Michelle Ranavat: “Compare yourself- to yourself”

Asa part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Ranavat.

Michelle Ranavat is the founder of RANAVAT- a skin and wellness line inspired by the beauty rituals of Indian Royalty. Michelle’s mission is to make you feel Royal- and indulge your senses in India’s rich history through ingredients like saffron and roses. Since launching her line in August of 2017, she’s entered into major department stores such as Neiman Marcus + Nordstrom and some of the most prominent Clean Beauty retailers: Credo + The Detox Market. Named as one of the “50 Most influential global Indians” by Vogue Magazine and Bustle’s “Must Follow Asian Americans,” Michelle is on her way to share these lost rituals with the world!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In2008 I was working at Lehman Brothers — the year they went bankrupt and was let go. It was a confusing time, but I landed in a role using my engineering background in sourcing pharmaceutical ingredients. This paved the way for my career in skincare — where I created RANAVAT, a line that hinges on the sourcing of botanical Ayurvedic ingredients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

COVID has been one of the most interesting periods of time in the wellness space — it has been amazing connecting with people on a deeper level and providing a sense of calm during a very uncertain time.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think there were a few tipping points- I would say the first was over black Friday the first year in a business where I really saw a lot of sales at once. The next happened about a year later when I launched my cream cleanser- I put a very short unedited video about why I created the product and the results were incredible. Lastly, I would say it was during COVID- overnight I saw more sales and people coming to discover a more meaningful way to experience skincare.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad has been instrumental in influencing me to start my own company. He start his when he moved to the US from India with no money or help from anyone. With hard work — he built his chemicals company and seeing that dream come true really inspired me.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

RANAVAT exists to provide a cultural context behind wellness. So much of what wellness is has been inspired by Ayurveda, an Indian medicinal science. I love uncovering the unique botanical ingredients and sharing how the kings and queens of Indian used these magical elixirs! This helps people by providing education and context around where much of wellness has originated and shining a light on the craftsman and cultures that have created them thousands of years ago.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Connection, Meaning and Botanical

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Beauty is a very crowded category and because of that so much money is spent on marketing. I wish manufacturers would channel more investment into the product and less in marketing.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

My favorite tool is the Kansa Wand- it’s an ancient wand made of copper and tin that massages the skin but also balances the pH. The best part of the wand is that using it makes you feel incredibly relaxed and calm. I love that the wand works on your skin but also recharges you mentally.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Authenticity — be who you say you are Unique — Your brand should have a point of difference Efficacy — your product should work Message — Be sure to communicate or stand for something more than skin deep Have fun — love what you do and be sure it represents who you are

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to bring more attention to how much of the wellness industry is inspired by Ayurveda. Creating this link would be incredibly meaningful to me

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Compare yourself- to yourself. In the world of many beauty brands- it’s important to not focus on competitors. Focus on how you can improve from one day to the next.

How can our readers follow you online?

@ranavat

www.ranavat.com