Michele Zanello on how entrepreneurs increase their self esteem. 10 Simple Steps

Life is full of challenges, easy or difficult, but sometimes the most complicated challenge is the one we have to face every day with ourselves. Having a good self-esteem is the first step towards having a satisfying life, building long-lasting relationships with people and achieving one’s goals in life. Here are 10 simple rules to improve self-esteem!

1) Know yourself: ask yourself what you like, think of some adjectives that best describe you, ask others how they would describe you and compare their answers with the idea you have of yourself. Knowing yourself is the first step in knowing what to expect and what to desire from the future.

2) Believe in yourself: you are the first judge of yourself! You are your first supporter! You are your first best friend! If you don’t believe in your abilities, in your talents, in your projects, why should others do it?

3) Recognize your strengths: each of us possesses the characteristics, qualities, talents that make us unique and precious in the eyes of others, we only need to learn to recognize them and use them to the fullest. Think about the times when you have faced particularly complex situations, the situations in which you have received compliments from the people around you, the successes you have achieved and you have achieved goals. Identify the values, the strengths, the skills that distinguish you and that are your strengths. Be generous with yourself!

4) Know your limits: everyone has limits. Recognizing and accepting them is the first step to love each other and above all not to expect too much from yourself. Remember above all that not all limits are insurmountable, not all limits are real!

5) Work on yourself: so many limits exist only in your head! Many people are afraid of what they don’t know, of new experiences, of changes and confuse this fear with their limits. Consider what aspects are part of you, think about what you don’t like without considering it a failure, but a point to work on. Think about what you can improve about yourself! And accept what is not editable as something that makes you unique.

6) Define your goals: having clear ideas about who you are, what you want to do, where you want to go in life, will make you much more determined and determined in making any decision. All this will save you time and above all will increase the consideration that others have of you!

7) Learn to see the glass half full: positive mind, positive life, it seems an obvious sentence, yet it is the truth. Life is full of challenges, unexpected events and unexpected events, knowing how to grasp the positive aspect for each situation is a unique gift, able to positively influence you and those around you. Remember that the unexpected are just new challenges to face, don’t despair but take advantage of every opportunity to prove yourself your value!

8) Surround yourself with positive people: a moment of discouragement happens to everyone, so you need to have people close to you who constantly remind you how much you are worth! Those who believe in you will always support you, will give you the strength and motivation to go on in times of difficulty. Remember that union is strength!

9) Give value to your time and passions: engage yourself in stimulating and rewarding activities, give yourself moments of relaxation when you feel the need, do not waste your time in activities that stress you or do not like you, give value to what that you like without fear of the judgment of others, take the time to dedicate yourself to yourself and to what makes you feel good, don’t be afraid to dress differently, to dare, experiment and undertake new activities!

10) Remember that there are no failures, only life lessons exist: remember that what you don’t like, you can change; what cannot be changed, can be improved; what cannot be improved, can be learned to love it. There is a solution to everything and mistakes are also the way life teaches us to constantly improve ourselves.

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/michelezanello_/ Official Site : https://michelezanello.it/