Product: You should ask yourself whether the industry you operate in is thriving or dying. Do your products/services service a niche? Buyers are fearful of purchasing a business whose product or service could be obsolete in the near future.

You should ask yourself whether the industry you operate in is thriving or dying. Do your products/services service a niche? Buyers are fearful of purchasing a business whose product or service could be obsolete in the near future. Process: Processes are often overlooked but should never be neglected. They can make or break your company in the eyes of buyers. Your processes should be designed with the customer experience in mind. Are they efficient, productive, and well documented? If you can nail down your processes, your business will grow exponentially.

Processes are often overlooked but should never be neglected. They can make or break your company in the eyes of buyers. Your processes should be designed with the customer experience in mind. Are they efficient, productive, and well documented? If you can nail down your processes, your business will grow exponentially. Proprietary: Proprietary assets, or intellectual proprietary, can act as one of the biggest value drivers for your company. Do you have intellectual property? (Brands, Trademarks, Patents, Databases, Contracts in Place, IP Real Estate, etc.)

Proprietary assets, or intellectual proprietary, can act as one of the biggest value drivers for your company. Do you have intellectual property? (Brands, Trademarks, Patents, Databases, Contracts in Place, IP Real Estate, etc.) Patrons: Customers are one of the most important things in business. This is because customers bring your business revenue. It is essential to have a diversified, loyal client base. Without customers to fuel your business, it will run out of gas.

Customers are one of the most important things in business. This is because customers bring your business revenue. It is essential to have a diversified, loyal client base. Without customers to fuel your business, it will run out of gas. Profits: Profits are the most profound P. This is because without profits, your company will not be sustainable. Is your business generating over or under $1 million in EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization)? Does your business have multiple congruent revenue streams and residual income? Remember, however, that profits are never the problem, but rather a symptom of not operating on the other 5 P’s.

4. AIM: Always Innovate and Market. Innovating and marketing is crucial to businesses in every industry. In 2013, when I wrote my first book, Sell Your Business for More Than It’s Worth, I researched small businesses extensively. I found that 85–95% of small business startups will go out of business within the first 5 years. Startups were at great risk, and everybody knows that.

Then, in 2019, I did the same research for my newest book, Exit Rich. This time, however, I found that the business landscape had changed dramatically. Now, only 30% of businesses will go out of business in the first 5 years. However, 70% of businesses, out of 27.6 million, that have been in business for over ten years will fail.

Too many business owners get stuck in the same process and routine when running their company, causing them to fall begin in comparison to their competitors. When an industry is evolving or customer demand changes, your business needs to be nimble enough to pivot. This could include tailoring your products to suit new customer preferences, integration into a similar industry, or capitalization on new customer markets using innovative marketing strategies.

A perfect example of this is Blockbuster vs Netflix. Blockbuster didn’t innovate, but Netflix saw the writing on the wall. What did Blockbuster do? Instead of pivoting to meet changing customer demand, they watched as Netflix stole their entire customer base with their modernized platform. To avoid becoming the next blockbuster, it is pertinent to AIM.

5. Align Yourself with an Experienced M&A Advisor. Aligning yourself with an M&A Advisor, such as Seiler Tucker Inc., who has a successful track record is essential to maximizing the selling price of your business. Advisors know best how to normalize financials and maximize a company’s valuation based upon the company’s synergies. They also know how to properly market a business blindly, maintaining confidentiality throughout the entire process. They should, as Seiler Tucker does, have databases of thousands of buyers, allowing them to create bidding wars on your company, driving up the selling price and maximizing value. If you needed heart surgery, would you cut your chest open, take out your heart, and operate on yourself? Or would you find a qualified surgeon? The same principle applies to selling your business. It is best to find a qualified Advisor who has been in the industry for years.

In your experience, is there a difference in approach for building a service-based business versus a product-based business when you have the intent to eventually sell the business. Can you explain?

While there are some differences, one aspect remains common to both product and service-based businesses: you must build your company to where it can run without you. Often times companies lack one of the biggest 6 P’s: People. Buyers are looking for a business, not a job. They are looking to purchase an asset that they can work on, not in, in order to get the highest possible return on their investment. You should have a management team in place and tenured employees that are passionate about the mission of your company.

However, service-based businesses are more susceptible to this issue. Take, for example, companies such as dentists, doctors, and construction companies. A lot of companies in these industries end up creating a glorified job, rather than a business that works for them. We worked with a dentistry company recently that had 1 dentist and 3 hygienists, all of which were family members and did not want to stay on after the sale. When the dentist leaves, it is very likely that all of his patients will follow him out the door. When that happens, it will be impossible to sell your company, much less for maximum value.

How does one go about the process of finding a buyer?

The process of finding a buyer is an intricate process. You must maintain confidentiality throughout the entire process to ensure the safety of your business. When clients or employees find out about the sale of your company, it is possible that they will leave in response. And if your business starts trending down because of this, it will be impossible to maximize value. That is why the first step to finding a buyer is to align yourself with an experience M&A Advisor who can help market your company while maintaining strict confidentiality. Most sellers struggle to find buyers on their own while maintaining confidentiality.

Aside from maintaining confidentiality, and after packaging your business for sale, you need to source out buyers (the five types of buyers: First-Time, Sophisticated, Turnaround Specialists, Competitor, Private Equity Group) that may be interested in purchasing or acquiring your company. There are several ways to advertise the sale of your business, such as listing sites, email campaigns, cold calls. Utilizing more than one medium, as Seiler Tucker does, increases the chance of bringing quality buyers to the table and allows you to create a bidding war amongst them.

Once a buyer has inquired and has been qualified, information is then shared between the two parties and negotiations may begin!

How can one decide if it is better to build a business in order to exit, or if it is better to stick around for the long term and let the company bring in residual income, or if it is better to go public?

There is not a one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as it is situational and depends on the business owner. However, there is one common theme: the best outcome is whichever one will provide and support your goals and the next phase of your life. For example, let’s say a business owner was ready to retire. If the sale of the company would not be sufficient to support the retirement of the owner, but the residual income from the company would be, then the best decision here would be to retain ownership of the company so the residual income would support your lifestyle. It all comes down to your future goals. Is taking your company public a goal, keeping in mind the required regulatory actions needed? This is the riskiest option due to the oversight that will be present from the SEC. Or would you prefer to sell your company or live off of the residual income and move on to the next phase of your life.

With that being said, it is also important to keep in mind the statistic that 70%, out of 27.6 million businesses, go out of business after 10 years. Sticking around may not be your best option, as owners often get comfortable with their current position and fail to continuously innovate and market. After being in this industry for 20+ years, I believe that building your business to sell is the best option for most owners. There are 5 different ways to exit your company:

Legacy Transfer to Children — 89% were not selling to family

ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) — Less than 10%

Employ Management Team and Keep the Business

Percentage Sale

100% Sale (Most Favorable Option)

While building your business to sell is the best option for most owners, it really comes down to your future goals and your ability to AIM so you ensure you always stay competitive.

Can you share a few ways that are used to determine a good selling prices for the business?

Seiler Tucker uses multiple approaches to valuing our clients’ companies. This is to ensure we get our clients the highest possible price at the closing table. The different approaches are as follows:

ST 6 P’s Approach. The 6 P Approach bases an evaluation on the ST 6 P’s (People, Product, Process, Proprietary, Patrons, and Profits). Generally speaking, the better a company performs on any one of the given P’s, the higher the justified multiple used in the valuation may be. Market Approach. The Market Approach uses sold or for sale comparable companies to determine an appropriate multiple of EBITDA and/or revenue. The appropriate multiple is then applied to a trailing average of EBITDA and/or revenue and adjusted for a working capital target. Income Approach. The Income Approach utilizes a model know as a DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) Model. A discounted cash flow model forecasts the future cash flow of a business in an attempt to determine the value of an investment today. Industry Standards. Industry standards are the standard multiples (whether it be a percentage or multiple of revenue or a multiple of EBITDA) that are applicable and standard to each industry.

Keep in mind, however, that evaluating a company is more of an art, rather than a science. This is because value is determined by the buyer and what they are willing to pay for synergies. Not only are we looking at the company’s operations and financials, but we are evaluating the synergies of the company and how those compare with the synergies that buyers are willing to pay the most for. What economies of scale could they take advantage of through a strategic acquisition? Certain buyers already have the infrastructure to decrease overhead and increase EBITDA through vertical or horizontal integration from day one after closing on the business.

A great example of this is an oil manufacturing company we sold a number of years ago. The business was appraised for $9.3 million. However, 60% of their revenue was tied up in BP. We had hundreds of buyers looking at the business and received LOI’s within weeks of engagement. The buyer whom the company was sold to was a competitor who had been trying to get a contract in place with BP for years. Due to the synergies present here, we were able to sell 70% of the business for $15 million (129% higher than the appraised price), leaving the owners with 30% equity in the company. This shows the importance of analyzing synergies and finding a buyer that can leverage these synergies.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My big movement would be to help educate business owners on the importance of AIM (Always Innovate and Market) and how it’s imperative to continue to innovate and market to keep your business alive in the mind of the consumer. This will help them avoid going out of business.

I would also teach business owners how imperative it is to plan their exit strategy from day one to ensure that they exit their business rich. My movement would help change the statistics so 70% of businesses don’t go out of business and that more than 20% of businesses sell.

It is my mission, and my passion, to save America’s economy by saving one business at a time from going out of business.

