Stories From the Walmart Community//

Michelle Moore: “Thrive ZP Helped Me Take the Steps to Create the Balance I Really Wanted In My Life”

Michelle says that if you put a little effort in, you will get big results.

By

When I came back from my maternity leave, I was also stepping into a new position as a People Lead. That’s when I decided to use the Thrive ZP Challenge to take steps to maintain some balance in my life. I focused on saving money, making sure I got some extra physical activity in each day, and spending good, quality time with my family. It was easier than I thought. I packed my lunch each day, took the long way around the store to get to another department, and made sure we had fun activities to do together as a family. It has made all the difference.

  • By packing my lunch and not dining out, we saved enough money to buy a new home!
  • I made family time as important as work time. It has changed our family for the better.
  • Make sure your associates know they are appreciated — it makes all the difference.

We are a family of 6 and we were able to save enough money to buy a house. I am most proud of that accomplishment. I tell my friends and associates that Thrive ZP is a life-changing experience. Anyone can do it! If you put a little effort in, you will get big results.

—Michelle Moore, Supercenter #2418; Placerville, CA; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Michelle Moore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

