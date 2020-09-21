My manager was the one who told me about the Thrive ZP App. At that point, I didn’t like what I was seeing on the scale and my clothes were starting to feel tight, so I knew I needed to do something. I was grasping at straws trying to change my life. I was doubting myself and wanted to be a better role model for my 7-year-old son. When I first started my Thrive ZP Challenge, I struggled. Then I started to see myself losing a bit of weight, eating healthier, and saving money instead of spending it on junk food. It snowballed and I’m feeling better than ever! I’m bringing my lunch to work and making healthy foods swaps, like having cauliflower instead of potatoes. Overall, my family’s diet is low-carb — we used to eat a lot of pasta, but now we are eating fresher, healthier foods. I’ve stopped drinking coffee and Red Bull and stick to water instead. I no longer need caffeine to get through my day.

I’ve lost 29 pounds so far and I’m on track to reach my goal weight.

Since I started bringing my lunch to work and stopped buying coffee, I’m easily saving $50 a week.

Each week, I’ll go for a run and I do YouTube workouts at home.

Before starting my Thrive ZP Challenge, I would come home from work and fall asleep. When I would wake up, I’d think to myself, “I’m a bad parent.” While I’d be sleeping, my son would be sitting there watching T.V. We never went outside and always ate junk food. I realized I wasn’t teaching him healthy habits. Now, we’re spending more time together as a family. When he wants a snack, my son reaches for an apple or carrots instead of a bag of chips. I’m very proud that my family has gotten on board with these Better Choices. I’m also inspiring my co-workers to start their own journeys. Everyone wants to lose weight and be healthier, but you need to work for it. When others see me putting the work in, they know change is possible!

—Michelle Ross, Supercenter #5956; Visalia, CA; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Tammy Coday, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.