Michelle Fedrizzi of Auric: “You must invest in yourself from not just great and healthy food but also in the mind and learning new ways of doing things”

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Fedrizzi.

Michelle Fedrizzi is the Founder and Owner of Auric, a holistic wellness and life coaching practice. After her own spiritual awakening, Fedrizzi got called to turn her heartbreak into power to help other women find hope, love, and power again in their lives to heal the divine feminine. After she quit her 9 to 5, she drove head-on into giving back her knowledge of astrology, spirituality, energy healing transformational work, intuitive guidance hypnosis and NLP life coaching to help others navigate their life path as she used it as a tool to navigate her own. Fedrizzi not only teaches but also embraces that everything is always perfectly aligned and for our highest good.

Fedrizzi is a certified Reiki master in Usui and Karuna, a certified Crystal healer, certified acupressurist, cupping, hypnotherapist + EFT + Past Life Regression Teacher, Certified Herbalist and certified NLP life coach who helps her clients helping her to heal and step into their power and expand. She has even pioneered a technique of a combination of reiki-hypnosis, which has helped so many with anxiety, grounding themselves, and stress — especially around due to the pandemic. Fedrizzi tailors everything to the unique needs of each of her clients, down to their star chart and energy fields and this personalized approach is what makes her and her clients so successful. She uses the tools and gifts of the universe as well as her own intuition and expertise to help people heal and become their best selves, even after tragedy strikes.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are? What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

When I first started my business it was all out of pure faith and being tired of having an empty heart that was not fulfilled. I was working in fashion, designing shoes and traveling the world! But also running the business and bringing beautiful shoes to women to help them feel more in their power each time they put on a new set of shoes. One day I was clocking into the job and felt this moment, where I knew there was more out there for me than just designing shoes. My heart loved what I was doing but still felt something was missing and in that moment I wrote up my resignation and quit. I didn’t think twice about it as I had felt in my spirit that I needed to follow my soul which was leading me to start a Reiki Business (which I had already started, but didn’t have the time to maintain or pour into since I was so busy with the shoe business). Everyone around me thought I was crazy but I was at complete peace with my decision and realized I had already been doing everything in my current practice at all of my other jobs: helping all the people in the businesses I worked for. My mentors were other women in my field at that time who had believed in me and saw something within me that I didn’t see, as they all gave me a chance to rise into power at my jobs, but in each one of those times I would end up being their cheerleader, their motivation, therapist, healer and coach. I practiced a lot with my bosses through helping them to rise higher in their businesses and in that space realized how powerful women truly are when we have a little bit of an extra push and someone believing in us.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many but one of my favorites is all of the beautiful women that I have done reiki sessions on or coaching with and to see the child that is trying to come through them. I see the child and connect in with it and not only feel the soul of it but also why it needs to come through at that time. Oftentimes the parents are in shock and don’t believe it until a few weeks later when they become pregnant. The blessing is truly when the child is born and to see the child in the flesh and to connect with it and see the child looking back at me knowing that we recognize each other. All the work that I do with the baby in the spiritual realm and in the womb up until it is born is so beautiful and once it is here it is so magical. It is a reminder that what is unseen is always trying to make its way through and that we must learn to work with it until it comes into fruition to not give up on it whether that is a dream, a child, a love etc. All things that are trying to come through into this world are first unseen and we get to believe and nurture it until it takes form- as it is always worth it.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

I believe money is a tool and the more that we have, the more we can help people. Money amplifies the good in people and good people with money change the world. When you first start in a helping profession you may feel the need to not charge, but in that case you are not only doing a disservice to yourself, but also to the client as there is not an equal energy exchange taking place. When helping people you are pouring your heart, soul and energy into that person and it takes resources (money) to replenish that and if you struggle with charging, your health will be the first to go because not only are you depleted energetically but you are also depleted monetary wise and stressed out as well. This work is truly priceless and even if you do put a price on it you are still charging too little because you are literally changing people’s lives and that has a ripple effect in their life and in others. You get to charge people and as you do they get to pay you as it calls them higher and helps them to stretch and honor the practice as well. People value what they pay for and that means they get to pay you and you get to receive. I see a lot of new beginners struggle with charging as they struggle with their own self worth, but they have been doing this practice most of their life just not knowing that is what they have been doing. People are paying you to save them time, pain and to get their faster- they are paying you for your experience as well.

For a long time in my practice I was undercharging because I wanted people to have access to this work. During that time I was extremely busy with clients all day from morning until night with no days off- eventually it became too much and my body started to have serious health issues where I was in and out of emergency, doctors and naturopath doctors each and everyday getting treatments- during that time I was still working (sick from the bed). This was a huge lesson for me as many amazing healers poured into me, I realized I had to not only raise my prices but also just how important health is. I was clearing out so much from not only myself that I was holding but also my clients.

It was a really expensive lesson but in that lesson it was priceless and I still feel that healers and coaches charge way too little…. myself included. This work is powerful and gets to be recognized as such.

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

Lots and lots of self care. I have to take a lot of breaks in the middle of the day to get grounded and to come back to myself. My self care game is constantly growing and expanding as I take on more clients and my business expands. The most important thing is to have a very strict schedule with non-negotiables when it comes to taking time for myself. When I am in balance, my business follows suit as it is an extension of me.

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

My biggest struggle was starting a business and staying with it. I had run so many other people’s businesses over the years and helped them to start them, but to do mine was one of the hardest of them all. I wanted to quit so many times and go back to a regular job. The only thing that kept me going was one day I was looking for jobs and ready to give up on myself and my business when I realized I had given up on everything before in my life and what would it look like if I just kept going? I realized in that moment I couldn’t quit, that I was counting on myself and so many other people that I have met and have yet to meet were counting on me. Having a business pulls everything out of you, not just your excitement and passions but also your fears and limitations and the work of having a business is really you as it is such a transformation of self and your life. Ever since then I decided to keep running my business and show up everyday and in that space my business completely transformed. Once you decide everything around you changes too!

What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Energy Maintenance Self Care Constantly investing in yourself Listening to your intuition Showing up daily

When it comes to having a thriving business you must learn how to maintain your energy and to clear it, otherwise you will keep building more and more energy and will feel not only depleted but also unsure as to what is yours. As we move throughout the day we are picking up emotions and energy from others and if we are not aware of this we will keep it and hold onto it and create from other people’s energies. It is important to clear your energy daily so that you are a clear vessel for spirit to work through you but also so that you can move from your own energy and not from others.

Self care is important because when your cup is not full, you can not pour from it into others. You must take time each and every day not just once but multiple times throughout the day to fill your cup up- it could be listening to the birds in the morning, sitting in silence, yoga, meditation etc. This is the time to come back to your core and for you to remember who you are and why you are here which then helps you to have energy for yourself and for others.

Sitting in silence, having dreams, or listening to spirit is important in business because oftentimes spirit has a message to share with the collective and/or information to help advance the collective forward. When you listen to spirit and become an open vessel for spirit to work through then you are able to get to the message out there for those who need it and resonate with it. This helps you to work smarter not harder and oftentimes cuts out a lot of the fluff in business.

You must show up daily for yourself and for your company as it is an extension of you. When you pour into your business it pours back into you. Your business is like your child and needs a lot of energy, attention, love and nurturing and when you show up daily it grows really quickly and expands with you. It teaches you so much about yourself, but it can only teach you when you show up.

You must invest in yourself from not just great and healthy food but also in the mind and learning new ways of doing things. We get to stretch our mind each and every day and when we do so our world stretches and expands with us. We are here to evolve and when you invest in courses, seminars, self care, health etc your life thanks you and your energy amplifies and sends a signal out to the universe to keep growing and bring you in more blessings.

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

I set specific days once a week to build in the business and have other team members help me to expand that business as well so that when I am busy with clients the business is still getting the love it needs in many other ways. It is easy for me to be on with my clients and any moment as they are my first priority and it comes effortlessly to show up for them.

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

I think that it is important for other healthcare leaders to have a “team” of other healers behind them that they trust and can go to at any moment. Their team should consist of a therapist, a body worker as in a chiropractor, acupuncturist massage therapist etc. and also an energy worker. You must take care of your mind, body, and soul and each one will serve its own purpose as you clear other people’s energy from your mind, body and soul but also will help you to clear out what you are working through as well.

I have my team that I always lean on and see at least once a week which consists of a chiropractor, a therapist, an energy worker, hypnotherapist and a neurological coach to help rewire and reset the brain. Each one of these people have their own unique talent to help me clear the body, reset the mind and also clear any energy and organize my thoughts. I must be on point if I am showing up for the community and in order for me to do that I must lean on my team to help me clear and pour back into me as well so that I can do that for others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

Turn your life into gold. We are the master and creator of our life and we get to design it the way our hearts desire. I have taken my most hardest and traumatic times in my life and used it to teach people and to build not only myself up but also others. I look to find the power in the pain and the lessons in the issues and because of that I have been able to help thousands of people. We are all connected and when you go through something there are gems in it that help not only you but others. We are here to give back with what we have been given and I use the pain as a way to help others through theirs. You never know who needs your medicine and when you don’t share your light, lessons or what you are going through you may never help someone who needs the cure. You are the medicine it is not for you to hold but rather to give it back out.

