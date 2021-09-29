Michele Yeomans of Conscious Business Community: “List the things that you feel anxious about”

List the things that you feel anxious about. This small action will start to give you a bit of control as you are now actively doing something about it. We often fret over things that are out of our control, so cross off anything on the list that you physically cannot change. What would be left on the page is the things that you do have some measure control over, but more importantly, the things you can take action on.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michele Yeomans.

Michele is business and life strategist, who wears the many hats of entrepreneur, mentor, author and public speaker. She has and continues to develop programs and strategies built on her professional achievements and personal insights. Her ultimate vision is to create a more compassionate and kinder world through the medium of business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

It may have been either 2005 or 2006, I can’t remember the exact date. All I remember thinking was “I can’t take this anymore”. I was running a successful accounting business — too successful, I thought, with a lot of clients. There was no need to market myself, all my clients approached me by word of mouth. I was a conscientious, dedicated worker and did not want to let any of my clients down. But clearly, it was all too much for me. Instead of working 9am to 5pm, it was more like 5am to 9pm, 7 days a week. I was feeling beyond exhaustion.

One day, I just snapped. In a state of complete and utter frustration, I flung the files on my desk onto the floor and then burst into tears.

The following morning, I picked up the files and mustered up the courage to call each one of my clients to explain that the work they were expecting would not be completed on time, offering my sincere apologies. Their responses were nothing that I would expect, they were very heart-warming and caring. The general comments I received came across in a sense of, “that’s ok Michele, take the time you need and just let us know when it’s ready.”

After that incident, I took a week off to rest, rejuvenate and most importantly, to do some inner reflection. That week was a pivotal moment in my life when I realized that a) it was actually me putting pressure on myself to meet impossible expectations; b) I did not know how to say “no” to anyone and most importantly; c) I was in the wrong profession as the work I did was neither joyful nor purposeful.

I vowed to never let myself get into that state again, and then embarked on a personal and spiritual development journey whilst actively looking for the work I was born to do. The rest, as they say, is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

If I were to look back, I could see so many things that led to my newest company, Conscious Business Community. I believe that the realisation of what could be, started when I was working with my business students. They are all incredible people, wanting to change the world for the better in their own way.

One evening, we were in a pub after a workshop (like you do!) and the general consensus was that the school system was definitely lacking in the emotional and spiritual support of students. There was a unanimous desire to want to change that, so we agreed we would embark on a venture to attempt to introduce this type of training into schools and I would guide them.

We spent 3 months putting the basics into place, but eventually disbanded the project as it was not commercially viable. Irrespective of the outcome, what was learnt and experienced during those 3 months were magical!

I realized, for the first time in my career, how much easier things are when you work with others towards a common vision; mainly a) you never have to struggle on your own; b) the work feels lighter and less daunting and c) when several minds come together with openness, creativity thrives. This eventually became the essence and the ethos behind Conscious Business Community — working together towards a common purpose of changing the world for the better, ensuring that the members do not have to go through their journey on their own, and that through collaboration, we can do more, be more and create more.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

This is a really huge topic, but here are some key points to note:

Remain true to your goals whist pursuing them, but be flexible in how you achieve them. Bear in mind that obstacles are inevitable and is necessary for your growth and development. Anything that is too rigid (and this includes your thinking as well as your plans) will take a lot longer to move around or past obstacles, whereas flexibility opens you up to alternative solutions without compromising the end results.

Ask for help when you feel that too much is being put on you. We often feel that asking for help is a reflection that we are not able to handle what is being expected of us. However, this is not a reflection on your ability but acknowledging that what is being asked of you cannot be completed to a high standard within the required time frame, by anyone. Asking for help allows you to step into your personal power, taking control of the situation before it begins to weigh down on you.

There needs to be a balance between pursuing your goals and aspirations and down time required to rejuvenate yourself. Balance is not necessarily half/half, but the proportions that suit you best and this can be determined by trial and error. Self- care should become a daily habit. This can take the form of whatever you feel is most beneficial for you, from a walk in the park for some quality down time to deliberately avoiding someone if they bring your energy down. Always include doing something that you love. This reduces stress and makes life joyful and worthwhile. Make sure to schedule some form of self-care in your diary every day, and honor that time. It literally pays dividends.

Go on a lifelong quest to learn the truth about who you are, and make strides to follow that path. Over the course of our lives we take on societies culture, values and beliefs as our own and most times our own truth has been largely pushed aside or subdued.

Signs that we are not living our truth are often displayed in feelings of discomfort (mental, emotional or physical) in your interactions with others or with your profession. Being true to who you are conserves energy, whilst trying to fit in drains it. This is why so many of us are exhausted at the end of the working day, eventually leading to burn out if not addressed. The more you learn about yourself and step into it, the more your life will be in flow, the more you will thrive.

Appreciate where you on your journey. Everything will not happen overnight. You have to realize that you grow as your business or career grows. With every transition whether it be spiritual or personal development have a sense of gratitude as it shows that you are moving forward. Celebrate your successes.

Perfection doesn’t exist. Do not be too hard on yourself in trying to get things right the first time. Most times we try to perfect things but it actually a form of procrastination which hinders creativity. You can create masterpieces if you would just allow yourself to be in flow.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

This again is a really big area, but here are my top tips:

Ensure that everyone on board knows and buys into your vision. Nothing brings people closer together than a shared vision.

Know that the people that work for you and with you are your most precious assets, so acknowledge and value them at all times.

Understand that everyone is unique and will bring their own natural attributes to the table. They should have the freedom to work in a way that supports them best, and in that way, you get the best out of them. Be results-focussed and not methods- focussed. That way, staff will be happier and you will get your desired results.

When you make decisions, ensure that it is a win for everyone involved; customers, suppliers, shareholders, staff and the planet. If not, go back to the drawing board and start again.

Create a blame free environment. Blame creates fear and halts communication and creativity. Solutions can be brainstormed and implemented in a creative manner. When a mistake is made, learn from it; implement systems to ensure it does not happen a second time and then move on.

Maximum growth for any individual occurs at the border of both support and challenge. Ensure that everyone who works both with and for you receives both.

Walk the talk. It is imperative that the values you hold is exhibited in your actions. People may not always know your values off by heart but they watch what you do.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am an avid reader, and it is really tough to choose just one book. However, the book that was pivotal in helping me understand what drives a truly successful business, is ‘Start With Why’ by Simon Sinek.

He explains that it is not so much about what you do, but why you are doing it. Your ‘why’ will be the key support beam of your business around which everything else is held. Your customers will understand why you do what you do and will support you; your staff will be inspired as they feel as if they are a part of something bigger than themselves. You may have to dig deep to find it (and you may have a few false starts) but I believe the impact is far more than just business success.

I believe that through understanding your ‘why’, you become aligned with your purpose. The ‘why’ is something that will be very close to your heart and the essence of who you are. As a result, your intuition heightens, your creativity goes through the roof and you are continually motivated and inspired. Both you and your business will thrive.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

If you are overly anxious, I suggest you start small. You just need to be able to find 1 minute of peace; pause and breathe, focusing on your breath as you breathe in and out. This immediately brings you back to the present moment, and calms your body. Research shows us that continuous repetition of this, however short, will have longer term benefits that will allow you to remain calm in the midst of uncertainty. Acknowledge that you are experiencing anxiety and be open to looking at options in order to gradually reverse the situation. Until you make this conscious decision, you won’t be able to move forward. This decision opens the door to you receiving help in whatever form that it may take. Reach out to someone and talk to them about what you are going through. Anxiety and fear intensifies over time if it is not given an outlet. Just being able to talk to someone about your feelings and getting feedback or reassurances, alleviates the loneliness factor. Reduce the amount of time spent listening to news or switch it off altogether. I know this may sound a bit drastic, but the news continually feeds into your fears. I have a very strong inner calm, and I believe that this is in part due to the fact that I have not listened to the news since the year 2000. But yet I am still in touch with what’s happening. The truth is, we are in the age where news and information is instant and continuous. We are oversaturated with negativity, which feeds into our fears. We really only need to tap into it once a day to keep abreast of current events. List the things that you feel anxious about. This small action will start to give you a bit of control as you are now actively doing something about it. We often fret over things that are out of our control, so cross off anything on the list that you physically cannot change. What would be left on the page is the things that you do have some measure control over, but more importantly, the things you can take action on.

So, the next step, is to list what actions you can take now to help reverse your anxiety on these particular points. This will give you back some semblance of control and a way forward to subdue those feelings of anxiety.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Appreciate that the person is going through their own journey. We are all incredibly unique, even if you have been through something similar, you will never truly understand how another person is feeling. So, meet them where they are and just be there for them. Practice mindful listening. Mindful listening is about listening without pre-forming an answer in your head before that person has finished speaking. That way the person feels as if they are genuinely being heard. This is a very powerful skill that can be developed over time. Try to avoid judgement. Accept that no two people deal with things in the same way and that they will go through their own situation in their own way. Allow this process, whilst being there for them. Give reassurances. Offering reassurance alleviates anxiety, fear or panic. However, do ensure that they are actively pursuing a method to move beyond this, and they are not becoming overly reliant on reassurances. Be available for them as a continued support whilst they work through this challenge. This ongoing support is vital as working though anxiety is an ongoing process.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

It takes time and dedication to move from anxious to calm. It is an ongoing journey and not an instant fix. But there are great resources available that can help you with this. To start;

Identify the key causes of your anxiety. This will require some introspective work, but well worth the effort. Once you understand what is causing the anxiety, you can then begin to look at it from a practical view as to how you can resolve it, rather than remaining in this anxious state.

Then, educate yourself. Your best and cheapest resource is educating yourself. We are in the age of information and there are tons of resources out there to help with this. Attend courses, learn from books, podcasts, videos or by doing research on the following topics:

Building your emotional resilience: Anxiety is an emotional reaction and until you learn how to handle your emotions, it will control you. Maintaining emotional resilience: Practices like meditation or mindfulness help you to remain calm despite whatever else is happening around you. Let this be an integral part of your daily routine. Living an authentic life: A lot of anxiety comes from trying to fit in something that you genuinely feel is not you. In actively seeking out your path and purpose, you learn much more about yourself and you are then able to live in a way that works for you rather than against you.

These topics will strengthen your ability to deal with anxiety and support you along your journey.

Two very important things to note here:

Although there is a lot of information out there, there is also a lot of misinformation. Ensure that you are learning from reputable sources. For it to have any real effect, you will need to actively implement the teachings in your life. This is very, very important.

Get professional help. This can be in the form of a coach, counsellor or spiritual advisor. Please do ensure they have the relevant credentials or experience and more importantly, you feel comfortable with them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Again, there are so many quotes that have inspired and continue to inspire me. But in terms of practical applications in everyday life, the winner has to be “Feel the fear and do it anyway” both a quote and a book title by the late, great Susan Jeffers.

The thing that keeps us living a small life is fear. Fear of the unknown; fear that you are not going to be OK; fear that you won’t be able to handle everything; fear that you are not good enough or don’t have what it takes; fear that you will not achieve what you set out to do; that you will lose what you have; or that things will not get better. Anxiety is the physical manifesting of fear.

The thing is, until we face our fears, they will never go away. One of the first things I teach my students when they embark on their new business venture is to get “comfortable with being uncomfortable”. Facing the unknown is uncomfortable. Learning something new is uncomfortable. But until we learn to face it head on, it will not go away and you will be stuck in a state of limbo.

Since adopting this ethos of ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway’, my life and business has gone from strength to strength.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Most people embrace the idea of having a peaceful world, even though they may not necessarily know how to achieve this. My personal view is that a happy and peaceful world is made up of happy and peaceful people, so it seems like the logical place to start.

After years of searching, when I did eventually find the work that I was born to do, (which ironically was helping people find the work they were born to do) I founded a company called Living The True Self (LTTS). Here, we help individuals find their purpose, but also give them both personal and spiritual development, so that they truly follow their path with a strong sense of personal power.

Some graduates of LTTS wanted to start their own business but was uncertain as to how to do this. They were looking for someone that they trusted to guide them. Given my business background, I took the plunge and created a course called Getting your Business Off The Ground, which infused business with personal and spiritual development.

This naturally evolved into my second business venture, Conscious Business Community (CBC), where we provide business training to solopreneurs. This training includes ongoing support in a nurturing, joyful and collaborative environment and again, also includes personal and spiritual development as standard. Our ultimate goal is to uplift humanity and heal the planet through the medium of business.

My next venture, which is in its very early conceptual stage, is Organisational Alignment (OA). I am very aware of the discontent amongst employees, not to mention corporations that are still operating under the framework of the industrial era, when in fact the world has moved on in leaps and bounds. OA will help corporations to understand their core purpose and align the company to that purpose. In addition, we will assign the right jobs to employees based on their natural attributes, provide courses in communications and relationships, ethical decision making, all of which are designed to create a happy and peaceful working environment.

Through these 3 companies, I hope to be able to bring peace and happiness to as many people as I possibly can. So, I believe the movement has already started, and we welcome anyone who wishes to join us on this journey!!!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Website: https://www.consciousbusinesscommunity.co.uk/contact-us

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBCcommunityuk

linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/conscious-business-community-uk-067376202/

1 month free trial (CBC): https://www.consciousbusinesscommunity.co.uk/offers/BYFFsYiL/checkout

