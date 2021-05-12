Michelle Duval of Fingerprints for Success: “If you have to choose, go for quality over quantity”

Non-verbal cues still matter (a lot)! One of the biggest challenges with digital communication is deciphering the micro non-verbal cues that aren’t easily visible on-screen. A subtle sigh could mean a lot but gets easily lost on Zoom.

This is why it’s important to put in extra effort to pay attention to the other party’s body language, and also be mindful of yours! We sometimes don’t notice that we’re leaning back on our seats with arms crossed. This can signal disengagement to others even though you’re actually just trying to get comfortable.

Even though there’s reduced visibility of non-verbal cues when video conferencing, it still speaks volumes. So don’t underestimate the power of your posture, facial expressions, and gestures when communicating online!

We are living in a new world in which offices are becoming obsolete. How can teams effectively communicate if they are never together? Zoom and Slack are excellent tools, but they don’t replicate all the advantages of being together. What strategies, tools and techniques work to be a highly effective communicator, even if you are not in the same space?

In this interview series, we are interviewing business leaders who share the strategies, tools and techniques they use to effectively and efficiently communicate with their team who may be spread out across the world. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingMichelle Duval.

Michelle Duval is a business coach with over 20 years of experience in the field. She is the CEO and founder of Fingerprint for Success— a personal coaching tech startup that uses people analytics and AI to maximize the human potential of companies, teams, and individuals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My journey into the coaching industry began when I was on a completely different path in my career, working for 5-star hotels. At the time, I was in charge of coordinating the visits for high-profile guests like Andre Agassi, Richard Branson, and Pavarotti, which gave me a sneak peek into the lives of these high performing individuals.

The one common thing I noticed was that behind each of these amazing people (who were at the top and elite of their respective fields) was always a coach of some form. They’d travel with their dieticians, psychologists, chefs, personal trainers, and more.

And this got me thinking: How can I make this same level of coaching support accessible to everyone so that we can all fulfill our full potential?

Since then, I’ve been working hard to solve this question through my startup, Fingerprint for Success (F4S) — an accessible online platform that brings personal coaching to everyone.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A man once came up to me after my first international speaking engagement and said, “You’re wearing glasses to make yourself look intelligent.”

I was taken aback and didn’t really know what to make of the comment. But I managed to calmly explain that I needed my glasses to see. He proceeded to tell me that because I’m blonde, I couldn’t be very smart. So he assumed I was trying to enhance my image of intelligence by wearing glasses.

That was one of my first obvious encounters with physical prejudice. From then on, I became very resolved to break down any stereotypes that people have of me, and to help others do the same for themselves. We need to get better at realising the potential we all have, and figure out the areas we can control and improve such as our skills and emotional intelligence, versus what can’t be changed, like the way we look.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve always been fascinated with the power of the mind. So the saying “if you can change your mind, you can change your life” is highly relevant to the work I do as a coach to others.

One of my earliest experiences with the power of the mind was when I was 17 years old. I’d scored poorly on a mock exam, and knew that something drastic needed to change if I wanted better grades for the actual exam. I tried listening to a hypnosis recording that was about study plans, and created the most in-depth schedule for myself. I mapped out everything — when I would eat, when I would study, how much rest I would get. Surprisingly, I managed to improve my scores by 40 percent for the final exam. And that was my first-hand experience with the power of the mind.

Since then, I’ve seen similar amazing transformations happen with people I’ve coached. All because they managed to see their situations in a different way and used their minds to shape their realities.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s really difficult for me to identify a single person or story because I’ve received so much support from various individuals who have been equally impactful.

One thing that I will add is that I actually go to various mentors for advice whenever I encounter different issues. Each of these people are also specialists in what they do. And I find that this makes their impact a lot more targeted and relevant compared to those who have a “jack of all trades” kind of background.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

With advances in collaborative online tools for virtual workplaces, people have shown great adaptability in transitioning to remote work. In fact, recent research commissioned by global visual communications platform, Canva, in collaboration with F4S, surveyed 2,000 adults across the U.S. who worked from home during the pandemic, uncovered how teams are working effectively while being physically apart. For example, we found that 50 percent of people said remote work has improved their productivity, and 76 percent feel that their relationships with their co-workers have actually improved while working remotely.

That said, the benefit of having physically-present teams are those spontaneous “eureka” moments. When people are together, there’s naturally more collective energy compared to being in separate rooms. Those informal sessions of bouncing off ideas with one another can be recreated in chat groups and conferencing apps. But there’s just something special about being with one another, which is a very real human need.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

That “human touch” is hard to replicate when we’re talking through screens — especially in terms of the messages lost through non-verbal cues that aren’t easily seen online. But with so much advancement in online communication technology, we’re moving into immersive experiences that will eventually allow us to recreate moments of physical togetherness.

I believe getting new hires familiarized with the culture of an organization can also be a longer process in virtual workspaces. But this depends a lot on how engaged team members are with their online environments. Feeling part of a virtual group can happen very quickly if everyone is participative in online chats and team activities.

And of course, there’s always the issue of technology failing with poor internet connections or programs just not working. So these are minor disruptions that can affect the efficiency of teams that aren’t physically together.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Understand your team’s unique communication style (and how it’s changed after remote work).

Whether you’re a remote team or not, each person and the dynamics of each team are different. So there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to effective communication. Some teams may thrive under neutral communication where messages are short, direct, and have a matter-of-fact tone, while others may gain more energy from affective communication with more emotion and non-verbal cues.

It’s essential for team members to understand each other’s preferred style and adjust workflows to accommodate each other. If communication breakdowns have been happening frequently after transitioning to remote work, having a reassessment will help your team understand how each person’s style has changed with new working arrangements.

Our F4S tool makes the process of getting to know your communication preferences much easier and faster. By simply answering our questionnaire, you’ll be able to identify your dominant style based on key communication areas related to success.

2. Make communication practices a part of your onboarding process.

Segregate different levels of information and their corresponding channels of relay. For example:

Complicated discussions (e.g. team restructuring, weekly all-hands meetings) can be done through video calls.

Daily requests or collaborations (e.g. two in a team working together) can be done through emails or Slack asynchronously with the understanding that the other person will be available for more information or requests.

All other non-urgent content like jokes, birthday wishes, or general announcements can be within a specific channel on the chat or messenger platform.

A general outline like this that’s given from the outset can help reduce adjustment time needed for new members to figure out these “unspoken rules”.

3. If you have to choose, go for quality over quantity.

There’s a lot of advice out there to over communicate whenever using digital platforms as it helps to make messages clearer. But I would always caution against speaking more without any thought to it.

Just because you repeat yourself three times, doesn’t mean that the person has registered what you said. (Do any of us respond well to nagging?).

I’ve always advocated for using intentional communication instead. This means being mindful of the person you are communicating with and adjusting your style to suit their needs. Also, making more of an effort with clearer choice of words and intent of your message is more important than just repeating yourself. And finally, rephrasing what is being said to you can also help to clarify if you understood what has just been said too.

Repeating yourself for clarity is certainly fine — but only if it’s done consciously and helpfully. This is especially important in the remote working age where people are already Zoomed out and burned out because of the increased influx of digital work-related information. People are naturally filtering out information to prevent cognitive overload!

So if you want your message to be heard, think less about what exactly you need to say and more about how you can best say it in a way that suits the receiver of that message.

4. Non-verbal cues still matter (a lot)!

One of the biggest challenges with digital communication is deciphering the micro non-verbal cues that aren’t easily visible on-screen. A subtle sigh could mean a lot but gets easily lost on Zoom.

This is why it’s important to put in extra effort to pay attention to the other party’s body language, and also be mindful of yours! We sometimes don’t notice that we’re leaning back on our seats with arms crossed. This can signal disengagement to others even though you’re actually just trying to get comfortable.

Even though there’s reduced visibility of non-verbal cues when video conferencing, it still speaks volumes. So don’t underestimate the power of your posture, facial expressions, and gestures when communicating online!

5. Keep learning and improving with regular feedback from your team about the current communication processes

If you want to know whether things are really working for your team — ask! If you’ve got a strong team culture, you can informally ask for feedback at the next team meeting or on the chat group. If the situation is more sensitive, set up an anonymous survey and get your team members to share what’s been going well and what needs improving. Most importantly, having an attitude of openness to improving is what will ultimately get your team to a stage where everyone is in-sync with one another.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

We were fortunate at F4S because our team was already very used to working together remotely. So the transition to 100 percent remote working was quite seamless for us.

But I knew that with this change, I also had to be very mindful of digital information overload. Surveys have shown that people working from home are working longer hours and are finding it harder to distinguish between work and personal time.

So in terms of communication, I’ve tried to minimize the stress, time, and energy needed to transmit information to another. And some of the ways I do this is by keeping meetings to an absolute minimum and promoting asynchronous collaboration where possible.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

At F4S, we use a number of digital tools that encourage human face-to-face interaction, ideation and communication in an efficient and fun virtual way! These include Canva brainstorm documents, which our remote teams use to collaborate in real time to workshop and present ideas, and map out strategic or creative plans, with everyone literally on the same page. Canva’s presentation templates are also core to how we communicate and share ideas in virtual meetings. The very cool talking presentations function that allows staff to pre-record a video message integrated within presentation slides, has been helpful to communicate updates with staff across several time zones, keeping our global teams connected. And for some fun, Canva’s live presentations tool enables real time engagement as though you were having an in-person Q&A, so staff can comment or ask questions while being in different locations.

Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Businesses are always looking for ways to increase efficiency — whether in the midst of a pandemic or not. And unified communications has been a key solution for streamlining the process of people getting their ideas across to one another effectively.

Of course, with the global shift to remote work ever since the pandemic, more businesses have to operate online (some almost exclusively). So the need for faster, easier, and consolidated online communication has been greater than ever and will only get stronger with time.

I believe the future challenge for unified communications services will be meeting the demands of clients. As more work is being done remotely and online, peoples’ needs are becoming a lot more sophisticated. And there will be a sharp increase in expectations for more customized and seamless communication integrations.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

As a coaching tech company, our core innovation is using technology to deliver a service that’s traditionally based on human-to-human interaction.

We’ve now developed the first AI-powered coach. The next steps for us will be about refining our technology to make the end-user experience more human and more real. Hopefully to the point where our Coach Marlee will no longer feel AI-powered to people anymore. And VR, AR, and mixed reality could very well be the answer to bringing our online coach-coachee interactions to the next level.

One day, we might see people working together in immersive virtual workspaces with Coach Marlee popping by with some team-building activities!

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

There wasn’t actually much of a shift for us in this sense because our customer base has always been a global one. So pre-pandemic, we were already engaging with many of our clients through video calls and giving virtual tours of our app.

I believe the transition to remote work has just solidified the value that F4S brings to the coaching industry. More people are opening their minds to what’s possible in terms of online experiences, and coaching is now being readily accepted as an interaction that can take place virtually (and with an AI coach!).

The Canva and F4S research also highlighted some positives in this area too. We found that almost half of Americans surveyed (42 percent) adopted new visual tools or programs while working in lockdown that enabled efficient collaboration between remote teams. Verbal or visual shared documents, such as video calls or talking presentations, were the most preferred method of communicating with staff remotely, with 42 percent of people agreeing. Effective collaboration is no longer defined by being in the same physical space, but by the way teams can interact and communicate through online visual tools and virtual workspaces.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Giving honest (especially negative) feedback is never easy — whether you’re in an online or face-to-face environment.

Some tips to making feedback with remote team members as smooth as possible include:

Make sure it’s a good time — if your internet connection is patchy, or the person’s had a really bad day because their city is in lockdown again, try again at the next best soonest time. Deliver the feedback in a one-to-one setting. So definitely not at the next team meeting. And if you’re unsure of the impact that your feedback might have, it’s definitely better to conduct the session over a face-to-face video conference rather than through chat. A lot can get lost or misinterpreted through messages which can compound the problems. Video call lets you see more non-verbal cues like body language and tone of voice, which will allow you to make better decisions when navigating the conversation. Be clear and cut to the chase. Avoid the “sandwich method” of softening negative feedback with compliments and praise. The danger is that it can confuse people or come across as being insincere with the compliment. This is especially important in online contexts where messages get misconstrued easily. So try to focus on the issue at hand and be really clear that you are trying to address it. Stick to the facts, behaviors, or results and avoid personal attacks. Explain what you understand about the situation or what happened and listen to what the person has to say too. When listening to another person online, it might be good to take extra effort to reflect back what the other person has said. So that you can be clear about whether you understood what has been said. Dedicate more time to coming up with solutions. Getting enough context and understanding of the issue is important. But if you get stuck on it for too long, the person might feel that it’s turning into a criticism session. Most people would probably be eager to move on from the situation, learn from it, and improve. So having a solution-oriented approach to a feedback video call will give more positive energy to the session and increase the person’s motivation to make things better.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

On a day-to-day level, I believe that camaraderie and belonging are often created from the little moments — when teammates send funny memes of GIFs on the Slack group or just pausing to ask, “How are you coping?” at the start of a Zoom call.

And leaders have a big role in demonstrating this cohesive culture they hope to create. You need to demonstrate what caring for or supporting one another means. Do you thank your team members for their contributions? Have told them that you’re confident in their abilities to complete a certain task? Or helped shoulder some of their work burdens that they were struggling with? When you show that you care, people are more likely to reflect this back to you and to others within the team.

At a higher level, there are many bonding activities that can be organized by leaders that add a sense of fun and light-heartedness to work. Our F4S team actually came up with a huge list of activities that teams can do together virtually. Honestly, the possibilities are endless these days. You can go on virtual museum tours, do online painting together, host a group fitness activity, and much more!

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My #1 movement is to bring personal coaching to the world, and F4S has been my vehicle to accomplish this.

My other “movement” is health-related. When I was 23 years old, I was diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases and was only given a few months to live. It was only through experimenting with different therapies that I managed to “cure” myself. So I’ve made it my personal mission to create more awareness about these unseen conditions, provide support to others with the disease, and be involved with the advancement of treatment research.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Links to our website and social channels can be found below. I would highly recommend anyone to try our FREE F4S assessment (on our website) which provides insights into your strengths and blind spots on 48 key areas that are closely linked to personal and professional success.

Website: www.fingerprintforsuccess.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fingerprintapp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fingerprintapp

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fingerprint-for-success/

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.