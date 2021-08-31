Michelle James of The Emotions Facilitator: “Be honest with yourself”

Be honest with yourself — If you are feeling burnout from work, the first thing I would advise is to get in touch with your feelings and emotions so that you can explore what is actually causing it. Stop trying to be the superhero. Until you are willing to accept the problem in front of you, you cannot begin to move forward to resolve it.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle James.

Michelle is the CEO of The Emotions Facilitator. She is an Energy Healer Certified in The Emotion Code, PYSCH-K® Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT Tapping), Hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Social Work (DipSW).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

To the outside world I had a regular enough childhood. I grew up in London as an only child with my parents and cats. Watched medical dramas which I thoroughly enjoyed and fantasized about being a nurse one day. That was short lived as I didn’t like the sight of blood and needles.

Whilst at primary school my joy for singing and drama started to blossom. I played roles in school plays and was a part of the school choir and orchestra where I played the violin. In my senior school I continued with the violin but went on to learn the euphonium and attempted a go at the guitar and piano. I was very talented, if I must say so myself. I loved the performing arts during my school years as I got the chance to travel and perform in various high profile venues across London.

At the age of nine, I discovered that my parents were actually my grandparent’s and that I had siblings. By twelve I decided I wanted to spend more time with my biological mother as my grandmother was very strict.

Social services became involved and assigned a social worker to my case — her name was Jenny Morrison. I remember being amazed at how caring, kind hearted and compassionate she was. That’s when I knew I wanted to be like Jenny. Unfortunately, she was killed in the line of duty as a passionate advocate for the mentally ill — God rest her soul. When she passed away the tributes were so heartfelt it demonstrated Jenny’s character, that she was a compassionate and very respected person. This trait resonated throughout her work right until the end.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My current career path was inspired by a lady called Marion Dias a clinical hypnotherapist BSc (Hons). She introduced me to the world of academic healing and opened the doors for me to follow the different paths that got me where I am today.

Following a family fall out over my mother’s death, which resulted in me losing my whole entire family and my entire sense of self. I was an emotional, depressed wreck for months.

Tired of having severe anxiety and panic attacks as a result of everything. I knew I needed professional help and bereavement counselling was just not cutting it for me. That’s when I found Marion after doing a quick Google search…

I travelled all the way to Spain for a 5 day intensive to heal all with her and it was so magical; all my problems seemed to disappear. Where I may have had resentment towards certain people or struggled to understand why I had issues formulating sustainable relationships, it all became very clear. In this intensive I learnt how to forgive myself and others so I could let go of the pain I was feeling and truly heal.

The hurt and emotional pain I had been carrying was no longer there. I felt totally free as though I was a caged bird finally being released into the wilderness. It was very invigorating and I was totally blown away by it all, especially because of how quick the transformation took place.

That’s when I got my aha moment. I knew there was no way I could know this secret and not share it with anyone. I felt that it would be very selfish of me, especially because knew there were so many people suffering from emotional pain and childhood traumas.

As soon as I got back to London, I signed up for some courses in Energy Healing and other Energy Psychology modalities as I too wanted to heal and transform others.

Thank you Marion Dias.

Yes, I would say my mother was very instrumental when it came to encouraging me. She always had deep faith in me and believed that I could achieve anything I set my mind to do.

A particular story I remember was when I was studying to be a Social Worker. I was in my last year and I didn’t think I was going to pass in order to graduate. Whilst waiting for the results I told my mum I didn’t think I had passed. She would not have any of it and told me that I always passed and she knew I had done well.

However, when the results came in I had indeed failed one of my assignments. There was no way I could tell her as I did not want to let her down because she had such faith in me and told everyone I was going to be a Social Worker. Also I pre-empted that I had a pass in the bag and had organized a celebratory party which I could not cancel. Oh the shame!!! So I had to bluff it.

Luckily, I was able to resubmit my assignment. I just knew I had to pass this time as I’d never be able to live it down as mum was looking forward to attending my graduation. The pressure nearly killed me but God was on my side and I passed. Mum was none the wiser.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Hmm, let me see, although I do laugh at this experience myself, it’s unlikely that the client felt this was funny, however it was most definitely a learning experience for me.

This client had severe anxiety and I was guiding him through a process whereby he could change the way he was feeling about a certain issue. The exercise involved him associating his negative feelings/experience with a color, then imagining a higher force sending him down a stronger color that would erase that experience away. In order to heal the negative experience he had to make the image bigger and then draw a frame around it. By doing this he had locked a positive image in his mind. I then asked him to pass the imaginary frame over his head and through his body. All was going well until he started to make the image bigger and better and his whole body froze. He could no longer move his hands. As we were doing the session via Zoom I assumed Zoom had frozen, until he confirmed his hands were stuck. They would neither go up nor down.

I had never witnessed anything like this before and was quite surprised. Afraid, (I could almost picture a room of confused doctors at the emergency room unsure how to ‘unfreeze’ his hands) and cautious to not allow my own fears to get in the way of helping him, I gently talked to his inner mind to coax him to bring his hands down. I spoke to him gently and in a suggestive manner as though I was doing a hypnotherapy session and finally his hands came down.

My God what a relief that was. To say I was stressed is an understatement. From that experience I learnt that if the body thinks there is a threat or it is not ready to heal, it will shut down and go into a state called abreaction.

A physical response is likely a strong indication of avoidance — not wanting to deal with the pain that was triggered. The mind uses this as a protection mechanism. It’s also a sign that — as a healer — I may have reached the root cause of trauma or a problem. The ‘in the moment’ solution was to guide my client from fright to releasing the issue.

The next time I spoke with my mentor he told me that indeed the client had experienced an abreaction and all I had to do was tell him to imagine a brighter stronger color — that would have corrected the situation. Phew!

That was a very valuable lesson for me. For one it taught me to use my instincts and not panic. I had to have faith and trust in my abilities.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“They don’t know what they don’t know, so they work with the resources that they have.”

I learnt this lesson first hand on my healing journey with Marian but also whilst going through my NLP certification.

If a person has never been taught something, they can only work with what they have or know. So for example if I never received affection as a child growing up, how will I be able to show anyone affection? I would not have a clue what it felt like or know how someone acts when they have affection towards me. So I say it is not their fault. When many of us can grasp this concept, compassion and understanding begins to kick in and you no longer judge someone for their downfalls.

This quote helped me especially when it came to letting go of resentment and hurt towards my mothers. It helped me to forgive them for things that happened in the past because they didn’t know better and were only working with the resources they had been given.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m excited to be working on a new membership-based website, designing a journal along with an Oracle card deck. My objective is to provide a safe space for members to access various training sessions to manage their emotions better. Topics to include self care, meditation and mindfulness techniques. Next up are courses on burnout and resilience. The journal is meant to complement the course and aid with learning and discovery. The Oracle card deck is an insightful bonus intended as prompts for self healing and self help to navigate through a wave of negative emotions.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When I set my mind to something, then I generally do not give up. My challenging last year studying to become a social worker as I detailed earlier is a prime example. There was a time when I felt I couldn’t go the final furlong but with sheer determination and persistence I pushed through, maybe because knowing I’d let my mum down would have been a bigger price to pay. Either way, giving up was not an option.

Passion is a key driver in never taking ‘no’ for an answer. I always try to find a way to accomplish my goal. I feel this is a good trait to have in business as I do not falter easily.

Spirituality has led me onto a journey of discovery. The more I learn about the Universal laws and energy healing the more it makes me quench for further knowledge. Having an insight about our mind and how it works with the decisions we make for our lives has definitely and how we internalize things from being impacted by our environment has made me have more tolerance to others and their suffering.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have experienced burnout first hand so I understand the profound impact it can have. Glad to report I know which signs to look out for before it can creep up and take over if not dealt with.

The peak burnout phase for me was while being a full time social worker. I knew early on that it was a potential occupational hazard but to be honest with you I wasn’t prepared for it when it hit me. Although there was a build up before it hit me fully, I was fortunate that I recognized it in time and took action to resolve it.

As a result, when working with my client’s I am able to recognize it even when they can’t.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I’d like to start by pointing out that burnout is recognized by The World Health Organisation — here is their definition:

As a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed and that it is further characterized by three dimensions:

feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;

increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and

reduced professional efficacy.

As for my definition of burnout, it’s exactly how it sounds. Just like a match; starts off very bright and vibrant but as time goes on it loses its fire and passion to continue, it slowly fizzles out until there is nothing else to give.

In the past burnout was seen as something that happened mainly to those workers in the caring and intense professions such as doctors, nurses, firefighters, and social workers. However, since the Pandemic it has become more prevalent now as many people have been working from home and taking on more responsibilities and working longer hours.

I personally feel that burnout should not only be diagnosed as a workplace syndrome but should be recognized as a mental disorder.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would describe the opposite of burnout as someone who is engaged with everyday life, vibrant, enthusiastic, and who is able to stay focused and committed to their goals — no matter how big or small.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Unfortunately, some people try to downplay or dismiss the existence of burnout by saying that it is just stress. But while stress can be a condition related to burnout, what makes burnout so complex is that it cannot be treated by taking a day off.

It’s a myth to think that burnout happens overnight. It is actually the accumulation of many stressors over time that creates burnout: too much work, too much anxiety, and not enough reward and relaxation.

Perhaps the skeptics are the ones that may have never experienced burnout so they do not believe it’s real. They likely can’t imagine how difficult burnout really is to be in and overcome. Burnout is real. It isn’t as simple as stress and it does cause real damage.

Burnout doesn’t just cause you mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and panic attacks. It can also cause physical health issues such as fatigue, insomnia, headaches, stomach pain and trouble sleeping. Symptoms may begin as small and isolated — headaches and such — it can quickly escalate to other physical harm. It can cause lasting damage to the body’s digestive system, nervous system, and even the heart.

If that all wasn’t terrible enough, burnout can also impact your relationship with others and your work performance. Imagine being in a role where people’s lives rely on you- such as a long-distance truck driver, a pilot, or medical professional. If you fail to notice the signs of burnout in your life and how it impedes your performance, you could make a mistake that could be fatal to others and irreversible, now I’m sure you wouldn’t want that on your conscience?

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my experience and research some of the main causes of burnout are

The workplace: The demands the employer places on it’s workers such as unrealistic expectations, unhealthy work environment, lack of resources and dysfunctional workplace dynamics are just a few.

There are also other factors that can lead to burnout, such as sleep deprivation, nutrient deficiency, lifestyle habits, relationships, perfectionism, and fear of change.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Be honest with yourself — If you are feeling burnout from work, the first thing I would advise is to get in touch with your feelings and emotions so that you can explore what is actually causing it. Stop trying to be the superhero. Until you are willing to accept the problem in front of you, you cannot begin to move forward to resolve it. Once you have identified it, the next step would be to talk to your manager, human resources or whoever it is you report to. You will need to identify what is actually causing the problem and see if you can come to a resolution. Say you have been taking on more work due to lack of staff, talking to your superior and expressing your concerns and how it is affecting your health and reducing your workload will help to take some of the pressure off. You may find as well as reducing your workload it might be a good idea to take some time off work so that you can recuperate. If caught early then you can reverse it. Minor burnout can be resolved by administering some self-care and much needed TLC. As the saying goes you cannot pour from an empty cup, you have to put yourself first. There are many ways to practice self-care. Setting boundaries and learning to say no will stop you from being overloaded at work. You need to be able to voice when the pressure is getting too much. Most people who suffer burnout due to work rarely stop and take lunch breaks, in fact they very rarely take breaks at all and will work ridiculous hours chasing their tail trying to get on top of the work which is never ending. It is very important that you take breaks throughout the day and refuel by having a proper, mindful lunch. Don’t overlook nutrition as well — an important component of overcoming burnout. Taking various breaks from your desk is also great for your health. Not only does it allow your eyes to rest from staring into the screen but getting that physical movement is also key. Going outside and getting some fresh air is a great way to rejuvenate and break the monotony of the day.

If a combination of changes aren’t giving you the relief you need, I highly recommend you seek professional help — either with a medical professional or therapist. Remember, you’re in control.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It’s very important that you give them space to talk and that you listen without judgement. Asking light questions and practicing mindful listening is a great way to be sensitive, supportive and encouraging.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can prevent burnout by providing wellness programs, incorporating mindfulness in the workplace, and promoting psychological safety.

I believe it’s very important that employers recognize they have a duty of care to their employees, especially more so since the pandemic and what we have all had to endure emotionally being isolated for very long periods from other human interaction.

Even those who have not returned to work in person and are having massive anxiety at the thought of returning into the workplace for fear of catching COVID-19.

One of my clients is a social worker and she told me that the local government is actually recognizing that they need to do more to support employees mental health and have implemented wellness coordinators who devise programs for the staff. Other companies could implement this strategy and provide mental health training sessions, conflict resolution and leadership training that recognizes burnout and how to manage it.

Whilst I was social working I was very fortunate to work for a local authority that recognized we needed stress relief. Although everyone could not participate due to limited resources, we were offered a mini massage once a week if we wanted.

Employers can also encourage Work Life Balance. Some employers already do this by offering working hours that fit around school time allowing parents to be home when their children are.

Some local governments subsidize recreational activities for their staff.

In addition to the above, employers could cultivate mindfulness in the workplace by keeping the company culture open and welcoming. Companies, such as Google, Nike, Nokia and Johnson & Johnson have successfully implemented this practice through their mindfulness clubs, meditation rooms, and yoga studios.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I would suggest employers raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees by making it the norm to talk about stress with their team so that employees feel that they are in a safe environment.

Over the past year there have been so many changes in the world. Not only are we going through a pandemic but the killing of George Floyd raised so many issues and brought certain issues regarding diversity and inclusion to the forefront. COVID has highlighted many things that employers had previously taken for granted.

This has definitely opened the door for employers to review company culture around mental health issues and evaluate work practices.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Not giving themselves time to rest and heal. Not understanding that burnout is multifaceted and that dealing with one layer is not enough. so for eg it’s not enough to just cut your work hours, you have to take care of mind, body and soul.

Some people are afraid to seek help even from close friends for fear of being judged so they try to handle it themselves by covering up the situation. They will appear on the surface to have everything under control but behind closed doors they turn to self medicating, such as recreational drugs or alcohol thinking this is going to numb the issue.

From my own personal experience I tried to convince myself that it was a temporary situation and that as soon as I caught up with all my work the issue would go away. What actually happened was the work kept on piling on and I was getting deeper and deeper and the work never ended so it seemed like there was no way out.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My mission is to help as many women as I can, set themselves FREE from all past hurts, Childhood/Adult traumas, Inner conflict and Emotional baggage that could be impacting on their Relationship, Health and Finances.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are two women that really inspire me, one is Lisa Nichols and the other is Iyanla Vanzant. However, as you said, a person, I will go with Lisa Nichols and I’ll tell you why.

I actually used to be friends with Lisa on Facebook when I was in a network marketing company called Arydss. Lisa was one of our trainers, this was before she was in the Secret.

I think Lisa is very inspirational, her journey and her story is very encouraging. I have been on summits where Lisa has been one of the speakers. I would love to get some coaching tips from her re: speaking on stage, she has an amazing way of putting a story together. I feel she is very down to earth and wants everyone to succeed.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your readers can follow me on my social media either on my Facebook page or Instagram. They can also check out my website and soon I will be starting my Podcast so to keep updated with that I’d say follow me on Instagram.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!