Michelle Feeney Of Floral Street: “Consistency ”

Michelle Feeney is a visionary business leader who has created cult global beauty products and billion-dollar brands in the US and the UK and she has shaken up the beauty, and now home industry with her sustainable, British fragrance brand, Floral Street. Born from a vision to create eco-conscious fine fragrance products accessible to all, Michelle has gone against industry status quo, as not only of the few women at the helm of a major independent beauty brand, but in her ability to put sustainability at the forefront of the brand’s mission.

Now recognized globally, and making waves as the brand launches into the home segment in partnership with Nordstrom, starting July 1, 2021, Michelle has left an indelible mark on the industry. Shifting perspective on sustainable practices, Michelle’s mark has carried into packaging and production, with vegan, cruelty-free products made with traceable ingredients, and packaging made to be reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable. Through this emerging empire, Michelle continues to move the beauty and fragrance industry into a green future and away from commonly used toxic practices of yesteryear.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started life in Birmingham, England, growing up in a tight knit Anglo/Irish community alongside many other immigrant communities. Like all immigrant communities, life was a rich mix of music and culture which led me to be a very open and inclusive person. From a career point of view, I didn’t really have a plan. My parents ran a wine store and they were very entrepreneurial which shaped my view of life. In college I lived with two fashion students and they enticed me to move to London where I took a junior job in fashion show production and PR. London in the 1980’s was an amazingly energetic and creative place to be and London Fashion Week had just been launched. It was a transformational time for women in that roles in PR and fashion and beauty meant there was much more opportunity to rise to the top and be successful. I then worked for an incredible woman called Lynn Franks and became a director of the beauty division aged only 26. We were all encouraged to use creativity to help businesses be relevant to popular culture which proved to be a great grounding for what was to come. In 1990 I moved to NYC, again without a plan but a few assignments for UK publications. On one of my assignments, I interviewed Michael Gordon at the hair salon Bumble & Bumble this turned into a role with him and stimulated me to start my own PR company and established a reputation in a very short period of time. As you will see there is a pattern, one role well done leads to another and in fact until this day I have never applied for a role or a job, I believe that being open to what the world has to offer and working really hard to be the best one can be combines to get you on the right path. I was then headhunted by the Estee Lauder Companies and made the choice to embark on a career that would span 11 years and eventually securing the position of Vice President, Global Communications of MAC Cosmetics. I was part of a management team that lead MAC to become the dominant player globally. This role for me was when all the previous experience of my life could be applied — pop culture, fashion, music and rolled into an amazing charitable side The MAC AIDS FUND. I was privileged to work with the UNDP on AIDS in Africa and The Bill Clinton Foundation. All of this time I was also raising my son Harry as a single mom.

I got married and relocated back to the UK (having a daughter in 2004) and my role moved with me. I was then approached by private equity firm LDC, an arm of Lloyds bank, to take the role as CEO of self-tanning brand St Tropez. I saw huge potential in this fast and effective way of looking good but felt that the way the brand was telling its story was wrong. I went from running a big part of an even bigger company in MAC to being totally responsible for every aspect of a mid-sized one. I used skills I had acquired along the way and had to learn a whole bunch of new skills on the job including the fast-paced bottom line demands of private equity. I was now a ‘business women’ rather than a ‘brand builder’. I turned St. Tropez into a market leader and my visionary business approach led to it being acquired by PZ Cussons, a FTSE 250, where I took the role as CEO of the beauty division. After two years I decided to take a gap year at age 51, I had had the idea for my own brand but wanted time out to decide how I would do it and if indeed the world needed any more product. I decided to return to beauty in November 2017 to launch my independent, clean brand. I saw a gap in the market for a sustainable, modern brand that offers fine fragrance at an affordable price. In under four years I am so proud to have been acknowledged globally for our eco-conscious values and we are now available in 19 countries. Our small, British brand has definitely gone global!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

“From the very beginning I wanted to make Floral Street a beacon for change. I wanted my brand to have meaning and core values of environmental consideration and be accessible to all. So, it had to be about sustainability in fragrance which just hasn’t been there. Everyone has been trying to play catch up, but we were one of the first brands to talk about it and be transparent about our ingredients and where they come from, our packaging — a beautiful bottle in a pulp package was a first in fine fragrance.

However, being sustainable is a journey and we face new challenges every day. It’s not just the fragrance that’s involved in being ethical, you have to consider the whole life cycle and every element that goes into the final product. From the raw materials and how they are processed, the recyclable packaging and the responsible manufacturing methods and supply chain. Consumers are now demanding this, and we have the accreditations to back-up what we say!

Also, we don’t use the word sex or sexy anywhere in our communication as I believe it is an old-fashioned word and the beauty and fashion industry has relied too heavily on using sex to sell. Instead, we use motivating and relatable words to express an individual’s mood or personality. This also makes us a very inclusive brand. We inspire our customers to choose a fragrance based on the way they feel. We want to change the conversation around scent and offer a totally new way to experience and educate on fragrance.

Collaboration and partnerships are also really important if you are a small brand. By being part of a bigger movement around sustainability and inclusiveness, you find and connect with others to help champion the messaging.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

“I have so many funny stories from throughout my career and trust me I’ve made mistakes! But I generally hang back a little and observe in order not to make a faux pas. I think the language of industries and companies can cause a lots of confusion, from my first high powered meeting at the Estee Lauder companies where I felt everyone was speaking a new language through to the private equity board room where they talk about ‘breach (of covenants)’ a word I previously associated with giving birth!! When I became CEO of St Tropez it was a private equity holding and I did learn a whole new vocabulary! As a result, I turned it into a market leader and prestige global brand, creating a 25m dollars business in the US.

I have a way of looking at challenges, asking questions to understand and I always encourage my team to do the same. Be honest and don’t ever pretend you know. I think its valuable to have been a junior and learn from the bottom up so you can watch other people make mistakes that you can then grow and learn from.”

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

“I’ve had multiple mentors, but I always try and find something in everyone to learn from. My parents have definitely been my mentors as they built something from nothing. When I was facing difficult decisions, my dad once said, “whatever decision you make is the right one because you made it.” That taught me to own my decisions, stick by them and not to ever look back at ‘what could have been’.

Lesley Goring & Lynne Franks were my first female bosses in London in the 80’s. Both had built their own businesses from scratch and became influential in fashion and beauty. But they never lost sight of empowering other young females to use creativity to build businesses.

Leonard and Evelyn Lauder were a power couple setting an example for everyone in the Lauder company to work hard, but also through and with others to inspire them to help grow the business. Their mission was “bringing the best to everyone we touch” and they really believed in this.” My husband and I both own and run our own companies and the Lauder example of how to be a ‘family business’ has been a huge inspiration to me helping see how the dinner table can help solve problems and inspire new ideas.

My son Harry and my daughter Emma are both massive inspirations to me, they keep me in-check on my attitudes keep me up-to-date on the fast paced world and truly help me navigate making FLORAL STREET relevant.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

“I think only using disruption to lead by example not to break down structures. I learnt through working with MAC cosmetics in the 1990s how the positive structure of a corporation could amplify the reach of a disruptive brand. You can touch different cultures and communities to make a difference. For example, via the MAC Aids fund, the more successful MAC became the more money and power we had to help fight aids across the world. With FLORAL STREET I wanted to challenge the fragrance industry to look at the way it acted on packaging, I did not start by saying you are wrong, and I am right but by me creating a pulp box and starting to tell the story of why it was better it automatically made the consumer ask questions of other brands. I also think you often have to be on the inside to change or affect things. I have recently been appointed to The British Beauty Council Steering committee on sustainability where I hope to help play a role in the approach of the entire beauty industry to the environment.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Consistency — this is key to success in life and business. Jeanette Wagner who at the time was president of Estee Lauder International once said to me “there are a million ideas but its executing them that’s the skill.” I think transitioning from a young, entrepreneurial idea-fuelled person into a successful businesswoman takes absolute consistency of follow through.

Faith — both in yourself and the ideas that you bring but not to be confused with faith that you can do absolutely everything. At the beginning of setting-up FLORAL STREET I was having panic attacks about what I didn’t know, it was holding me back, thinking I had to be expert in every aspect. My husband pointed out that there are a million and one accountants but there are not a million and one people with vision and ideas. This empowered me to make the right decision about team members and acquire the skill sets I needed to make my ideas become reality.

Clarity — my newest piece of advice is ‘clean thinking’ — it actually came from a session with my therapist where she said, “wow you are really clean thinking now!” It’s about life and business and the ability to let go of information you don’t need to have in your head. We are bombarded with information, bombarded with studies about business and markets, bombarded with news on multi platforms and really its about striping all that away. You need to be very clear with your ideas and how you apply them to your company without the muddiness of everyone else’s opinions, thoughts or observations.

When you are a working parent and your own boss your life and your business are astringently intertwined therefore the way you view everything becomes one thing. You have to have clarity to be able to decide where to best spend your time and make a choice about what you want to focus on.”

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

“My vision is for Floral Street to become a ‘clean’ lifestyle brand and the more successful the business is the more change we can influence. I also strongly believe that by building a responsible brand and leading by example you empower and enable others to grow. I want to continue to inspire those that work within the company to be the best they can be. Also, to give consumers the opportunity to make better choices that bring sustainable beauty to their everyday life. What gives me most joy as a mother and a leader is inspiring my own children and those that work with me and I want to help others develop the idea of clean thinking to make them a better professional.”

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

“I draw inspiration and influence from many aspects of life. In 2003, I had the privilege of working with former US President, Bill Clinton via the MAC aids fund and I was invited to hear him speak in New York. He did so without a script, pulling his thoughts and ideas on the future of the world together.

That has forever influenced me to the point that if I am asked to speak it will be from the heart and from what I know to inspire people. I am reading quite a lot of biographies at the moment because people’s experience and enlightenment along the way help me ground my own ideas and help me shape the future of my company in a context of the world. There is also an amazing documentary series on Apple TV called ‘DEAR’ a clever way to tell an individual story through others. The episode on Misty Copeland and her journey helped me appreciate that by tapping into who you really are and what you really believe is your personal mission and journey always leads to the right conclusion”

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leonard Lauder once said, “just when you are tired of an idea someone is hearing it for the first time”. Whenever I feel challenged or doubt my ideas or the way in which we are expressing the company values I harp back to his words. You have to be consistently telling your story every day and reaching new people all the time. Particularly now in this fast-paced digital world it is easy to get distracted and think you are missing out or you should be launching a product in a certain way. But what I’ve learnt by founding my own company is that you literally have to have faith to build on your customer base each day incrementally.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

“What my life in business has taught me is that if you strive to make a business not just about money but also for good and influence, the two can work in tandem. I think the world of business is having to wake up to this idea and young Gen Z consumers are demanding it as they choose the brands to invest in. I’m now on a path for the foreseeable future to build a meaningful brand that becomes more successful and therefore can have more impact on change in sustainable beauty but also in the workplace on a daily basis.”

