Micheline Khan of Althea Therapy: “Connect with youth and schools to destigmatize mental health from a young age”

Micheline Khan is a mental health advocate, scientist, and CEO and founder of Althea Therapy, a digital platform to connect with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) mental health and wellness professionals in Canada. Originally from Toronto, Canada and currently residing in Paris, France, Micheline witnessed the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color globally. This motivated her to move into the technology space to design a digital solution to address a growing challenge in access to mental health support for BIPOC communities, with the goal of reducing racial mental health disparities through the power of technology.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

As a first generation Canadian, raised by Trinidadian and Guyanese parents, I learned early on the importance of community. My mother, a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and my father, a teacher; raised me to be deeply involved in community projects in education, environment, and the arts. I loved the outdoors and always found a deep connection between nature and well-being. I learned to prioritize my mental health through time spent in nature from a young age. I grew up catching and releasing frogs in nearby streams and volunteering at aviaries and wildlife rehabilitation centers. I graduated from university and went on to become an ecologist, studying climate change and biodiversity loss. Witnessing the racial disparities and gender gaps that exist within academia and science, I became an advocate for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields. I wrote blogs, spoke on panels, and joined community groups. When the pandemic hit, I started to see huge increases in anti-Black and anti-Asian discrimination globally. Feeling angry and helpless, I wanted to find a way to help these communities cope with the stress and anxiety they were feeling. So, I started to spend more of my free time learning about racial disparities in mental health, and the tools and software that could help address these gaps.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Before starting my business, I had no interest in entrepreneurship. In fact, I felt bad for my friends who had started their own businesses over the years because it seemed that their lives revolved around it, leaving little time for anything else. Oddly enough, I was always drawn to entrepreneurial content: YouTubers, blogs, and online courses. I had convinced myself that these were simply transferable skills that would serve me well in my current job. It wasn’t until I had built my first minimum viable product for Althea Therapy and had started doing beta testing on the mobile app that I realized I was now a business owner. Instantly, all the doubt and fears that many new business-owners experience came flooding in — What if I fail? What if no one likes my app? I constantly questioned whether I should really do this, but the importance of what I was trying to accomplish took my focus away from self-doubt and fueled my determination. Putting the mission of my business at the forefront shifted my mental state to excitement about finding new ways to help underserved communities cope with mental health issues.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been incredibly fortunate to have had so many valuable mentors throughout my career and entrepreneurship journey. One of them is my partner, Peter, who stayed up late with me every night while I was building Althea Therapy. He listens to me rant about setbacks, encourages me to push my boundaries, and celebrates my wins. Having him as a sounding board since building my platform, has been instrumental to the creative process of my business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is from Mary Anne Radmacher: “Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.” This quote has resonated with me at multiple points in my life. From when I decided to quit my job in Canada to pursue my Masters abroad, and when I decided to start my own business. This quote was the push I needed to realize it was worth the risk, that I wouldn’t give up. I’d just put my head down and keep trying until I made it. We all need to take a moment to check-in with ourselves when experiencing doubt or just plain ole’ fear. I was afraid to fail. I was afraid that I wasn’t the kind of person that could do great things. So, each time that I’m confronted with a major setback, I just go to bed, and tell myself “I’ll try again tomorrow”.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance: I get imposter syndrome occasionally, but I don’t let it dictate my decisions. If I have a setback, I learn from my mistake and keep pushing forward.

Love of knowledge: I love learning new things! This is the main reason I was able to build my business. I had to learn new tools and software to create an idea from scratch that I had imagined in my head.

Networking: This has been key to my business. I have the opportunity to meet and support incredible people in my industry. Connect with people that you think YOU could help first.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

I’m leveraging the power of technology to normalize therapy and reduce racial disparities in mental health care for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities in Canada.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Althea Therapy is a resource I wish I had years ago. It’s a digital platform to connect with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) mental health and wellness professionals. The focus is to reduce racial mental health disparities by leveraging technology to improve mental health outcomes for people of color. We do this by empowering BIPOC communities to share, learn, and engage with mental health resources and professionals in an inclusive and accessible way. On the Althea Therapy app, you will find a BIPOC mental health and wellness directory, a mood journal, clinical definitions, resources, a peer support forum, and much more. Seeking care that considers the role race and culture plays in our lives can be transformative.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My journey with mental health and wellness began when I was very young. I used to do gratitude practices and affirmations before I really knew what they were. As I got older, I started to learn about the stigma associated with therapy and mental health in communities of color, I learned about the inequities in mental health care and implicit bias by clinicians towards BIPOC clients. My parents were always supportive, so it never felt taboo for me to openly discuss mental health in my home. We had endless discussions about mental health, racism, and the lack of race-based research available. I named the platform after my mother, who is a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. She’s a huge leader in the BIPOC community in my hometown and is an expert on anti-racism, anti-oppression, and cultural competence. I became more passionate about this cause as I started to see the racial disparities unfold in my communities, in academic institutions, and in health care. My dad was always my sounding board growing up with whom I would share all my frustrations, fears, and ideas. He championed me and my goals my entire life. When COVID-19 hit, he was the one who told me I could do it and encouraged me to move into a totally new field in the technology and mental health space to find a solution to a growing problem.

How do you think this might change the world?

We need transformative change to address racial disparities in mental health care. There’s a long history of profound systemic inequities and implicit bias within these institutions, and because of this distrust in the system, BIPOC communities tend to access mental health services less often and face more barriers when seeking support. There needs to be more emphasis on improving culturally competent service, and more race-based research available to tackle mental health stigma in BIPOC communities across the country. Althea Therapy is a platform making strides to bridge the gap in access to these services.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

It is often said that technology is a double-edged sword. It can liberate and enslave us. Technological advances have lessened our need for patience, and so, decreased our ability to tolerate waiting. We demand immediacy. We have to adjust our expectations because therapy is about the journey. It’s a process, not a quick fix. The practice of mental wellbeing and self care requires us to build a habit and practice of introspection, kindness, and digging deep to understand what we really need. That takes time and deep self-reflection.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Digital technology allows us to create radically different approaches to solving global challenges, like mental health. Here are five things you need to know to create positive social impact in the mental health space for underserved communities.

Connect with youth and schools to destigmatize mental health from a young age: Mental health is a growing problem for the younger generation, with Generation X currently known as the “most anxious generation” in history. We should be teaching children how to understand their feelings and mental health needs now more than ever. We can do this through apps or online, interactive modules taught in schools. This will help us raise generations of youth who are more in control of their mental wellbeing. Build inclusive, online peer support communities: There’s a lot of shame and stigma surrounding mental health in racialized groups, so through the creation of online communities where members can remain anonymous and seek help is key. The pandemic also showed us that by going virtual we can accommodate so many more people in need. Create connected, verified content to combat misinformation: Many communities of colour do not seek help for mental health issues and do not have access to credible, culturally relevant information on mental illness, or accessible and affordable resources. Curating a go-to online library with credible information is an important step for those in need. Use assistive technology to support people with disabilities and mental health conditions: Assistive technology, like apps or wearable health devices, helps people with disabilities and mental health conditions fully participate in all aspects of their lives. We need to make better use of assistive technology to improve overall well-being for those living with disabilities and mental health conditions. Create accessible spaces for vulnerable groups to access help: There are deep racial inequities in mental health spaces that prevent vulnerable groups from accessing those services and feeling safe and understood. Build online directories where BIPOC can engage directly with professionals who understand their unique cultural identities.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Find your passion and do it in service of others. For me, as an ecologist and mental health advocate, I’ve found true fulfillment in life by serving others and the environment. These are causes that I feel called to do, and I feel rewarded doing them each day.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Bozoma Saint John is a female powerhouse and a huge advocate for diversity and inclusion. She’s fearless about showing up as her authentic self and taking up space in rooms where she’s usually the minority. Her confidence and trailblazing brand have inspired me countless times to stay true to myself. I would be honored to have a conversation with someone of such breadth and depth.

