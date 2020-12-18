Michelle Enjoli Beato: “I am driven by the potential”

I am driven by the potential I help others see in themselves and the change I’m able to help drive. The message I want to share with the world is that connection is a key human need that is underutilized today but is essential to success professionally. We must first consistently connect with ourselves to identify our wants and then learn how to connect with the world to obtain them.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Michelle Enjoli Beato.

Michelle Enjoli is a bilingual international speaker and career coach who motivates and teaches strategies on how to successfully connect to career and business opportunities. She was a first-generation college student who was able to get her dream job before she graduated as a television producer. Since then, she has worked for global brands in television broadcasting like Univision, Telemundo, ABC, NBC and CBS and marketing for Mercedes-Benz USA and Delta Air Lines. In 2016, she created the first all-inclusive business resource group at Mercedes-Benz USA in order to connect leaders and professionals with each other for growth and development. She continued to expand on this work and created her second dream job in 2018 with the launch of Connect with Michelle Enjoli. Michelle also has an idea worth sharing and will become a TEDx speaker at Southampton, England’s inaugural TEDx event next year. She will give a talk titled “The Most Important Connection to Make for Success.” She was just featured in a new book called “Hispanic Stars Rising. The New Face of Power” and is currently working on her first book.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a town outside of New York City to a Hispanic family. My first language was Spanish and when I started kindergarten, I was almost rejected because I didn’t know English. I quickly learned and grew to love hearing and reading stories. By 3rd grade, I could read a book within a few hours. I was a curious child and loved growing up in a diverse neighborhood. My grandmother’s home was always full of people, laughter and stories. I owe my upbringing to my lifelong passion of connecting with others over a hot cup of coffee.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Mercedes-Benz USA relocated their headquarters in 2015 to Atlanta, GA. I was working for the company at the time so I also made the move. While working in a new environment that consisted of a multicultural and multigenerational work force, I noticed some gaps that existed within the work force. I decided to create a business resource group that connected professionals and leaders with each other for professional growth. We hosted group workshops, one on one sessions and a speed networking event to help employees develop communication and career building skills. When I left the company, I was consistently pursued to continue this work and decided to expand on it by building my own speaking and coaching business.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened since I began my speaking career is that I’ve reconnected with people and phases of my career that I had forgotten about. These connections have helped me piece together elements of my story and help me write my book.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I lost my place in the middle of a speech once and therefore had to adlib for almost 2 minutes before I regained my thoughts and the point of the story. That mistake taught me to prepare for anything and if something unexpected occurs, just be myself and keep going.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes! I recently reconnected with her. I was an intern at a local television station outside of NYC for the morning show and she was my supervisor. I was extremely intimidated to walk into a news room full of veteran journalists and producers with no experience. From the beginning of my internship, she was understanding, patient and eager to teach me anything I wanted to know. What I admire most about her to this day, is the humility, transparency and empathy she always displayed. She empowered me to use my unique ability and curiosity to challenge myself. Her leadership and mentorship led me to become the same kind of leader to others.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

I suggest speaking on a topic that you are uniquely qualified to speak on and are equally passionate about. When you set out to work on something that is authentic to you and your purpose, failure isn’t an option. The only failure that exists is in not trying. When you try something, you learn regardless of the outcome. With each new try, you get better and better.

What drives you to get up every day and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

I am driven by the potential I help others see in themselves and the change I’m able to help drive. The message I want to share with the world is that connection is a key human need that is underutilized today but is essential to success professionally. We must first consistently connect with ourselves to identify our wants and then learn how to connect with the world to obtain them.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

An effective and empowering speaker is an authentic and purposeful one.

In order to be successful, you have to speak on topics that are a reflection of who you are. I deliver talks on how to connect with yourself and others in order to find success professionally. I identified at a young age that I had a unique interest and ability to connect with others and used them to achieve my goals. Since this is who I am and have been successful at it, I am effective at garnering enthusiasm and interest about the topic.

Another tip to becoming a successful speaker is to have a specific and actionable message you want to get across. You should want to leave the audience with tangible ideas, thoughts or actions they can use to create change after your speech is over. When I speak to any audience, I make sure that I tailor my message to fit the specific audience and that I leave them with at least 3 tangible ideas, thoughts or action items they can use to make a change in their own lives.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

It can be terrifying and if I am honest, I’m not sure there is a method to completely ever get rid of a certain amount of fear or anxiety in speaking to an audience. I’ve overcome this fear in my life because I speak on a topic that I live and breathe every day. I embody the message I deliver to any audience and therefore I focus on delivering the knowledge and stories necessary to help them. My focus is on gifting the audience a new perspective or idea that they can then use to change something in their own lives. My advice is to redirect your energy towards what you want to leave the audience with. This usually lives little room for any other worries.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I did so much research and connected with so many people before I started my business for advice and insights that there weren’t many surprises I found once I started. I’m so grateful for that.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I’m currently working on a TEDx speech that I’m scheduled to deliver on May 6, 2021 in Southampton, England. The title of my talk is “The Most Important Connection to Make for Success.” I’m also working on my first book. My goal is to continue to grow as a speaker and author.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I invest in my self-care a lot since my best work is dependent on a healthy mind and body.

I read and listen to motivational authors and speakers daily via podcasts or videos for inspiration and motivation.

I work out 3–5 times a week in the morning.

I have created boundaries. If a situation or person does not bring joy or value to my life, I create a boundary or remove it from my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I absolutely love this quote from Steve Jobs. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

This quote has been meaningful and relevant to me both personally and professionally. The times I have settled, my work and motivation has suffered because I wasn’t being authentic to who I was or what I wanted. The minute I pivoted in an authentic direction, my life changed.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I hope to inspire a movement of self-reflection. As we grow older, we sometimes get so busy adjusting to the life we are living that we don’t give ourselves an opportunity to reflect on ways we can continue to grow or adjust if our circumstances are not conducive to our happiness.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Yes! I would love to have lunch with Jennifer Lopez! She embodies the struggles a woman today has to endure and overcome. Her continuous success in a judgmental and negative world is rare and inspiring. She is an example of what being limitless really is.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes. You can find me on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/michelleenjoli and on instagram at www.instagram.com/michelleenjoli.

