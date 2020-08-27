Michelle Glogovac: “No isn’t the final answer”

A client’s PR needs to evolve as they evolve. Pivots need to be made to pitches as a client grows and lands more media spots and niches down even more. Always review and tweak your client’s bio and pitch. It should never get stagnant or stale.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Glogovac. Michelle is THE podcast matchmaker, podcast producer, and host of the My Simplified Life podcast. After an 18 year career in corporate aviation, Michelle discovered her love of all things podcasting and launched her podcasting & PR agency. She works with entrepreneurs and business owners to niche down, grow their businesses, and visibility while ensuring their message reaches the masses. Michelle is a natural relationship maker, which is why her passion for helping experts be interviewed on podcasts is so successful. Michelle is a wife, mom of two, and stepmom of two. She has her B.A. and M.S. in Law and resides in the Bay Area.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I came into PR after an 18-year career in corporate aviation. I discovered the world of podcasting and launched my agency specifically working with entrepreneurs and podcasters to be interviewed on other podcasts. I love the ability to help people get their messages and stories out to others who need to hear it. That’s what PR is all about!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I think the most interesting thing that has happened since starting my company is in the relationships I’ve made. There’s a myth that you need to be an influencer or famous in order to connect or talk to other influential people. That couldn’t be further from the truth! As long as you have something of value to share or pitch, people want to hear from you. The opposite is true in that if you have a platform that you want an influencer to be a part of, creating a relationship with that person and explaining why you want them to be interviewed on your podcast or platform can also lead to greater collaborations.

I reached out to a large podcaster to be on my show and not only did she say yes, but at the end of our interview, she asked me to collaborate with her further on a major course launch. It goes to show that you don’t need to have a large following in order to have relationships with those that do.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was being willing to take on anyone who wanted to work with me. It is funny looking back because I had one client who said she was an animal communicator and during our initial call asked to speak to my dog. She then proceeded to tell me the dog felt neglected since I had children and I needed to spend more time alone with my dog. Needless to say, our relationship didn’t work out and part of that was because I didn’t believe in her message and what she did. I think it’s important for a publicist to believe in his/her clients and the message and expertise of every client. Your publicist should be your number one fan.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

No isn’t the final answer. When I first launched my podcast I reached out to a potential guest, but was turned down because I didn’t have enough reviews yet to make it worth her while. Just weeks later she emailed me apologizing for saying no because she saw the value I was bringing to my listeners and wanted to be a part of that. If I had taken her “no” and taken offense to it or decided that it was a final answer, then I might have missed this opportunity. Clients will come to you with their idea of what they need to do. People think they can pitch themselves because they are an expert on themselves. I think it’s really important to get an outsider’s perspective on how you portray yourself to the world and truly listen to it. Clients will come to me with what they think they’re an expert on or how they want to be viewed as an expert, yet their website might say something completely different. A client’s PR needs to evolve as they evolve. Pivots need to be made to pitches as a client grows and lands more media spots and niches down even more. Always review and tweak your client’s bio and pitch. It should never get stagnant or stale. Pitches have to be personalized. Copy and paste simply doesn’t work and should never be used as a strategy. This isn’t something I wish someone had told me because I knew it, but it is something I wish others would pay attention to. As a client, you should ask if a pitch is personalized to the outlet along with the topics that are being pitched. Specificity is a good thing and needed. Getting specific on topics and hooks is what good PR is about. If you are too broad in your story or topics, then you’ll get lumped in with everyone else. Getting specific will make you stand out from others and is key in landing media spots, especially podcast interviews.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

A great tip would be to get involved and engaged in the content of others. Spark a conversation and let people know that you appreciate their work. Sending an email or DM is another great way to get noticed and let someone know that you’re watching what they do and like it. Who doesn’t love a compliment?! Engage with others but be authentic and genuine in your interactions.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

A great lead generator is offering something that people need. Share your knowledge freely in templates or guides. Make sure that whatever you offer is something so great that someone would want to give you their email address in exchange for it. A hot and trending lead generator is a quiz. We’re seeing more and more quizzes out there as lead generators because they’re fun. I’m launching a quiz right now about whether you should launch a podcast based on your personality. Spoiler alert…you should!

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo was a great read for me. I am a doer and hard worker and definitely believe that there is always a solution, but this book helped reinforce that. One of my favorite podcasts is The Purpose Show with Allie Casazza because of her authenticity and willingness to help other women rise up and be who they were made to be.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to encourage and inspire every single person to share their story and message through podcasting. The fact that anyone can listen to a podcast for free makes it accessible by practically everyone and the truth is that all you need is one listener. It only takes changing the life of one single listener to make what you do worthwhile and impactful. It doesn’t cost a lot of money (if any at all!) to produce a podcast, so I truly believe the time that you dedicate to putting your voice out into the world is worth it. You can’t put a price on changing a life and if the opportunity is there for you to do so, then I think it’s your duty to start recording today.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.