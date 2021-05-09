Michaela Leitz of Confidence & Style: “Everyone wants to make a difference”

Everyone wants to make a difference — it’s a cliché often used in so many contexts. In my profession, however, to make a difference is to provide permanent help to women who lost their self-love and sense of individuality along the way. Women are powerful warriors in every civilization. We are the nurturers, the first teachers, the healers, and the unsung heroes behind many successful social evolutions. The question is, how do we expect women to raise responsible citizens and uphold family values if their needs are not taken care of? That, for me, is the difference I wanted to make. Women move mountains; women hold families intact. But sometimes, they need someone to remind them that their needs matter, too.

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michaela Leitz.

Michaela is a Germany-based Stylist and Image Consultant. She specializes in plus-size styling, wardrobe management and personal branding. Being a plus-size herself, she aims to boost women’s confidence through intentional fashion and confidence coaching. She believes that confidence is a product of self-love and positive thinking. She’s working on creating a world where women no longer have to fear being judged and misunderstood.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

I grew up in the Black Forest area of Germany; that’s right beside France and Switzerland. I enjoyed my weekends in both wonderful countries, and always looked forward to to visiting again to see something different, hear another language, and encounter new faces. I always loved diversity as well as variety and have always been a curious person by nature. Even at a young age, I was always looking forward to exploring the world; to setting foot in places I’ve never been.

I didn’t instantly understand the deeper meaning behind these adventures; all I knew was that traveling is super fun. Ultimately, I realized that acquiring life experiences was my main source of joy. Every new circumstance I encounter adds up to my wisdom; by exploring different places, I also get to broaden my horizon. I’ve been on my own since 18 — I always had to stand on my own feet without any support. I enjoy being a financially and emotionally independent woman. And that turned me into the strong individual that I am today.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Being introduced to the book “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne was one of the happiest days of my life. I was about 13 or 14 when the concept of the law of attraction blew me away! I embraced it then, and still practice it up to this day. That book forever changed me and the way I view things. I manifest so many beautiful moments, people and opportunities into my life. Without the law of attraction, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. I use positive affirmations every day, particularly in moments where I encounter too much negativity through other people or even through the media. Admit it or not, negativity is everywhere. On some days, I manage to avoid negative people, but then I turn the TV on to see the news, then voila! Hatred and violence are everywhere.

I wish more and more people would understand how their own way of thinking directly affects the life they create. You manifest happiness, the same way you unconsciously attract and accommodate negative elements in your life that contribute to your downfall. Failure is a normal part of everyone’s life, but you and you alone hold the power to get back on your feet! The same energy we waste on whining and feeling sorry for ourselves can be used to reclaim our faith and start again. You know, I have had my fair share of defeat — after all, nobody is perfect — but I do not wallow in self-pity or whine. I always manage to get myself out of those situations.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

I do Styling and Image Consultation for plus-sized women, but I am more than the usual image consultant. In order to improve one’s overall image, I work on their confidence and ability to manifest positivity into their lives. Looking good from the outside is one thing, but nourishing the soul is another. I realized that when you are at the lowest point of your life, your body, mind and soul are elements that will accompany you through it all. Therefore, you must take care of these elements, as they will give you a positive disposition in return. Plus-sized women are still discriminated against in many areas of life. This doesn’t only apply in the world of fashion, but even in their personal circle — their own family and friends. Designers do not usually cater to the plus-size spectrum; heck, they wouldn’t even want us to wear their creations. It is always hard to find clothes that match our size and shape, and it makes us feel like we do not belong. These lead them to suffer from major body image issues.

That is why I am here. Aside from the technicalities of fashion — the styling, the colors, the textures — I teach these women the power of manifestation. I teach them the beauty of self-earned confidence because it is where their true power lies. Sometimes, women are so overwhelmed with self-doubt that they forget how beautiful they are. I am here to help them get it back.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I used to be very skinny as a teenager. Ironically, I didn’t have the confidence to wear a bikini or to eat fries where people could see and judge me because, in reality, I felt fat. In retrospect, I felt this way because I didn’t look like Paris Hilton or Kate Moss — I wasn’t the model type. Whenever I looked in the mirror, I didn’t see the beautiful teenager that I was. I saw someone who didn’t have the guts to make her dreams happen, and on really bad days, I even saw a monster, scared and full of insecurities. The way I saw myself directly affected the way I viewed things around me.

Years later, I started to gain some weight and before I knew it, I was around 30 kg heavier. Lo and behold, the changes were so fast and drastic, I almost didn’t notice I had already become plus-size! I felt horrible. I felt like society was leaving me behind. In fact, I couldn’t even find any shop that catered to my size, and there was literally only one fast fashion shop in my city that had anything to offer me. I opted to shop for my clothes online, mostly from the US or the UK because these countries offer broader choices compared with where I was — albeit still not as broad as I would have liked.

Sadly, it wasn’t only the clothing options that became limited. People’s meager understanding of the physical changes I’d gone through also led to discrimination. I was discriminated against at doctor’s appointments, at insurance filings and on many other instances, all because of my weight. Honestly, I am so over this phase and never felt physically and mentally healthier than I do right now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

As you know, I have a degree in Image Consulting and Fashion Styling and have hustled hard all my life. As a result, the knowledge I now hold was acquired through both formal education and personal experience — which, modesty aside, is a powerful combination. When the pandemic set in and I had to transition my business online, I suddenly had the opportunity to talk to more women from different countries. It astounds me to further realize how susceptible women are to anxiety and depression YET it’s easy for them to disregard their personal needs just to prioritize others. It’s amazing and sad at the same time. My profession may have allowed me to help women rediscover their individuality, but they also teach me tons of life lessons in return. It’s a never ending process. Every time I help someone, their stories of defeat and success stick with me, and these become an additional tool for me to be better at what I do.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I have worked with different types of women even prior to the pandemic. But when I transitioned my business online, I met (well, virtually) a young, plus-size mom who resides in the U.S. As part of the assessment process for my clients, we first had a heart to heart talk — something that I always do in order to fully understand their pain points and where they come from. You see, she has all the wonderful qualities to conquer both her career and motherhood — she’s compassionate and her intentions are good, but she never seemed to get that big break she always prayed for. Women may be designed to endure greater amounts of stress compared to men, but when we lose sight of our individuality, that is when things go wrong. She used to dress up, to be confident in how she looks, and to have people swoon over her charm. But being stuck between career and motherhood somewhat took that away from her.

I helped her create a style and establish a mindset that both suit her lifestyle. We started with her wardrobe. I made sure every piece of clothing she has was specifically designed to sustain her daily activities and body’s needs. From the size, designs, colors, to the fabrics — everything was beautifully curated. We had confidence and positivity sessions as well, in which I regularly touched base with her emotional state. It was a long process, but definitely worth it. The reality is, getting an image consultant doesn’t mean you will be promoted or given a raise in a month or two — these things take time. But carrying a positive disposition will unquestionably enable you to do so. She told me how people started noticing her aura, and how she’s suddenly excited to interact at work. Most important, rediscovering herself allowed her to become a better mom and wife.

Most of us have no idea of the enormous changes positivity and self-love can bring into our lives!

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Everyone wants to make a difference — it’s a cliché often used in so many contexts. In my profession, however, to make a difference is to provide permanent help to women who lost their self-love and sense of individuality along the way. Women are powerful warriors in every civilization. We are the nurturers, the first teachers, the healers, and the unsung heroes behind many successful social evolutions. The question is, how do we expect women to raise responsible citizens and uphold family values if their needs are not taken care of? That, for me, is the difference I wanted to make. Women move mountains; women hold families intact. But sometimes, they need someone to remind them that their needs matter, too.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Well, you can’t possibly push for a change if you haven’t decided the path you wanted to take, right? As someone who advocates equality and social changes, I had a lot of ideas going on in my head and I wanted to make them all happen. So many ideas, but I don’t know how to get them started. It’s always easier said than done, so here are the steps that worked best for me:

Recognize what you really want to achieve in life. We can’t encourage people to change for the better if what we preach doesn’t resonate with our personal values. For example, if I wanted to change how people view and treat the plus-size sector, I must first truly accept who I am. Be genuine when you reach out to people. The more people you connect with, the more you get to share about your advocacy, but you have to be true to your intentions in order to create an honest bond. Much like in social media, I find it inappropriate when people feed you with shallow, self-glorifying comments in an attempt to build rapport. For me, honesty is a sacred thing. You have to mean every word you say to earn someone’s trust. Always welcome questions and criticism. No matter how pure your intentions are, some people just won’t see the good in it. We can’t please everybody. My profession taught me two important things about critics: It’s either they do not understand how your advocacy is going to benefit people, or they haven’t fully healed from something unpleasant that they find it hard to give anyone their approval. Never take questions and criticisms negatively; instead, find a way for them to see how you can actually be of help. Be a doer. Imagine me being an advocate of self-acceptance while trying to hide my body by putting on layers and layers of clothing. You have to walk the talk. You have to be flexible and open-minded, you have to really be out there — doing the things you said would change people’s lives. Constantly educate yourself in order to educate others. Life in general is a never-ending process of learning. I love to educate people, but it is such a big responsibility, so I always make sure to do my homework. I take my studies seriously and constantly research on how I can further understand what our bodies need, along with the complexity of our mind and emotions.

What are the values that drive your work?

Self-love and positivity, certainly. When you hold a false belief of yourself, self-love seems selfish and egoistic. The truth is, a big ego may be a reflection of the lack of love you have for yourself. Positivity, on the other hand, is what drives you to endure moments of doubt. It is the very thing that tells you to keep trying when it seems too hard to love and appreciate yourself. One simply won’t work without the other.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

Well, I am a spiritual person. This trait basically signals one’s awareness of her inner life. Having a good job is good, being able to buy anything you want is even better. But, how is your mental and emotional state? Do you wake up in the morning feeling grateful for the life you have? For me, self-awareness is more significant. I have a clear perception of my strengths, weaknesses, and my emotions. Every morning, even before I start my day, I recite positive affirmations that I intend to carry with me throughout the day. I am loved and good enough; today is going to be another productive day — some people may think affirmations do not work, but you can’t expect to succeed when your goals do not align with your mindset and actions. This has always worked for me.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I want to see a world where everyone doesn’t feel the need to hide who they are — their physical appearance, their passion, and other very normal qualities that are otherwise called ‘flaws’. For me, it is such a vague word. Imperfections are subjective; what you consider a flaw may be a quality loved by others. If we only stop demeaning our fellow humans, then each one of us would love the body we are in.

I want to see a world where people are not tied to the strict corporate world; where we do not limit our freedom outside 8 to 5. I believe I speak on behalf of so many people when I say we actually spend 10 to 12 hours of work every day at the expense of our well-being. I myself have experienced not being appreciated for what I do and accomplish. When someone is valued and accepted, confidence and morale also go up. But our lifestyle somewhat pushes us to become a robot. It’s disheartening, really.

It also breaks my heart whenever I talk to someone and notice that he or she has very low self-esteem, particularly those who were victims of hate and other terrible things in life. To put it simply, I just want people to always have some love to offer, to maximize its power, because only then will respect be a lot easier to give. I know too many people who suffer from depression and to say that it’s heartbreaking is an understatement. I want to see a world where everyone gets to live life to the fullest; where everyone has enough energy, resources and good mental health. I desire a world where everyone gets to give and receive enough love to live by.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

I would reach out to as many people as I can and encourage them to reflect on the quality of their lives. I would create a community where women can share their success and defeat, their joys and anxieties, without the fear of being judged or misunderstood. In this community, women can help each other to work on their negative emotions, to process them, and take the necessary steps in order to change them.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Honestly, there was a certain phase in school that I didn’t enjoy that much. The educational system in Germany has to be reformed. I mean, they work on the performance of the class as a whole, but somehow fail to really look into the individual needs of each student. I suffered from dyscalculia as a child, and nobody really noticed until I reached 9th grade. I was told by my teachers, parents and even some of my classmates that girls are naturally not good at mathematics, and that I should just focus on my strength, which is language, and other girly subjects. Like, what in the world is a girly subject in the first place? Even now, I still do not understand what this remark was supposed to mean. I graduated but it wasn’t all fun since I was assessed to have had the same mathematical understanding as that of a 3rd grader. I suffered from physical pain brought on by the thought of an upcoming class or exam. Luckily, I excelled in other subjects and that gave me a chance to somehow enjoy being at school.

In retrospect, I wish adults tried harder to fully understand my condition, so that I might have been spared some of these anxieties at an early age. I wish schools would also take into consideration the mental and emotional state of every child, to see how they’re coping with academic stress — because really, that is something that we all tend to carry with us as we get older. I would love to see our schools finally teach actual life skills. Why are we not funding lessons on how to do taxes? Or how to properly invest money for our retirement? That would have helped me and a million others way more than the Pythagorean theorem or dissecting frogs in biology class.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

As an Image Consultant and Stylist, I want to raise awareness of sustainability. The earth’s resources are not infinite, and while this generation has to cope with the mistakes the previous generations made, we also contribute to the destruction of these resources due to lack of education on this matter. The Citarum River in Indonesia, in particular, has been unimaginably abused by textile companies by disposing their waste into the river which contains chemicals 10x higher than the global recommendation. A single pair of jeans requires more than a couple thousands liters of water during the entire production process, and a single shirt requires 40 liters. It is worth mentioning that these companies are directly linked in the supply chains of many well-known fast fashion brands the world over.

We should stop patronizing fast fashion, be intentional with our wardrobe needs by buying only what we truly need and stop jumping from one trend to another. Buying high-quality clothes arguably requires a higher budget — but these types of clothes are intended to last for quite a long time. That’s the beauty of sustainable fashion. You buy less, you wear more often, and you contribute to the healing of Mother Nature. I, for one, own 6 sweaters, 4 of which were made of cashmere, while the other 2 were made of organic cotton. I’ve been using them for a long time, and I figured, if I take care of them very well, they can actually last forever. Consumers were manipulated by selfish designers and companies. By creating an unnecessary need, our quality of life — from the material things we buy and even the way we see our bodies — becomes worse. These trends are not even designed to cater everyone, but only certain body types, often the ones the society calls “ideal”.

I help my clients find their own, personal style; I carefully assess the size and colors that fit their unique bodies. I want them to understand that buying too many items will not actually make sense if they are not tailored to your body needs.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to spend time with Zerina Akers, the founder of Black Owned Everything, who is also the stylist of my source of confidence, my Queen Beyonce. I adore her creations! When I watched Black is King, I cried nearly the entire time. She dresses the actors in beauty, heritage and so much passion. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. I look up to her, and I wish to become my own Zerina through my work someday.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have my own website, which can be found at www.confidence-style.com and you can see all my social media accounts linked there. For those who love IG, you can find me under @aboutmichaela.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!