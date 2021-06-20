Michelle Pietsch of Dooly: “Listening would be my number one piece of advice for anyone managing a team”

Listening would be my number one piece of advice for anyone managing a team. Through listening, you have a better chance of understanding what is happening within your organization and your specific team.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Pietsch.

Michelle Pietsch is the Vice President of Revenue at Dooly, the rapidly scaling connected workspace pioneer that recently raised $80M, bringing total funding to $105M. Michelle has a robust history of developing and scaling sales teams for fast-growing startups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory”?

For my entire career, I have worked at early-stage startups. I thoroughly enjoy building and scaling sales teams, so I have generally gravitated toward organizations with fewer than 20 employees and relatively small sales teams, and I grow those teams from there.

I am drawn to the fast-paced startup environment, where things are constantly changing, and you are always fixing something and putting in new processes. I like to focus my time on identifying the gaps in a process and implementing a sales and forecasting methodology to enable organizational growth.

At Dooly, we solve a pain I experienced for years as a sales leader, which drew me to the company. We are creating a movement that can positively impact revenue teams everywhere; I’m pumped to be a #dooligan.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This isn’t necessarily the most interesting story that has happened to me since I started my career, but I’ll share an interesting lesson learned.

I am usually known as “the fixer” and can take on multiple different projects at a time. I have been given numerous teams that don’t necessarily align with one another throughout my career, but it was very much like, “Michelle can fix this.”

Eventually, it got to a point where I wasn’t passionate about one of the projects that I was assigned to, and I was having a hard time finding balance and determining where to put all my effort and energy. Finally, I brought my concerns to my manager, and the conversation went smoothly. They were understanding, and we came up with a solution to move the project to someone else.

It took me a long time to bring up my concerns because I was worried that I would look weak. I’m glad I said something because I focused on what I was passionate about, and it benefited my team and the organization in the long run.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the time, this mistake was not funny. It was rather embarrassing, but I laugh about it now.

I sent a contract to the CEO of an online electronic signature platform using his competition. He called me out on it, and I felt like such an idiot. He was nice about it. He ended up signing the paperwork but said, “Here, why don’t you try sending me the proposal again but using our software?” So I frantically signed up for a free trial and sent the contract using their tool.

My biggest lesson there was to make sure you have an understanding around competition — that you know you’re not going to be stepping on anyone’s toes, especially in a situation where you’re asking for money. Just make sure you cover all your bases: competition, who you’re talking to… do your research.

Most times when people quit their jobs, they actually “quit their managers”. What are your thoughts on the best way to retain great talent today?

People 100% leave their managers and not the company. I’ve seen great talent walk out the door because they had poor management.

To retain top talent, I think it’s essential for managers, especially new managers, to roll up their sleeves and get on their employees’ level. Understand what their day-in-the-life is like before you mandate a process that simply doesn’t make sense or set unrealistic expectations.

I see this happening a lot, especially when new managers come in. They don’t take the time to understand what their team is doing on a day-to-day basis. What does the job look like for their teams? Most managers will come in and start barking out orders that don’t align with their employees’ roles or motivations.

Another thing I think is essential is fostering a constant line of communication and career progression in the organization. Ensure you’re providing your team with learning opportunities. Ask what your employees’ goals are for the next few years. Make sure you understand what is happening in your employees’ world. What do you do to make them successful today, and how can you help them be successful long term?

How do you synchronize large teams to effectively work together?

Keeping larger organizations synchronized in a remote world is complicated. You have to find that balance between too many meetings, Zoom fatigue, and valuable information. I would first suggest asking what others find beneficial before setting another meeting or instituting a process for what you may think is helpful but may not benefit everyone else. You want to make sure that you’re making good use of their time before you toss another meeting on the books.

I find it valuable to have OKRs set for parts of the organization to foster collaboration across multiple departments. This leads to collaboration among the executive team and senior leadership to unpack where they are tracking to meet their OKRs. For example, marketing and sales owning some part of the pipeline generation is a great way to go about this. They can collaborate and sync across those two different teams and work toward that common goal.

Based on your personal experience, what are the top 5 things people need to know to successfully manage a team? Please feel free to share a brief story or example for each.

#1 Listen.

Listening would be my number one piece of advice for anyone managing a team. Through listening, you have a better chance of understanding what is happening within your organization and your specific team.

I suggest being present and practicing active listening. Show your team that you are paying attention and ask open-ended questions so it’s more of a conversation. This provides you the opportunity to learn more and build trust with your employees.

#2 Give feedback.

Giving feedback is not easy. And everyone says that they want to receive feedback, whether good or bad, but most people are pretty terrible at receiving it. So, on the manager’s side, you should identify the best way to provide feedback.

I have had leaders who never gave me feedback, and I would end our 1:1s like, “Am I doing a good job? Or am I doing poorly?” — you don’t want that weight on someone’s shoulders.

Whether the feedback is good or bad, it’s beneficial to have that constant communication loop, whether it’s through a one-on-one environment or a performance review cycle. It’s healthy for everyone in the organization to be OK with being uncomfortable in these situations.

#3 Set expectations.

Everyone breathes success. Setting proper expectations will help your employees be successful by achieving the goals that you set for them. It’s imperative to review your expectations against where they are, whether during a one-on-one or an annual review. Still, it’s hard to have those difficult conversations if you don’t initially set these proper expectations.

Start by setting goals for your team, whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly. For sales professionals, we’re very results-oriented, so it’s easier for us. But for any type of other organization, you want to have some kind of expectation set that you provide to them in person or verbally, and then written down.

This enables you to successfully track where they are and if they are meeting their expectations or not. It also removes the guessing game from the equation.

#4 Get to know your team.

It’s imperative to take the time to understand your team and what motivates them as individuals. You can’t manage someone if you don’t get on their level. It’s tough to get them to have your back and understand where you’re coming from if you just come in and start dictating specific expectations or processes without actually understanding how these individuals work.

Everyone is different and works differently. It’s imperative to take the time to get to know your team, especially in the remote world. How does your team like to work on an individual basis? What motivates them? How can I get others to do what they’re doing?

#5 Be as transparent as possible.

People don’t like to feel like they’re in the dark, so this is important, especially in our digital world. Being open and honest about what is happening in the organization creates trust across the organization. With remote teams, you don’t have the opportunity to grab coffee or lunch with colleagues in the office, so it’s important to create a consistent way of communication for the entire team.

I also suggest creating a feedback loop for employees to give you feedback and ideas. This creates a constant flow of feedback.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their teams to thrive?

Take the time to understand what motivates each person that reports to you and always have that in the back of your mind when you’re coaching them.

If you’re trying to manage and motivate everyone the same way, it will not work. It goes back to understanding how they like to communicate and what motivates them. Unpack that a little bit further and know how you can get them to where they want to be.

Whether it is setting small goals for them, coaching them a bit extra, or simply checking in on them to see how they’re doing mentally, at work, at home, whatever it is… Understanding your team’s individual motivations will help everyone thrive.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement that I support passionately is increasing the number of women in sales and making it the new normal. Companies need to start thinking about attracting more women in sales and killing the “bro” mentality in sales in general. It’s typically a male-dominated role, but a study came out from Harvard Business Review about a year ago that said women are higher performers than men in sales.

I think it starts at the top, the C-level, of placing a priority on attracting more women in sales. Before COVID-19, it was very much a “you’re on 24/7” high-demand mentality. You needed to be responsive all day, every day. There was no taking time off to pick up your children from school at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Well, guess what? Because of the pandemic, males and females alike have proven that you can balance work and life at the same time. Sales leaders must make it the new normal to provide flexibility to moms in sales and provide them with mentors and coaches to help boost their career in sales in general.

We need to make it the new normal, and we need to make it the new normal now.

Can you please tell us your favorite “life lesson” quote, if you have one? What does it mean to you?

My favorite life lesson quote is “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” It took me a long time to act on that specifically at work. At the end of the day, there’s always going to be another project to complete. There’s always going to be a fire to put out. It just depends on how passionate you are to put out that fire.

There’s no need to get worked up or lose sleep over something. Because guess what? There’s going to be another thing tomorrow or next week. Shut down your laptop at the end of the day and do your best to move on.

Thank you for these great insights!