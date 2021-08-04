Michelle May: “You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate”

You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate. One of the conscious decisions I made when setting up my business was to not have a storefront. Because I meet people, either at their home, at a cafe or most often at a property for sale. When I’m working, I’m in my car or on the road, inspecting properties or going to auctions. I would literally spend little time in an office, so it wasn’t worth the overhead. When I was building the team, I wanted the best people for the job — not the people who could make it into my office 9–5. I have people in my team from all over Sydney. It’s important to focus on thinking outside the box. You may think you need a storefront, but do you really?

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle May.

Meet Michelle May, 24 years of experience and Sydney’s most highly sought after buyers agent in the Inner West and Eastern Suburbs of Sydney. Why? Ask any client of Michelle May and they will describe her with these words; determined, realistic, passionate, detail orientated and has knowledge of the property industry that only comes with years of experience. She uncovers the hidden gems of Sydney with her clients without a menu of online stock. Her property buying tactics are second to none which includes her significant success rate at auctions, currently at a 80% success rate. She often draws in new clients that have lost against her at auctions, which is a testament to how people notice and admire her work. Starting off in her early twenties as a property flipper, Michelle knows a thing or two about renovating properties and what makes a good home or investment.

She yields the strongest relationships with real estate agents in her locations of business.

What’s the most interesting or amusing story that’s occurred in your career so far? And could you please share your key lesson or takeaway?

There’s one particular story that comes to mind. A number of years ago now we had an apartment buyer who was really accomplished, high profile, with a successful business.

I was showing her an apartment, in the heart of Sydney, that had an unusually large outdoor area. As we were looking at this beautiful space and evaluating whether the property would suit her, she said “This is perfect. What I’m going to do is build a third bedroom and an ensuite out here. I can then have an amazing three bedroom, two bathroom apartment”.

I said “I hate to break it to you, but you can’t do that. Or at least it’ll be highly unlikely as there’s an owners committee and strata.” I had to explain to her that if you buy an apartment, you are at the behest of an Executive Strata Committee and any changes that affect the building have to be approved prior. Adding a whole additional room would be highly unlikely to get passed at all.

Even though I deal with highly accomplished people and captains of industry all the time, I can never take for granted that buyers, of any walk in life, just don’t know what they don’t know. People can be experts in their field, but literally know nothing about property. Following that experience, I learnt I need to ask more questions to ensure people aren’t buying something on the assumption they can ‘just do’ things to the property. That was a good learning curve for me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

I’m very passionate about protecting buyers as the advantage in real estate transactions here in Australia is very much in the favour of vendors. Buyers are quite often flying blind, making assumptions on half truths published in the media or told by real estate agents. There’s a general lack of understanding on what due diligence they have to do.

Four years ago, I set up my own podcast, Sydney Property Insider. My co-host was a mortgage broker and financial planner and we tackled everything that home buyers needed to know in Sydney. Now, I have freshly launched a new community and podcast called Buy Your Side, which will be a much bigger platform for buyers to turn to with a ( inter-) national audience.

The podcast is a way for me to give back, as not everyone can afford a buyer’s agent. Or a buyer’s agent service might not be available where they live. I feel this is a free way to help buyers make better and smarter property decisions.

What makes your company stand out?

There are many buyer’s agents that will help you buy, but oftentimes their focus is on the speed of the transaction. “We bought a property for these clients in two days” is not our focus and not something you’ll hear us brag about.

Our focus is to help you buy quality and understand what a quality property looks like. It’s my name above the door, so for every transaction that we do as a team, it’s my reputation on the line. It’s a very personal journey with every buyer and we get very involved and educate them along the way.

Buying a house or an apartment is not like buying anything else. There’s a lot of emotion involved when it comes to buying property. A lot of what we do is not about property — it’s about people. It’s about relationships with clients and selling agents. It’s the nurturing of those relationships that helps us understand how each and every selling agent works. Having an understanding of that, and devising a strategy on how to approach this particularly hot market, helps our clients. It gives them an advantage they wouldn’t otherwise have without our knowledge and long-standing presence in the market.

There was this one particular situation, where a young couple with a daughter had been trying to buy a property on their own for months. We ended up working with them and bought a great house on their maximum bid limit. It was a hotly contested and nerve-wracking auction. At the end of it, we were walking towards a restaurant to celebrate when the woman burst into tears. At first I thought ”Oh no, buyers regret”. But she then proceeded to tell me the tears were of happiness and relief as they’d been waiting until they bought before trying for a second child and now they could do that. It was a huge moment in their life and it makes me happy that we were a part of that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who has helped you get to where you are now?

There are a couple of people actually. The very first people who helped me were my best friends. We were working together as cabin crew at the time — in their spare time they were flipping properties. They helped me buy my first apartment and I won the bid by only￡50. I tidied it up, sold it within a year, and made a bit of money. Their encouragement was responsible for my 12 year journey of flipping properties.

Further down the track, I moved to Australia, had two kids, and decided it was time to start a new career. After watching Location Location Location in the UK for many many years, I wanted to be a buyer’s agent. I thought “I can do that” but realised I needed to learn more. So I researched buyer’s agents and, low and behold, there was a company called Property Searches (now called PS Property Advisory). I spoke with the Principal, told him my story, and thankfully they gave me a chance. They had me as an apprentice for a year, and supervised me for another year. I’m really grateful to them for mentoring me and for giving me my first leg up in the business. I still talk to them today.

Like the veterinarian, nursing and public relations fields, the real estate industry is dominated by women. However, less than 20 percent of senior positions in real estate companies are held by women. In your opinion, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

The real estate industry is a 24/7 occupation. I work six days a week and a lot of my work runs into the evening. I think the inflexibility around women and their other responsibilities in life would be a major cause for the imbalance.

In my team, all the females are mothers and I embrace that. I actually think it’s a huge asset to their skillset. I think working mothers are phenomenal at balancing priorities and being committed to their role as parents and to their work. As a female business owner, if you tap into that and be a good boss, you’ll get phenomenal team work and better outcomes for your clients.

Things are changing rapidly though with women in leading roles in the property industry and filtering through the ranks, which is wonderful and high time!

We have the Women in Real Estate yearly conference and several different women in real estate groups, where women like myself can mentor younger women. There’s a lot of smart women out there waiting and ready to pounce. There’s a difference between when I grew up in the 70s with the traditional gender roles and how things are today. I want my 14 year old daughter to see me and say “That’s what I want. I want to earn my own money and be independent.” It is also good for my son to see someone like his mother be successful and see this as normal, because it is!

Soon it’s going to be about the best people in roles of seniority and influence, as opposed to your sex.

How can companies support a greater gender balance?

One thing that COVID has taught us is how to be flexible. People don’t have to go into the office, businesses don’t have to go on hold, and people are still productive working from home. Being able to have that flexibility and realising the right people in the right job will be of greater service to your business, as opposed to having someone sit at a desk from 9–5 because that’s what you require, is better for business.

I don’t have a traditional storefront office because I trust my employees to get the job done.

I think following suit would be the starting point for companies. It would allow more women a real opportunity to climb that virtual ladder to get where they want to be.

Ageism is also a real thing for women. I think if people look at life experience, not just work experience, there’s so much experience that is under utilised. If people tapped into an older demographic, they could bring a huge amount of knowledge, commitment, and passion into their business. Also — just because women have been out of work due to having kids doesn’t mean they’ve lost that past experience. It just means they don’t have recent work experience and can be trained in up to date methods.

On the other side, I think there also needs to be a better parental leave system where dads can get paid and unpaid parental leave when they want and need it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by female executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Misogyny, sexism, not being taken seriously, being underestimated, and receiving lack of respect sometimes. To be honest, I’ve had it happen to me all my life. When I was working as an airline cabin crew manager, I was treated disrespectfully because I was serving someone tea or coffee. Those are the same people who underestimate me in my business now.

Unfortunately, I think women are used to it. But you can either let those challenges bother you or forge your own path forward.

Nowadays, I know who the repeat offenders are and it’s water off a duck’s back. I just get on with it and move forward with what I’m trying to achieve for my clients and my business.

Can you share 3 things that excite you most about the real estate industry?

Firstly, innovation. We’re finally getting into a technology savvy industry. Applying the use of cross platform programs and processes is great for business and also for our clients.

For my business, I’ve invested a lot in backend systems and processes. Because the buyers agency is such a new industry, there aren’t any off-the-shelf systems — not like selling agents have. The real estate industry is moving towards the electronic age by having DocuSign as part of the exchange process and using PEXA with the automatic settlements for example. Things are getting much more streamlined and easier to use.

Secondly, the rise of women with a voice in prominent real estate positions. It is exciting to be part of a generation of women who are able to make a difference to the status quo. I have great women to look up to and I hope I will be able to set an example for younger women rising through the ranks.

Thirdly, in Australia there’s the rise of the buyer’s agent as a whole segment of the real estate industry. Since I became a buyer’s agent in 2008, they’re becoming much more common knowledge.

Up until quite recently, I had to explain what I actually did. In the past two to three years, the general buying public has started to understand the worth of a buyer’s agent, how to find a buyer’s agent, and what they bring to the table — Why it is worth paying for our experience and local knowledge. The idea that buyer’s agents were only for the rich is definitely fading.

What concerns you most about the industry?

The lack of education and low barrier to entry, still. IN my opinion it is still too easy to get your real estate and buyer’s agent licences. This means there’s no distinction between someone who has been in the industry for 20 years and is an industry leader versus someone who literally got their licence yesterday.

Largely due to social media, branding and marketing, those two can look almost identical to the public.

Here, someone can be a buyer’s agent without ever having bought a property ever, which to me seems ludicrous. And they’re charging buyers 2% to learn on the job… That’s my main concern in the industry and what I would like to see changed.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Trust them and don’t micromanage. I think it needs to be an inclusive space in the sense that you’re open to improvement. I’m always asking my team for advice, because each and every person has been hired for their skillset. As a business owner, I need to accept they’re doing stuff that I know little about or have no interest in. I think when people feel respected and valued, you’ll get longevity from them and the best outcome for your business.

If you had to advise someone about 5 non-intuitive things to succeed in the real estate industry, what would you say?

1. Real estate is not about property, it’s about people. In order for me to be successful as a buyer’s agent, I need to focus on my relationships with my clients. They need to trust me, know I’m on their side, and see me as their expert advisor.

But I also have relationships with the selling agents. I know the strategies involved and to be successful, it is about hearing about those off-market properties, having conversations with agents, and understanding the motivation for both vendors and agents. If you focus purely on property, you’re not going to get very far. You need to understand people and put your energy into communicating with people.

2. You don’t need an office storefront to be successful in real estate. One of the conscious decisions I made when setting up my business was to not have a storefront. Because I meet people, either at their home, at a cafe or most often at a property for sale. When I’m working, I’m in my car or on the road, inspecting properties or going to auctions. I would literally spend little time in an office, so it wasn’t worth the overhead. When I was building the team, I wanted the best people for the job — not the people who could make it into my office 9–5. I have people in my team from all over Sydney. It’s important to focus on thinking outside the box. You may think you need a storefront, but do you really?

3. Leverage knowledge from other industries to further improve and streamline your business. It’s good to mix with other business leaders that aren’t in real estate. While it’s important to form connections within the real estate industry, it’s also important to connect with people outside the industry.

4. Pay for expert advice. You can’t be a jack of all trades and your strength is real estate. You may need help with your social media, marketing, or maintaining your CRM and website. Your time is better spent on your clients, prospecting for new clients and buying property! It’s worth paying for expert advice. You’ve got to invest in the right things to leverage your brand.

5. Take time off. Your priorities should be health, family, then work. If you don’t look after yourself, you can’t look after others or your business.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.