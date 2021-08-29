Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “You need to give yourself time to heal”

You need to give yourself time to heal. There’s no sure-fire way to bounce back quickly. Only you know how much time you’ll need. So don’t rush, and don’t listen to what anyone else says, not even me. Listen to yourself, find out what you need to recover from traumatic changes or loss.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Grace Maiellaro.

A U.S. expat living in Italy, Michelle Grace Maiellaro is a leukemia survivor who helps people triumph over life challenges and change. She’s a content marketer, freelance writer, and blogger. You can discover more about overcoming hard times and grab free resilience resources on her blog, The Resilient Woman.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a sleepy little town in New York State’s Hudson Valley. My dad is a first-generation American, born to Italian immigrants, and my mom was born and raised in Italy, then immigrated to the U.S. in her twenties. I’m their second born. I have one older brother.

A shy introvert, I preferred being invisible when I was young. It wasn’t until university that I began to find my voice. That’s when I began to push myself out of my comfort zone. Hence the big jump to Italy when I was in my early twenties. I wanted to get back to my family’s roots and see if I could survive in a strange land on my own.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You get what you give.”

I’ve always had a problem with asking for things from others, for example: attention, help, advice, support, even love. But I always gave those things freely without asking or expecting anything in return. I was raised that way. You do something because you want to do it, not because you want something. So when I was diagnosed with leukemia, I was finally on the receiving end. And I truly believe that everything I ever gave came rushing back to me with interest. It’s as if I gave away a million dollars, and I received it back all at once.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Belief — I’ve switched jobs and careers more times than I’d like to admit. And one particularly terrible job jolted me awake: I understood I needed help. Thanks to working with a life coach and to my commitment to self improvement, I understood that my lack of self-confidence and self-belief crash-landed me in that terrible company. That’s when my life changed for the better: I found a position in a multinational company where I could climb the corporate ladder. I became a manager in less than 2 years.

— I’ve switched jobs and careers more times than I’d like to admit. And one particularly terrible job jolted me awake: I understood I needed help. Thanks to working with a life coach and to my commitment to self improvement, I understood that my lack of self-confidence and self-belief crash-landed me in that terrible company. That’s when my life changed for the better: I found a position in a multinational company where I could climb the corporate ladder. I became a manager in less than 2 years. Determination — I discovered how much grit and determination I had when diagnosed with leukemia. Cancer is a real eye, heart, and soul opener. Even though I practiced gratitude regularly, I recognized only then how much I’d taken my health and mortality for granted. We live in an era where we think we’re going to live forever, be young forever. So we chase after the futile. We strive for attention. We want to do and have it all. And we constantly chase after our youth. What we don’t know is that we already have it all. It may seem cliche’, but when you have health, you have wealth. Leukemia made me more determined to live a better life, a life aligned with my values and with my dream of helping others through my creativity.

I discovered how much grit and determination I had when diagnosed with leukemia. Cancer is a real eye, heart, and soul opener. Even though I practiced gratitude regularly, I recognized only then how much I’d taken my health and mortality for granted. We live in an era where we think we’re going to live forever, be young forever. So we chase after the futile. We strive for attention. We want to do and have it all. And we constantly chase after our youth. What we don’t know is that we already have it all. It may seem cliche’, but when you have health, you have wealth. Leukemia made me more determined to live a better life, a life aligned with my values and with my dream of helping others through my creativity. Perseverance — I think perseverance goes hand in hand with determination and belief. It’s that faith that you can get through anything. You can get pushed down, shoved back, thrown for a loop, but you keep showing up, doing the work, changing strategies, understanding what you need to reach your goal. The bone-marrow transplant that I received to fight leukemia sapped all my energy. That’s when I knew I had a long road ahead of me. But I took it one step at a time, because there were days when I couldn’t even get out of bed. I was constantly thinking “just get through today.” Because if I concentrated on getting back to normal immediately, I would have set myself up for disappointment and frustration. So I focused on micro-steps and rejoiced in mini-milestones like being able to take a short walk, taking fewer naps, even being able to walk up one flight of stairs without collapsing or gasping for breath.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Absolutely! I believe it’s important to share our experiences so we can help each other grow and thrive.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Death. I was diagnosed with stage III leukemia, which turned out to be much more aggressive than my doctors originally thought. So I knew I could die. That was the worst thing.

How did you react in the short term?

It’s a lot to deal with. I cried immediately after the doctors told me. And I had to pull myself together rather quickly because I had to break the news to my parents and brother via long distance calls that were anything but easy.

But, in the short term, I had a series of concomitant thoughts. And I remember this clearly because I was lucid right after the diagnosis. First, I was actually accepting the thought of dying. I was single, no children. So I thought, “okay, this is it, my time is up.”

But immediately after, I felt this heart-wrenching empathy for those I’d be leaving behind. What would my death do to my parents, my brother, my relatives, my god-daughters (to whom I’m very attached), or my friends?

Finally, I empathized with myself. That’s when regret washed over me. I spent my whole life denying myself my life dream. I wanted to survive to fulfill what I failed to do for lack of self-belief: become a writer. In that moment, that self-constructed illusion of not being talented enough disintegrated.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

The dust never actually settles because you’re reminded daily that you’re at death’s door. Especially when you’re dealing with long hospital stays, intensive chemotherapy, constant checkups between one stay and another, frequent bone marrow tests, then the nail-biting waits for test results.

But, in the beginning, I used positive-thinking techniques like visualizations, repeating positive phrases, etc. I actually depended on law-of-attraction type thinking to get me through it all, but then I realized it was too much, too unrealistic. Because after my first two chemotherapies, I had a relapse. That positive world I created collapsed. And that dependence on positive thinking set me up for that hard fall, one that was more crushing than my initial diagnosis.

That’s when I learned that some negative thoughts are good for you. From that moment on, I grounded myself in realistic optimism and defensive pessimism. And I grew mentally stronger because of it.

I continued with visualizations when my thoughts veered to the morbid. And I started doing morning pages, a type of stream of consciousness journaling that’s done as soon as you wake up in the morning. Those pages really connected me with my inner voice. It became a kind of spiritual practice because I felt like my soul or some spirit guide was writing those missives, reassuring me that, whatever happens, I’d be okay. And I also practiced mindfulness daily, becoming more aware of my thoughts and letting them go.

That kind of detachment really helped me during that period, and I continue to practice mindfulness. Because, six years post bone-marrow transplant, I’ve come to grips with the fact that my health is different. I can’t go back to that same energy and vitality that I had before.

Luckily, I found and connected with a cancer-survivor support group. It’s so relieving and empowering to talk with people who are experiencing the same fears, anxieties, and frustrations. No one really hears about how to cope with this new body and lifestyle after cancer, after a bone-marrow transplant. So bonding with the right people, feeling understood, seen, and heard, is so important to your mental and emotional health.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I had to totally reassess my mindset after the relapse.

At the time I had just picked up Eckhart Tolle’s, The Power of Now. I wasn’t too far in the book when a certain section, struck me: Tolle was contemplating suicide and questioned his thought, “I want to kill myself.” And he asked himself why was he separating himself into two different people, I and myself?

I realized then that I wasn’t my thoughts.

And it helped me pinpoint the weakness in excessive positive thinking. I began to observe and question all of my thinking, seeing which thoughts were working against me and which ones for me. We have so many thoughts during the day it’s easy to fall prey to rumination, depression, anxiety, but the real problem is that we identify with them.

That’s when I also added Julia Cameron’s morning pages, a morning brain-dump-styled journaling, with no thinking involved. You throw down whatever comes to you on paper. And after the first few days, it was like my soul was writing me love letters. The morning pages helped me accept my fate: whatever will be, will be. I might die or I might live. In either case, I knew I would be okay. That’s when I let go completely and let faith take the steering wheel.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

When I let go, I was so much more grateful for the little things. I was grateful just to wake up every morning. I appreciated every breath, the color of the sky, the people helping me, a kind word, a smile, every miniscule thing about life we don’t normally take the time to treasure.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Even though visits were limited because of my weakened immune system, so many people helped me in so many ways.

I had amazing doctors and nurses who saved my life. My eighty-year-old parents flew halfway across the world and stayed 14 months to take care of me. My brother flew over whenever he could. My best friends took care of the Italian bureaucratic red tape needed for claiming my disability status. One of my best friends even accompanied my parents to the Italian Consulate in London to get a visa so they could stay in Europe for longer than 3 months. My coach gave me weekly guidance. My coworkers sent me videos of themselves cheering me on. One friend sent me daily visualizations — she actually wrote them out and included photos.

And another friend told me something crucial right from the beginning. She said, “Don’t fight it.” And I instinctively understood. Because when you’re fighting, you can either win or lose. Fighting means wasting energy that you could put to better use. So I accepted it, and that kind of mindset also helped me focus and let go of any anger or self-victimization.

So, a group of extraordinary people blessed me with their presence, support, and guidance.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I began my personal development journey long ago, so I try to see the lessons in everything that happens to me.

I think I was suffering from burnout before they diagnosed me. I was moving up the corporate ladder, but my job no longer satisfied me. I found my only source of motivation in my team, helping them grow. But I struggled with the rest. So I questioned my direction in life. And I contemplated taking a leave of absence to understand what I should do, how to fill that emptiness. But I never came to a decision.

Instead, my body decided for me. I went to the hospital for a specialist appointment and they urgently admitted me the same day. My body needed to rest. It needed the attention that I failed to give it. And leukemia got me back on track. It gave me the time I needed for introspection and helped me see that I lacked purpose. Now I know that writing is my path. I had been denying it all along. I never believed that I was talented. Now I know that talent only gets you so far. If you put in the work, you can do anything.

This experience has taught me to listen to myself more, especially now that my body is no longer the same after the bone marrow transplant, which was another unexpected hurdle.

It was difficult to adjust to less physical energy than before. For example, until a couple of years ago, I still needed to take naps. Now I’m in a constant flux — some days I’m full of energy, then other days I’m drained again. Living life in this new body is a test: one of acceptance and deep listening. It’s my body that decides first, then my heart, and finally my head decides how it’s going to accomplish what my body and heart say. Not the other way around.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I’ve learned that I’m much stronger than I ever thought. And that kind of strength develops a strong self-belief. It also grounds you.

I lacked focus when I was younger. I had dreams, but no concrete plans. After I finished university, I felt lost. No one prepares you for real life. So I had a tough time reconciling dreams with concrete steps and making a living.

Yet, when put to the test, anyone can accomplish the unimaginable. All you need is to look inside yourself to find the courage to face your fears. The courage to take action. The courage to ask the right questions. The courage to find mentors or guides. The courage to be a student or an apprentice first, then practice, practice, practice.

You might have to study harder than everyone else, you might have to work harder than everyone else, and it might take you more years than anyone else. But if you don’t try, you’ll never know what you can accomplish.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Acceptance: Whenever there is internal struggle, you’re probably denying something or refusing to accept the facts. For me, accepting leukemia was essential to cope with it effectively. However, accepting that my body will no longer return to its former vitality was hard.

No one prepares you for the aftermath of cancer. Especially after a bone marrow transplant, the road to recovery is long, arduous, and slow. I have chronic graft-versus-host disease: the new immune system doesn’t recognize its host body, and it turns against you. In my case, I have a very mild form that makes my skin hypersensitive, and a chronic form that dries up my mucous membranes. Then I could go on with a list of mild ailments.

Fortunately, I’m one of the lucky ones — many people develop more dangerous side effects. Today, I’ve learned to accept where I am now, and no longer expect my body to be as resilient as before. To compensate, I do a lot of preventive care with diets and vitamins, and have regular checkups with a nutritionist and a homeopathic doctor.

And I took advantage of the Covid lockdowns to start a yoga practice every day. Before the lockdowns, I didn’t have the energy for it.

2. Time: You need to give yourself time to heal. There’s no sure-fire way to bounce back quickly. Only you know how much time you’ll need. So don’t rush, and don’t listen to what anyone else says, not even me. Listen to yourself, find out what you need to recover from traumatic changes or loss.

My life screeched to a full stop when I had leukemia. And I took advantage of it. And if you can’t find the time, then make the time. Your well being depends on it.

3. People: I learned how to lean on people during my illness. In most ways, I had no choice, and I struggled with it at first. But I soon grasped that you really can’t do anything by yourself. So surround yourself with strong, positive people who truly see, respect, and appreciate you. And if you’re feeling misunderstood, find a support group of people in similar circumstances to connect with.

A strong network will help you survive and transition.

4. Determination: Determination is believing you can do or get through something.

On the hard days I try to remember that nothing is easy. So when you’re determined, when you have that willpower, you’ll find a way forward even when there are obstacles.

I dealt with the transition from cancer patient to a not-healthy-but-not sick person through my support group. I don’t know if I would have transitioned well without them. And I also have chats with a wellbeing coach twice a month to stay on track with my writing goals while listening to my body’s needs.

Have the determination to follow through with the resources at hand. In my case, I leaned on the right people for support.

5. Resilience: Cancer patients who are in remission deal with the unknown everyday. They think, “Has cancer come back?” or “How long will I be in remission?”

Everyone thinks resilience is about quickly bouncing back to where you were before trauma, change, or loss. It’s not. Because you can’t go back. Instead, resilience is a slo-mo bounce forward. It’s the ability to transition into a new you despite the challenges.

During leukemia, my sole goal was to survive, to get back to the life suddenly wrenched from me.

But, in my 3rd year after the transplant, I knew that I’d never return to the same health and vitality as before. And that devastated me. Though my health improved, I had to deal with the feeling of abandonment as my medical visits decreased, the panic attacks at the merest symptoms of unease, a chronic graft-vs-host disease, and a weakened immune system that still succumbs to frequent colds, seasonal influenza, and the occasional pneumonia. Until the covid-19 vaccinations came along, catching the coronavirus terrified me.

Luckily, I discovered I wasn’t alone in my fears, disappointment, and paranoia. So knowing that these feelings are normal and part of the process is a huge part of dealing with dramatic change and making healthy lifestyle choices.

So you take one step forward, even when you’ve fallen back two. You decide to get back up when you’ve tripped for the umpteenth time. You reach out for help when you can’t go it alone. Resilience is about controlling what you can and letting go of what you can’t change. It’s about finding a new way forward in life.

Grit got me through my leukemia journey, but resilience paves my current path.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve always been a feminist. And I’ve always routed for the underdog. I would love to help disadvantaged girls or children believe in themselves and in their dreams.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to meet Suleika Jaouad. I saw her TedTalk about her leukemia experience 2 years after my bone marrow transplant, and I admire the work she’s doing to bridge this divide between sick versus healthy. And I just bought her memoir, Between Two Kingdoms. So as a fellow writer and leukemia survivor, she’s an inspiration to me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find my latest writings on my blog, The Resilient Woman (link in the Bio). And you can follow me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!