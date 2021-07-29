Michele Pillar: “Be with someone you trust”

Be with someone you trust. Do not isolate. Cook something fun and sweet, with a child, if one is handy. If not you be the child. Watch a great movie. Make a list of things God has done for you, protected you from, provided for you and then lift your arms to the sky and thank Him. I call that, ‘showing God your armpits.’ It works every time!

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”. What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michele Pillar.

Michele Pillar is an author, speaker and 3-time Grammy nominee and she has a story everyone should hear. Her journey of courage began as a child when she found herself routinely hiding under her twin bed to escape the violent behavior caused by her mother’s addictions and many subsequent life-altering experiences. Yet, due to much deep “heart” work, a remarkable trust, miraculous life experiences and her strong faith, looking back, Michele feels only gratitude. Michele’s recognition from her early music career, her many #1 radio hits, chart-topping records and national tours built a strong foundation for her personally and professionally, but also uncovered the deep memories, painful past and trauma that she rivetingly unpacks in her book & song: Untangled/The Truth Will Set You Free.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

God gave me the ability to sing. My mother knew it when I was just five years old and came home from school crying because I didn’t understand why the other kids were “making fun of the song by singing off key.” My mother explained to me that they were doing the best they could, and that no everyone had the ability sing well. That was hard for me to understand at age five. But my voice is not what ignited my passion to communicate God’s love and hope to people. Oddly, it was my brokenness from my sorted childhood and eventual hard work to get well that catapulted me into my love for the ministry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are many because God creates opportunities from the most unlikely of circumstances. I would have to say my recent interview with Dr. Phil, after he read my book, Untangled, The Truth Will Set You Free, comes to mind as the most unexpected event of my career. Never could I have imagined Dr. Phil reading my book and then deciding to pull himself out of hiatus, on a Saturday morning to talk with me about what I went through as a child, growing up in a home of unrest and exactly how I found healing from such emotional wounding.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Dr. Maya Angelou once said, “When someone shows you who you are, believe them the first time.”

I lived for years, unable to set boundaries and trust my gut in relationships. This quote resonated with me when I first heard it on, The Oprah Show and it challenged me to rethink my personal people-filter. It does not mean I’ll never take a chance on someone, but it means I will walk into the relationship with my eyes wide open. I think I am better equipped to contribute to someone else’s life and guard my own if I heed Dr. Angelou’s advice.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Besides the Bible, which is all I would ever need, if I were stranded on an island, Stephen King’s book: On Writing, set me free to believe I could be a writer. I read it at just the right time during my

seriously-wanting-to-learn-to-write, years.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Again, my relationship with Dr. Phil has opened new possibilities with projects I was developing prior to meeting him. My book, Untangled, is defiantly getting its day in the sun, thanks to Dr. Phil. I hope every reader will find the courage they need to live their best lives. I am writing a new book and in am also in development with: The Farm Where Miracles Grow, A TV Reality Show shot from our farm in Leiper’s Fork, TN. Especially these days, everyone deserves and is desperate for a miracle to get back to the joys of living. I believe the stories we portray on the show will recalibrate people in remembering what is important and who we are as humans, who we once were before the madness began.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my 10th grade high school teacher, Bennie Taylor. He made me believe I could sing for a living if really wanted to.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe gratitude is birthed and maintained through a life lived in humility. Realizing I am not entitled yet I am deserving. There is a big difference in those two words.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think my earlier response could be the same for this one — but to elaborate, I was born 3 ½ months too soon in 1955. I had a one in five chance of survival. I have considered everyday a gift since then. If we can each find our gift of life and remind ourselves of it whenever we are feeling a little snarky, I think we will live a life seeing our cups as half-full.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude makes us a giver not a taker. This alone is one of the greatest secrets to living a fulfilling life. You cannot out give God and even if you give and get burned, God is able to refill what someone else took from you and multiplies our capacity to give in ways we cannot imagine. In other words, we walk away unaffected by someone else’s selfishness

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I believe Gratitude lightens our load. Helps us to look up instead of in. Life is hard enough without living under a cloud.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Gratitude = Giving Giving gives back Giving carries us out of our stale surroundings Giving is the best use of our time Giving overshadows regret, unforgiveness, and self-doubt

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Be with someone you trust. Do not isolate. Cook something fun and sweet, with a child, if one is handy. If not you be the child. Watch a great movie. Make a list of things God has done for you, protected you from, provided for you and then lift your arms to the sky and thank Him. I call that, ‘showing God your armpits.’ It works every time!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I started the 501(c)3 20 years ago: Closer to Home in honor of my single mother. www.closertohomebenefit.org

Closer To Home was birthed out of forgiveness. If I had never found a way to forgive my mother for the travesties of childhood, Closer To Home would have never been possible. I’d love to find a way to help people understand the power of forgiveness called, “What will forgiveness do through you?”

When speaking, I say, “Forgiveness is not just about you but what you will do, AFTER you forgive.”

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Readers can visit my website at www.MichelePillar.com and I also host The 2-minute Miracle on my Facebook page www.facebook.com/michelepillar4 Monday to Friday at 5:30 a.m. CST. You can also follow my Instagram @michelepillar7.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!