Michelle Fedrizzi of Auric: “Self Care”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Fedrizzi

Michelle Fedrizzi is the founder and owner of Auric, a spiritual life-coaching practice. After her own spiritual awakening she left behind the lights and glamour in her career in the entertainment industry to pursue a life of giving back to others to help them find their light. Michelle had been in the entertainment industry for many years behind the scenes putting on Productions with major artists. She knew there was more to life than the glitz and seduction of big business and started to dive deeper into our spirituality. Fedrizzi got called to turn her heartbreak into power to help other women find hope, love, and power again in their lives to heal the divine feminine. She took a leap of faith and quit her 9 to 5 and drove head-on into giving back her knowledge of astrology, spirituality, energy healing transformational work intuitive guidance hypnosis and NLP life coaching to help others navigate their life path as she used it as a tool to navigate her own. Fedrizzi not only teaches but also Embraces that everything is always perfectly aligned and for our highest good.

Fedrizzi is a certified Reiki master in Usui and Karun, a certified Crystal healer, certified acupressurist + cupping, hypnotherapist + EFT + Past Life Regression Teacher, Certified Herbalist and certified NLP life coach helping her to heal and transform thousands of individuals around the world as a step into their power and expand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a divorced family that was broke and hurting, but tried to keep it together for the world to see. We didn’t have much but hand-me-downs and family. I thought family was everything until I grew up and learned just how unhealthy they truly were and how much of my life had been shielded from the truth. I struggled with my voice growing up and trusting people around me as I never felt I had a safe space to excel in. We struggled with money, love, compassion, intimacy and most of all truth growing up as a family thus this impacted all of my relationships including the one I had with myself. I had no idea who I was as I grew up with a controlling mother and always had to fit a certain mold in order to be loved and receive love. As I grew up it wasn’t until I had a sudden shift of reality when I was 24, when I had a year of only all traumatic losses one after the other all year, that really put me on this journey of healing. I wanted to heal myself and to find me and in that space I was able to do so and also grow a business that gives that healing back to others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be Love”

It is everything in my life and will always be. It is in the moments when life gets too hard that we must remember to be love. The hardest thing to do is to keep the heart open when you are going through the valleys and in extreme heartbreak, grief, anger etc., but it is in those moments that we learn to go deeper to love the depths of ourselves even more and others even more to keep going. It is in love that we get our wings. It is in love that we remember who we are and once you have that you can create and expand your life exactly how you please.

When I go through a hard time in life I remember this quote and remember to come back into my heart, so even in those moments of wanting to give up I can tap into the heart and love myself enough to keep moving forward. It gives me the strength I need — always.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Focus- Without focus I would not be here now. Focus means sacrifice and oftentimes that comes with a lot of lonely days and nights as you learn to find your way in entrepreneurship. I had to remain focused without distractions for many years. That meant no late nights, no going out on weekends, not having friends to talk to about my wins, losses or lessons, feeling like an outcast for not being a part of the fun anymore etc. I was always judged for wanting to walk down this path and leaving a “normal” life, but it was the one thing that got me to where I am now and now those same people ask me how I did it.

Perseverance- No matter what you do- Don’t give up! There were millions of times I thought in my mind it wasn’t going to work, I was crazy, I was in over my head, I was wasting my time etc. There were plenty of times I wanted to quit when it got too hard, but I didn’t and the only reason why is because I wanted to see what would happen if I didn’t quit.

Mindset- Focus on your mindset. Entrepreneurship is 90% brain power and 10% action. You must first see it in your mind before you could create it. You must have a healthy mindset otherwise this work will eat you alive. This work will make you work through all of your limited thinking and make you push past all your boundaries within your mind. I have really had to learn how to work with my mind- otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I focus on my mind everyday through neuro-feedback work to intentions, to learning new things etc.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

After going through a difficult time you must come back and focus on your self care. It is easy to let yourself go when you are in heartbreak, sadness etc.. and stay in a dark space and think life is done with when really it is just a space to learn and find more of yourself. When you focus on your self care you will notice you move through the issues a lot faster and the lessons as well.

Self Care- It is so important to double up your self care when you are going through a hard time. Oftentimes we forget to take care of ourselves when we are struggling when in fact this is the key to help us grow and stay growing. When we are taking care of ourselves we not only feel better and it raises our vibration but we also tell ourselves that we are going to get through it and that we care enough about ourselves to keep going. Self Love- When we give ourselves extra self love in a shift of life we let ourselves know that we are worthy and no matter what happens we have ourselves. This is so important especially when going through a breakup, because oftentimes we feel we are unworthy of love or even unlovable — when in fact this is the time to love ourselves even more. Double up on your self love and let yourself know just how worthy you are! Understanding- It is so important to have a deeper understanding of the issues at hand but also with what you are going through. Sometimes we do not have the energy or emotional capacity to deal with things when it’s a hard time and when you can understand and give grace to yourself you actually show yourself more love and compassion- thus deepening your emotional love for yourself. Having understanding as to why people do what they do is also very beneficial because then you do not take anything personal. You are able to see that each person acts from their own pains and trauma and thus gets you off the hook to take responsibility for their actions. Understanding is a key to help you release a lot of your own wounds you could keep and hold on to in the healing process. Patience- Have patience for yourself. The healing journey is a rollercoaster and it doesn’t happen overnight. Sometimes it takes years to heal and sometimes it takes days, but no matter how long it takes you have patience for the journey and what it teaches you. Do not rush it as you are moving through it at the right time you need to. Healthy Support System- Having a healthy support system is key in life but more so when you are going through something because you have to talk it out. Not only do you need to talk it out but you need the right people to speak to otherwise they can make the situation worse and make you feel worse, crazy or even make you feel not understood. Having a healthy support system helps you to reframe your situation but also gives you the right outlets to heal in all ways.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

Journaling and meditation are really important when the dust settles. When you journal you are able to clear your thoughts and emotions but also see where the patterns of your own behavior is- this is really important especially when you go into a space of relapsing into negative emotions again. When you journal you are able to see what your patterns are and you can break them down and find out where the root of the problem is so that you do not repeat it moving forward. Meditation is also important for you to clear your mind and to hear clarity. When you go through a hard time it could feel not only dark but also confusing as there is no light in sight but when we allow ourselves to meditate we can see the light, the lessons and understand why we went through what we went through and for that we learn to have more compassion and also more understanding for ourselves and others.

How can one learn to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

This is an ongoing process but it is possible. Just because an event happened that does not mean that you need to hold onto the issue any longer. It is the acceptance that you must learn to work toward and the new life that you are creating. Use the pain to turn it into power and you will quickly transform your life.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Come back to your heart and your truth. Get out into nature and ground into the Earth and allow yourself to connect with everything around you. Once you connect back into nature you will not only feel supported and held but also understand that there is always a reason for everything and that the problem is a part of nature in order for our own evolutionary growth. Nature helps us to heal as we tune into the seasons and tune into the evolution that it is always providing. Our emotions shift and so do we when we take time for ourselves and to connect in with the great divine mother.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

“Everything is always happening for me” is the best way to reframe the situation. Sometimes situations have to happen in order for us to grow or to find the root of a problem. When we understand that everyone in our life is playing a part we can then let go of the need to always be in victim mode. Everything is always happening to us to help us grow and heal even if it doesn’t look like it. We just need to find the silver lining and trust the process.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement in today’s world it would be to honor every little thing in this world from the plants to the animals to the humans and all the different ways we see the world. When we honor everything around us we become at peace because we are not trying to control anything, but rather honor the beauty in each living thing. Everything in the world is helping us to evolve (good and bad) and when we see that we need both we can honor the lessons in it all and co-exist.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Tony Robbins- He has been a game changer for the coaching industry and really paved the way for the work I currently do. He is a master of the mind and to lead so many millions of people takes a real powerhouse and a lot of discipline and focus. He is the master of his own reality.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram: www.instagram.com/theauriclife

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theauriclife

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theauriclife

www.theauriclife.com

