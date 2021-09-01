Michelle Rosaline of HelloOtter: “Listen to your gut”

Listen to your gut. I think we’ve all heard that expression, I certainly have my entire life — but I’ve only very recently started to actually listen. I hired a lot of so-called experts in various fields that I had no experience in to help me along the way. A few times, my gut tried to tell me that something was off and I didn’t listen because I assumed I didn’t know as much as the experts. That voice is something we all have inside, it’s your guiding light — and take it from me, listen.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Rosaline.

Michelle is a first generation American from a humble Immigrant family. She moved to New York City and worked as an assistant, getting coffee and making photo copies, and quickly moved into media & ad sales at The Daily Beast, Digitas, NBC, ABC & AOL. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw a gap in the video conferencing market, and founded HelloOtter, a video chat platform designed for your life outside of work and school.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I wanted to be a writer growing up, and I got a job at The Daily Beast as an assistant after graduating college. I wrote a bit for them and New York Magazine, and after 6 months, the general manager came up to me one morning and said, “you belong in business.” I was a little confused, but I went with it anyway, and quickly moved up the ladder in New York. I met a guy, fell in love, got married, had two kids, and needed to take a step back from the corporate world, but I still wanted to work. So, I started my own recruitment firm in 2018, with no recruiting experience whatsoever, and was able to grow it into a successful business within a couple years. Then, COVID-19 happened, and like so many others, my business shut down overnight. The week that everything closed in NYC, I had 3 very different events transition to virtual: pre-school for my kids, a work meeting, and a wine night with my friends. We used the same platform for all three events. I immediately knew I needed a different virtual space for my life outside of work and school, but nothing else existed — so I built it. I called a few family members who had some experience with technology, and they laughed at me — that only made me want to do it more.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I designed a video chat platform that I desperately needed. I know what a beauty filter should look like on my face — the various subtleties of bronzer, contouring, highlighter, eyeshadow, lip gloss and airbrushing that should exist as options, and I know what tools need to be on there so that my kids can interact and engage, so that they can spend more than 2 minutes talking to their grandparents. Did you know a man invented and patented tampons? But then a woman took over and made it into Tampax. The video conferencing platforms that currently exist were built predominantly for business, and we had to use them for everything else because the world shut down. When you leave your office or classroom, your environment physically changes, there’s no reason why that shouldn’t happen virtually. Changing your space and differentiating between work, school and personal life functions affects your mood, mental health, your performance at work and school. I heard a lot of discussion on the importance of the balance between work and your personal life, and suddenly when we were all confined to the same platform for everything, that balance was out of swing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made a million mistakes every day, and I probably made a few this morning. But the biggest mistake I made in the beginning was thinking that I was always right. I thought I knew it all, when really, I’m learning something new every day, adjusting my thinking.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My parents immigrated to the United States with nothing except each other and their son, my older brother — no money, no connections, and no friends and they built a life here. My dad has always taught me that when someone says no, shuts a door in my face or prevents me from moving forward, it’s just a push to keep going. When something terribly dramatic happens at work, I often think of my parents immigrating and all the problems they had, and immediately everything is put into perspective. When I started high school, my older brother got me a little book called “don’t sweat the small stuff,” — I’m still getting the hang of that.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Most products or services, regardless of industry, exist to make something easier or better for someone. Those are the types of brands that succeed. If your product or service makes something better or easier for anyone, then you should disrupt the status quo, and that’s a big positive because you or your brand are making things better. Isn’t that what it’s all about? I’d say it’s not so positive to disrupt an industry when you’re just trying to do that — making a splash just to make headlines. Consumers are smart, and won’t buy into it. I saw a lot of bad things happen from COVID-19, particularly mental health issues. People were physically alone, and mentally alone. Just because Bloomingdales opened up on 59th street again, does not mean all those issues simply disappeared. If anything, I think they actually got worse with the pressures to be back to normal, whatever normal means. When I worked in ad sales in New York, I used to tell my then-boyfriend/now husband, that I didn’t feel fulfilled — I sold multimillion dollar advertising campaigns for huge brands. But so what? What good did it actually do to anyone? Disrupting an industry is good when it helps human beings in some way.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Listen to your gut. I think we’ve all heard that expression, I certainly have my entire life — but I’ve only very recently started to actually listen. I hired a lot of so-called experts in various fields that I had no experience in to help me along the way. A few times, my gut tried to tell me that something was off and I didn’t listen because I assumed I didn’t know as much as the experts. That voice is something we all have inside, it’s your guiding light — and take it from me, listen.

Think like a programmer. I’m very vocal about this, I have no tech background and I run a technology company. When I was told to think like a programmer, I was being told to think like someone I did not understand. This can be applied to any person in any industry, think like the person or role you know the least about. Not only do you learn a lot, but it actually makes your product a whole lot better. I always and to this day think like the consumer, the customer, but it’s changed the game to also see problems and solutions from the perspective of someone I normally wouldn’t always understand. I think that can be applied to pretty much anything in life, wouldn’t you say?

Move on. This was and is still a tough one. Timelines, especially in tech, change a lot — things get delayed. Instead of dwelling, like I did in the beginning and still catch myself doing sometimes, it’s best to move on and keep pressing forward. What I’ve learned is that there is always a solution — it may not be ideal or the one you want, but there is always a way ahead. Calendars have an edit button for a reason.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m always listening to the market and working to fill in gaps where they’re needed most. Video conferencing is here to stay. Parts of the world are opening up, but that doesn’t mean that spending time virtually is going anywhere. In fact, we conducted a national survey and our data tells us that over 75% of the population think video conferencing is here to stay in a post pandemic world. We hope to play a small part of that and make people’s lives a little bit happier.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The biggest challenge is your own mindset. I think we read or hear a lot about challenges women face in culture and see those challenges that other women fearlessly pushed through, so that makes us wonder, will we have those too? Maybe we will and maybe we won’t, but the fear and ambiguity is enough. Self-doubt is your biggest enemy. I’m also a working mom, and always struggling to find the right balance between time with my kids and my business. When I’m working, I’m thinking about my kids. When I’m with my kids, I’m thinking about work. Staying present is a skill that requires discipline.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I listen to Goop’s podcast a lot. I remember in 2008 when Gwyneth Paltrow first started talking about new and very different wellness trends, everyone thought she was nuts. I was sitting at my assistant desk and heard editors talk about how crazy it all seemed. But now, everyone’s on the Goop train. And she stuck with it despite the initial critique. It takes time to introduce new things to people, change is difficult — I’m afraid to change my coffee. But if you’re passionate about something and truly believe it will change lives, it is so worth it to keep going. And GP did! I find that very inspiring and encouraging.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Follow your dreams — you do not need funding or connections to do it. You need guts. If you have an idea, build it, do it. Because if you don’t, someone else will. And why should it be them? It should be you! And you’ll fail, a lot — that’s normal. What separates those that succeed from those that fail, is that they get up again, and again, and again.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everything will be ok. That’s something my dad used to tell me growing up, and interestingly enough, something my husband told me on our first date. This is to be construed in a couple ways. You must have a belief and faith that things will fall into place, but — and it’s a big one, in order for things to fall into place, you must put in the work: try new things, take a different approach or pivot into a new direction if something isn’t right. Keep going to get to the place where everything is ok, until it falls apart again and then put those boots back on.

https://www.instagram.com/itsmichellerosaline/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/michellerosaline/

