Michelle Hansen of Practical Perfection: “Perfectionists often equate mistakes with worthlessness”

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Hansen.

Michelle has a passion for organization and loves to help others transform their lives with the power of living an organized life. She loves throwing parties, spending time with family, and eating French fries. She is also a busy wife and mom to 3 beautiful kids.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a wonderful home with loving, supportive parents. My mom is my greatest example and I am like her in more ways than not. She was the one who taught and showed me that there is a difference in the way a home feels when it is orderly versus being messy. She taught me the value of hard work and the important skills of home keeping. I even remember asking her if I could organize the junk drawer when I was young — yes, weird, I know!

Due in large part to what she taught me, I cleaned and organized homes for clients as my job to pay for college and I have since grown my current business as professional organizer and blogger.

Even from a young age, organization has always come naturally to me; I love seeing the transformative power of organization and how it can literally change lives. That is the purpose of my business, to share this passion with others and to help them make their lives better in the process.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my very favorite quotes that I really strive to live by is “There are two ways to be rich: one is by acquiring much and the other is by desiring little.” — Jackie French Koller

I’ve been able to see the stark contrast between people who have much and the people who desire little and I can honestly say that I have changed from being the former to the latter. Don’t get me wrong, I still love shopping and buying beautiful things, but I think I’ve gotten over my desire for a big beautiful house that I presumed would make me happier. With a big house, comes more stuff, which in turn breeds more clutter, and more work. I live in a small beautiful home that fits our family perfectly, and I strive to make it a beautiful place to be. But I no longer yearn for the excess.

The struggles that our family has been through the last few years have really taught me gratitude and genuine contentment for the things that I have. And because I’ve experienced both the desire to acquire much, as well as the contentment that comes from desiring little, I can truly say that desiring little is a much happier way to live.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a huge fan of Rachel Hollis. Her life story is truly inspiring and I love listening to her audiobooks. She has such a passion for motivating women to go out of their comfort zones and to achieve their dreams. She has helped me give myself permission to dream big and to make something of myself. I’ve always wanted to be a stay at home Mom and I am grateful that my current dreams give me the permission to dream big while also fulfilling my dream of being a Mom to my 3 beautiful kids. Rachel’s books have helped me to see that I can be both and that I don’t have to choose one or the other.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Driven — Anyone can start something, but it’s rare to find those who are so driven and passionate about what they are doing that they actually realize their dreams. The drive to keep pushing through, no matter how hard life, business, or family gets is what carries someone past the point where most others would quit and give up. Cleaning and organizing had always been something that came naturally for me, but adding in the social media and blogging side of it totally rocked my world! I had NO idea where to start. Because of an unsinkable drive to succeed — little by little, day by day — I was able to push through and turn a major road block into a launching ramp for my business.

2. Coachable — No one is perfect. And by the same token, no one is perfectly prepared to be successful at what they desire most. The ability to seek, appropriately respond to, and learn from feedback, correction, and the ideas of others has been invaluable in helping build a successful business. I can’t tell you how many YouTube videos, tutorials, and other software programs I’ve spent countless hours learning from so that I could better master my craft. My husband lost count of how many times I’d come to bed at 2am because I had stayed up late trying to learn from other people. Don’t get me wrong…I’ve still got a long way to go and a lot to learn, but the ability to be coachable will help any person become successful so much faster at whatever they are working toward.

3. Committed to the “Why” — Simon Sinek wrote a book called “Start with Why” in which he contends that most companies can describe what they do, but that they often have a hard time articulating why their business is in business. My “Why” — the very reason I do what I do — is to help others change the feeling of their home for the better through cleaning and organization. More than simply wanting to make money, being committed to the reason behind your business, and making your decisions based on that premise has helped me maintain a consistent, valuable, and relevant voice with my followers.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

In my mind, a perfectionist is someone who strives for constant order and tries to appear perfect to others. They won’t accept anything less than perfect and if things aren’t perfect they tend to get stressed out. A perfectionist also lives in fear that their weaknesses and shortcomings will be seen by those around them.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

A lot of great results can come from being a perfectionist! A mindset of perfectionism can often lead to increased motivation, higher levels of success, and feelings of self-worth and achievement. In regard to perfectionism in a home and life setting, creating order in the home and in life can help streamline tasks and processes that could take up valuable time. This saved time could be spent doing things that you love with people you love.

Nobody wants to spend unnecessary time looking for lost keys or your kid’s shoes. Creating ‘perfect’ systems in your home can really help to make your life simpler and easier. Not to mention, more beautiful.

I have 3 kids so we are constantly on the run getting to practices, appointments and school. If I didn’t have the systems in place that I do, we would be constantly running all around the house looking for things! We have designated places for shoes, coats and school backpacks. We also have a place in our garage for all of the sports equipment so kids can just grab-and-go when it’s time to head to practice.

Being a perfectionist typically means that you are more driven and have loftier goals. And because you typically don’t quit until things are done ‘just right’, you typically have a higher standard of quality work than others. Being a perfectionist has allowed me to pay better attention to detail in all aspects of my life and have a higher quality of work.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There are plenty of negative aspects to perfectionism — many of which I’ve had to overcome myself. Perfectionism can lead to extreme procrastination, excessive stress, constant dissatisfaction, and many other negative feelings and behaviors. I like to think of myself as a recovering perfectionist. I used to thrive on creating a perfectly clean home, with perfectly groomed children to prove to myself and others that I was good (or great!) at being a stay-at-home mom. I thrived on schedules, lists, and essentially tried to be as perfect as I could be.

But as the years have gone on, I’ve come to an important realization. No one relates to “perfect.” I don’t relate to “perfect.” Because deep down, I know that I’m painfully imperfect. My husband and I have experienced personal trials in the last few years that have taught us the invaluable lesson of empathy and compassion for others who are experiencing difficulties. Everyone has struggles and losses that can help mold us and hopefully make us better (if we allow it).

While we were experiencing these trials, I found myself reaching out to those who were relatable, to ask for advice and help…not those who seemingly had picture-perfect lives. So I made it an internal goal to no longer try to seem like I had a perfect life, but rather a relatable one.

It’s a tricky line to walk in my line of business as an organizer to try not to display a picture perfect reality that doesn’t exist. But instead I’ve tried to show others how to better their lives through small changes while still showing them that I am imperfect and relatable myself.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

There are scores of reasons a perfectionist may find themselves “stuck” and unable to move on until perfection is achieved. Whether a person is suffering from a compulsive “itch” to have everything perfect for the sake of their own sanity, or by the need to appear perfect to others, perfectionism can — if not kept in check — have a damaging effect on their overall output.

Being a perfectionist can sometimes cause a person to experience a mental block, a “perfectionists paralysis” of sorts, where she/he can’t seem to proceed unless something is “just right”. For many perfectionists, the fear of mistakes is more powerful than the desire to achieve or finish something, so they let this fear cripple them and stifle their progress.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

One of the most difficult traps perfectionists can fall into is feeling a constant need to be doing something productive. They can often feel that if they’re not working hard or accomplishing something great, they have wasted time. I seem to constantly be gravitating toward this paradigm, and it’s a hard one to overcome. For all people, even and especially for perfectionists, time off or time away can actually be very productive. It’s very difficult for me to pull away from my work but I can tell when my kids need more attention from me because they start acting out. So I try and make it a point to take time out to spend time with my kids. Doing so helps them feel loved and it also allows me to feel refreshed so I can focus better on my work when I am working. I once heard someone say that we should focus on creating meaning rather than creating perfection. I have a passion for throwing a good party for my kids. One year, we bought tickets to ride an old train that had been turned into a replica of the Polar Express. We would spend time with some family members and then stay the night at a nearby hotel where I had planned to have a Christmas party. I planned all of the decorations and even went as far as creating ornate customized letters from Santa Claus to all of the kids. I had worked so hard and built everything up in my head to be this grand, extravagant party that the kids were just going to love. When it came time for the party, I had little time to set up all of the decorations in the hotel that I had planned and everyone else seemed completely oblivious to all of the thought and work that I had put into it. The party didn’t go as planned and I felt unappreciated and grumpy because it wasn’t perfect. Because I was so focused on getting everything just perfect (and it didn’t turn out that way at all), I ruined the experience for myself (and probably others, too!). Things would have been much better for me if I would have been able to just go with the flow. Allow yourself to not only make mistakes, but to be okay openly acknowledging those mistakes to others. This can be extremely difficult, and you may want to start with people you trust most. Little by little, both you and those around you will begin to see (and love) the humanistic side of you. Let yourself make mistakes, and own it…because everyone makes mistakes. Perfectionists often equate mistakes with worthlessness. This is simply not the case. Although to a perfectionist, it’s just NOT as simple as it sounds. 1 +1 =2. Mistakes = weakness, unworthiness. Because perfectionists have such a high standard for everything it can be difficult to not feel worthless when you make a mistake; but one of the greatest favors that you can do for yourself is to give yourself some grace and try to relax a little. This will do amazing things for your psyche and will significantly decrease your stress levels. To this day, I still get really stressed out when things don’t go according to schedule. I plan my day out on paper (or in my mind) to maximize my productivity for the day and it’s extremely frustrating when we get off schedule or if I have to pivot my to-do tasks because of a schedule change. But it’s important to realize that this is a part of life and that we as perfectionists can’t control everything. Learning to enjoy life in the quiet moments and learning to go with the flow can often product unexpected happy memories or experiences. So loosen up a little and realize that life isn’t just about a never-ending to do list. It’s about making memories with loved ones and learning to enjoy life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire others to do anything in the world, it would be to learn to love who you are, where you are in your journey, and to love what you have. We live in a world that is filled with picture perfect photos and videos that tend to cause us to yearn for a bigger house, more stylish clothes, and more well-behaved children. Social media can be so damaging this way. It can cause or even sharpen feelings of unhappiness and depression. This has been a very difficult process for me to learn myself but I am so much better having learned it.

There is a difference between having a desire to improve and beautify the things around you and yearning and wishing for the things that other people have. I believe that creating and beautifying the things around you are innate gifts that we have been born with. Develop those talents and beautify your spaces, but be conscious of your intent. Go to Pinterest and Instagram to be inspired, not to compare theirs to yours. Love who you are, where you are in your journey, and love what you have.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I am a Harry Potter super fan and have been since I was really young; I even started crying at the entrance of Harry Potter world a couple years back (believe me, I was completely caught off guard by my own emotions). So I really would love to have lunch with Emma Watson. She seems like such a beautiful person inside and out and I really look up to her. The Harry Potter series really brought a dimension of imagination to my childhood that I hadn’t ever experienced before and I love sharing it with my kids, too!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on my blog: https://practicalperfectionut.com or on Instagram @practical_perfection.

